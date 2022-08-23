ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who’s on the ballot for August elections in WNY?

By Nick Veronica
 3 days ago

When election results start coming in, click or tap here to see who’s winning .

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York’s delayed redistricting process and the resignation of a Southern Tier congressman have resulted in an unusual August election day being held Tuesday in Western New York. Here’s a look at the races voters will be deciding.

U.S. House New York District 23 – Republican

  • Carl Paladino
  • Nick Langworthy

The winner of this primary election will receive the Republican nomination to represent New York’s 23rd congressional district in the November general election.

U.S. House New York District 24 – Republican

  • Claudia Tenney
  • Mario Fratto
  • George Phillips

The winner of this primary election will receive the Republican nomination to represent New York’s 24th congressional district in the November general election.

U.S. House New York District 26 – Democratic

  • Brian Higgins
  • Emin Eddie Egriu

The winner of this primary election will receive the Democratic nomination to represent New York’s 26th congressional district in the November general election.

U.S. House New York District 23 – To Fill Vacancy

  • Max Della Pia (D)
  • Joseph Sempolinski (R)

The winner of this special election will represent NY-23 in the House of Representatives for the final few months of this term, which runs through the end of the year. The vacancy was created when Tom Reed resigned in May.

The winner of Tuesday’s primary election for this district featuring Carl Paladino and Nick Langworthy will advance to the November general election for a term that begins Jan. 3, 2023. Sempolinski, a fellow Republican, has said he will not run for the seat even if he is the incumbent.

NY State Senate District 61 – Democratic

  • Benjamin Carlisle
  • Sean Ryan

The winner of this primary election will receive the Democratic nomination to represent New York’s 61st state senate district in the November general election.

NY State Senate District 61 – Republican

  • Edward Rath III
  • Joel Giambra

The winner of this primary election will receive the Republican nomination to represent New York’s 61st state senate district in the November general election. While Giambra’s name will be on the ballot, he has dropped out of the race in a rebuke of the Republican party.

