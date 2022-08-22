ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Observer

‘Don’t Say Trans’ Policy Passes in North Texas School District

“I transferred to another district this year because of the culture of fear you continue to create,” said one LGBTQ+ student. The parking lot was packed Monday evening when I arrived at the administrative headquarters of the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD), from which I graduated over a decade ago. Four pop-up tents had been set up in the parking lot by conservative activist groups who held a tailgate party ahead of the meeting. Among the tailgaters was Julie McCarty, the founder of the True Texas Project, a right-wing group descended from the NE Tarrant Tea Party that’s been designated an extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
fortworthreport.org

‘This is new to us’: Fort Worth ISD expects to send $2 million to state under Robin Hood law

Fort Worth ISD expects to send $2 million from local taxpayers to the state of Texas under the so-called Robin Hood law — a first in the district’s history. Despite more than eight in 10 students coming from low-income families, Fort Worth ISD is now considered property rich in the eyes of a nearly three-decade-old law that requires funds from wealthier districts to be redistributed to poorer districts. The law is often referred to as Robin Hood, or recapture, and examines districts’ taxes to determine whether money is taken or given.
KSAT 12

A North Texas school district now lets teachers reject children’s pronouns — even if parents approve of them

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Teachers will not be forced to address students by the pronouns that match their gender identity even if a parent asks them to, and transgender students will be barred from playing sports after the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District board approved two new policies targeting gender identity on Monday night.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Q92

Boy or Girl: Texas School District Will Not Recognize ‘Pronouns’

A north Texas school district just made a controversial decision. The Grapevine-Colleyville district, which is located between Dallas and Fort Worth just approved two new policies targeting gender identity on Monday night:. Teachers will not be forced to address students by the pronouns that match their gender identity even if...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
bookriot.com

Texas School Board Bans the Word “Transgender” from District

On August 22nd, the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) voted on a lengthy set of guidelines that included prohibitions against so-called “Critical Race Theory” in schools as well as chosen pronouns and promotion of “Gender Fluidity.” It’s been dubbed the “Don’t Say Trans” policy by some opponents.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local School Board Adopts New Gender Policies

The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) Board of Trustees passed several controversial policy changes ranging from how sex and gender are treated in the classroom to new rules governing school board elections during their meeting Monday night. Some of the measures passed include requiring individuals only use bathrooms designated for...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Hosts First International College Football Game When Texas Wesleyan Faces Arkansas State-Queretaro Saturday

A Mexican college team inspired by the Dallas Cowboys and willing to travel more than 1,000 miles on a bus to play football is heading to North Texas on Thursday. "They didn't want to stop at the hotel and shower and take nap and relax," said Hugo R. Martinez, a chair for the matchup dubbed Global Clasico. "They wanted to drive in straight to Arlington and go see the stadium. So, they're incredibly excited about that."
FORT WORTH, TX
seniorsmatter.com

Skin test for Alzheimer’s will soon launch in Texas

A new diagnostic test for Alzheimer’s that only requires a skin sample will soon be available for patients in and around Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas. Dallas/Fort Worth is the first market that Synaps Dx has announced for its DISCERN product, a minimally invasive Alzheimer’s test that’s being marketed as a first-of-its-kind test for the disease, which affects about five million people in the United States.
DALLAS, TX
texasstandard.org

Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows

In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
keranews.org

Dallas lets polluters build in Black and Latino neighborhoods, complaint alleges

The Coalition for Neighborhood Self-Determination describes that zoning as racist and discriminatory. The neighborhood coalition and local environmental justice advocates recently filed a complaint with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. The complaint alleges that the zoning is harming health and economic prosperity in communities of color.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office seeks funding to put names to long-unidentified people

Forensic genetic genealogical analysis is a newer technology that’s gained traction in recent years. Even though the method has been used to find suspects in decades-old cold cases, like the so-called “Golden State Killer” in California, or the killing of Mary Hague Kelly in Dallas, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office wants to use it to identify human remains that have been in the county's care for years.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Mansfield ISD hit with ransomware attack, district says

MANSFIELD, Texas — The Mansfield Independent School District has been hit with a ransomware attack that's affected many of the district's systems, officials said Monday night. In a statement, the district said the cyberattack impacted systems that used internet, such as the website, email and phone systems. The district...
MANSFIELD, TX
dallasexpress.com

Problems Brew in Dallas County Jail

The Dallas County jail has been the source of increased scrutiny over recent years due to several high-profile issues that rocked the system, fueling speculation that the federal government may step in and seize control. For example, last year, the FBI investigated over $600,000 of missing money from inmates’ commissary...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

