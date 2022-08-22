Read full article on original website
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
‘Don’t Say Trans’ Policy Passes in North Texas School District
“I transferred to another district this year because of the culture of fear you continue to create,” said one LGBTQ+ student. The parking lot was packed Monday evening when I arrived at the administrative headquarters of the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD), from which I graduated over a decade ago. Four pop-up tents had been set up in the parking lot by conservative activist groups who held a tailgate party ahead of the meeting. Among the tailgaters was Julie McCarty, the founder of the True Texas Project, a right-wing group descended from the NE Tarrant Tea Party that’s been designated an extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
fortworthreport.org
‘This is new to us’: Fort Worth ISD expects to send $2 million to state under Robin Hood law
Fort Worth ISD expects to send $2 million from local taxpayers to the state of Texas under the so-called Robin Hood law — a first in the district’s history. Despite more than eight in 10 students coming from low-income families, Fort Worth ISD is now considered property rich in the eyes of a nearly three-decade-old law that requires funds from wealthier districts to be redistributed to poorer districts. The law is often referred to as Robin Hood, or recapture, and examines districts’ taxes to determine whether money is taken or given.
arizonasuntimes.com
Texas School Board Approves Policy Requiring Educators to Use Students’ Gender at Birth, Removes CRT Books
A Texas school board approved a policy which requires educators to only recognize a student’s gender assigned at birth and bans the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) from the classroom during an Aug. 22 board meeting. The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District Board in Grapevine, Texas, voted 4-3 to...
fox7austin.com
13-year-old Fort Worth girl becomes youngest Black person ever to be accepted to medical school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's Alena Analeigh McQuarter landed in the record books this summer as the youngest Black person ever accepted to medical school. The 13-year-old is currently a junior in college, attending Arizona State University and Oakwood University at the same time online. She is one year...
Fort Worth school district names interim superintendent
The Fort Worth school district has a new leader this morning, an interim one anyway. The school board has named Karen Molinar the interim superintendent. She’ll take over for Dr. Kent Scribner
KSAT 12
A North Texas school district now lets teachers reject children’s pronouns — even if parents approve of them
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Teachers will not be forced to address students by the pronouns that match their gender identity even if a parent asks them to, and transgender students will be barred from playing sports after the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District board approved two new policies targeting gender identity on Monday night.
Boy or Girl: Texas School District Will Not Recognize ‘Pronouns’
A north Texas school district just made a controversial decision. The Grapevine-Colleyville district, which is located between Dallas and Fort Worth just approved two new policies targeting gender identity on Monday night:. Teachers will not be forced to address students by the pronouns that match their gender identity even if...
bookriot.com
Texas School Board Bans the Word “Transgender” from District
On August 22nd, the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) voted on a lengthy set of guidelines that included prohibitions against so-called “Critical Race Theory” in schools as well as chosen pronouns and promotion of “Gender Fluidity.” It’s been dubbed the “Don’t Say Trans” policy by some opponents.
fortworthreport.org
Millions could be headed to Fort Worth’s flood-prone West 7th district through state plan
Two projects aimed at reducing flooding near the West 7th Street entertainment corridor and University Drive will be eligible for state funds if a new regional flood plan is finalized in January. The Trinity Regional Flood Planning Group was formed in 2020 as part of a statewide effort to address...
dallasexpress.com
Local School Board Adopts New Gender Policies
The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) Board of Trustees passed several controversial policy changes ranging from how sex and gender are treated in the classroom to new rules governing school board elections during their meeting Monday night. Some of the measures passed include requiring individuals only use bathrooms designated for...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Hosts First International College Football Game When Texas Wesleyan Faces Arkansas State-Queretaro Saturday
A Mexican college team inspired by the Dallas Cowboys and willing to travel more than 1,000 miles on a bus to play football is heading to North Texas on Thursday. "They didn't want to stop at the hotel and shower and take nap and relax," said Hugo R. Martinez, a chair for the matchup dubbed Global Clasico. "They wanted to drive in straight to Arlington and go see the stadium. So, they're incredibly excited about that."
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: Why I am voting for Lauren Davis? And why you should consider her too?
Why I am voting for Lauren Davis? And why you should consider her too?. By Emanuel Lewis Former Dallas Sheriff Jail worker who spoke up on the deadly conditions, testified in federal court, and filed a lawsuit a year before workers and the incarcerated started dying from the Dallas County Jail.
Texas death row inmate convicted of murdering pregnant woman, son has new execution date
Stephen Barbee, convicted murderer of a pregnant Rider High School graduate and her 7-year-old son, has been on death row since 2006.
seniorsmatter.com
Skin test for Alzheimer’s will soon launch in Texas
A new diagnostic test for Alzheimer’s that only requires a skin sample will soon be available for patients in and around Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas. Dallas/Fort Worth is the first market that Synaps Dx has announced for its DISCERN product, a minimally invasive Alzheimer’s test that’s being marketed as a first-of-its-kind test for the disease, which affects about five million people in the United States.
texasstandard.org
Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows
In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
keranews.org
Dallas lets polluters build in Black and Latino neighborhoods, complaint alleges
The Coalition for Neighborhood Self-Determination describes that zoning as racist and discriminatory. The neighborhood coalition and local environmental justice advocates recently filed a complaint with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. The complaint alleges that the zoning is harming health and economic prosperity in communities of color.
keranews.org
Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office seeks funding to put names to long-unidentified people
Forensic genetic genealogical analysis is a newer technology that’s gained traction in recent years. Even though the method has been used to find suspects in decades-old cold cases, like the so-called “Golden State Killer” in California, or the killing of Mary Hague Kelly in Dallas, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office wants to use it to identify human remains that have been in the county's care for years.
Mansfield ISD hit with ransomware attack, district says
MANSFIELD, Texas — The Mansfield Independent School District has been hit with a ransomware attack that's affected many of the district's systems, officials said Monday night. In a statement, the district said the cyberattack impacted systems that used internet, such as the website, email and phone systems. The district...
KLTV
Man who trafficked 13-year-old out of Irving hotel sentenced to 11+ years in federal prison
IRVING, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A 36-year-old man who trafficked a 13-year-old girl out of a hotel room in Irving was sentenced Wednesday to more than 11 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Curtis Vance Mathis was indicted in December...
dallasexpress.com
Problems Brew in Dallas County Jail
The Dallas County jail has been the source of increased scrutiny over recent years due to several high-profile issues that rocked the system, fueling speculation that the federal government may step in and seize control. For example, last year, the FBI investigated over $600,000 of missing money from inmates’ commissary...
