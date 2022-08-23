Calling all Tigers: San Jacinto Elementary celebrates their 100th anniversary

San Jacinto Elementary will mark its 100th year, inviting all alumni and community members to a birthday celebration next month.

The celebration event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the school located at 3400 SW 4th Ave. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the school and see all of the changes that have been made over the years as well as view all the school archives and yearbooks. The celebration event will also include the creation of a time capsule.

"We want everyone involved with the school to come, not just those the children that recently attended the school but those that attended or taught there 30 or 40 years ago, we want to invite retired teachers, former students, and those related to those that taught and went here," said Sabre McLean, social worker for San Jacinto Elementary school.

San Jacinto was the first school to be built west of Washington Street in Amarillo. The school included one classroom and was built in 1909. Soon after the area saw a boom in residents due to an influx of families flocking to the area after oil was struck in the Panhandle. Due to this influx, the school expanded in 1922 to a four-room school that included both the elementary and junior high students. In1926, this area of the school was framed to become the current "old" section of the school today. Over the years the school made several additions to their campus to include more classrooms, a cafeteria and lastly the addition of a gymnasium in the 1980's that makes the school what it is today.

Now retired teacher, Karen Wells, spoke about her time teaching at the elementary school for 37 years and all the change that she had witnessed throughout her time at the school.

"San Jacinto has always been a great school and I don't say that just to be politically correct, I spent 37 years there because I didn't want to go anywhere else." said Wells.

The retired teacher spoke about all the students and parents that she met in her almost 40 years of teaching at the school, including the challenges that the school helped them overcome.

"When the standardized testing was introduced and was publicly measured and compared across the state the results would be in the newspaper or on television and often our scores were near or at the bottom," said Wells

According to the former teacher, in 2006 the school had a change in principle who took Wells and several other teachers to a "No Excuses Conference" which focused on preparing students for college.

"That No Excuses program put the thought of college in front of our kids, up until this point most of us teachers were happy if they graduated from high school... that program took away all excuses from us as teachers. We realized we each had a classroom of students that could and should succeed in life no matter the circumstance and we met them in anyway we could to ensure that and prepare them for college. In one year we saw a huge turn around and we were never at the bottom of the list for standardize testing again," said Wells

Over the years, Wells said she had seen many lives change, she'd seen parents earn their GED with the schools program and move on to go to college, she had seen her students themselves grow up and become doctors, she had experienced the sorrow of seeing some of her former students pass or become ill, and the joy of teaching three generations of children in some families.

"The part that I treasure the most was the opportunity to embed myself in the community of San Jacinto ... I hope that everyone that has ever been a part of San Jacinto will attend the anniversary event and see their legacy that they left behind and they legacy of those before them," said Wells.