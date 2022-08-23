ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Mark Zuckerberg Tells Joe Rogan That Running Facebook Sucks, Metaverse Is Better

On Thursday, two men famous for running gigantic platforms that host disinformation and conspiracies talked together on a podcast. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta and the man behind Facebook, and Joe Rogan talked for close to three hours in a wide-ranging conversation on Rogan’s podcast that focused on virtual reality, social media censorship, and the politics of a divided America. In the middle of the conversation, during a moment when the pair were discussing disinformation, Zuckerberg claimed Meta spent $5 billion last year on combating disinformation and other “defensive” work at the company.
Vice

Sellers for Encrypted Phone Firm Ciphr Locked Out of Orders

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Encrypted phone firm Ciphr, a company in an industry that caters to serious organized criminals, has made a radical change to how its product can be used and sold, signaling an attempt by the company to distance themselves from, or perhaps cut off, their problematic customers.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Saunderson
Person
George Floyd
Person
Frankie Knuckles
Person
Juan Atkins
Vice

What Will the Embracer Group Embrace Next?

The Embracer Group is embracing game companies again and…Lord of the Rings? Patrick takes us through its effort to consume all. Then, Rob digs into the Total War: Warhammer III called The Immortal Lords, which dares to ask: how many sieges is too many sieges? After the break, Patrick has been checking out We Are OFK, which sadly is no Sayonara Wild Hearts, before Cado and Ren debate playing as (and against) Bridget in Guilty Gear Strive. And in the question bucket, we debate if Napoleon was the Predator of 18th century Europe.
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
97K+
Followers
21K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy