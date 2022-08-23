MIAMI - Charlie Crist is expected to announce he has chosen Karla Hernandez-Mats, the president of the teachers union in Miami, to be his running mate, according four sources familiar with the decision. The announcement is slated for 10:30 am on Saturday during what the campaign is advertising as a "Special Event." The location of the "Special Event" has not yet been released to supporters. But three sources tell CBS Miami it will be at Hialeah Middle School, where Hernandez-Mats worked for more than ten years teaching children with special needs. In 2010 she was the school district's Teacher of the Year. The...

MIAMI, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO