Recount Likely In South Florida Congressional Race
Palm Beach County elections officials are preparing for a likely recount in the District 22 Republican primary where Dan Franzese leads Deborah Adeimy by just 133 votes.
Contrasting Primary Results for Veteran Jamaican Politicians in South Florida
SOUTH FLORIDA – Caribbean-American eyes were focused on the August 24 Florida Primary Elections. When the ballots were tallied, two Jamaican veterans came away with contrasting results. Dale Holness lost his bid to represent District 20 in the United States Congress when he was soundly beaten by fellow Democrat...
Florida Agriculture Commissioner race pits state senator against Miami businesswoman
After the August primary, the fight for Florida's cabinet positions in statewide elections is down to a former Florida senator and a Miami businesswoman for who will head the Florida Department of Agriculture.
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
WPBF News 25
New Florida Atlantic University study predicting steady housing prices in our area moving forward
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Click the video player above for your WPBF 25 News To Go Headlines. A new study by Florida Atlantic University states home prices have peaked in a growing number of housing markets in the country, but no Florida market is on that list. The new...
Hundreds of cyclists to gather in Miami, Miami Beach for ride organized by Critical Mass
MIAMI – Critical Mass, a bike ride event that draws hundreds of cyclists, will be riding through the streets of Miami and Miami Beach beginning at 7:15 p.m. Friday. This is not a city-sanctioned or permitted event; however, in the interest of public safety, the Miami Beach Police Department will have officers at key intersections along the route.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Gov. DeSantis wants Florida medical-marijuana companies to pay more
As Florida medical-marijuana companies continue to rake in cash, Gov. Ron DeSantis this week said cannabis operators need to pay more for the opportunity to do business in the state. The state "should charge these people more," DeSantis told reporters Tuesday. "I mean, these are very valuable licenses," the governor...
This Florida City Has One Of The 'Coolest Streets In The World' & It Beat Out New York
There's one place in Florida that's ranked one of the "33 Coolest Streets In The World", and a study done by Time Out proves that Calle Ocho in Miami is a popular tourist destination with a vibrant energy that's off the charts. The publication asked more than 20,000 locals what...
Florida primary results: Governor's race, Miami-Dade School Board and more
The ballots have been scanned, the "I Voted" stickers have been ripped off of our shirts, and the attention has shifted to November. These are some of the takeaways from Florida's primary election:. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist defeated Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the state's Democratic primary race for...
Charlie Crist selects Karlan Hernandez-Matz as running mate
MIAMI - Charlie Crist is expected to announce he has chosen Karla Hernandez-Mats, the president of the teachers union in Miami, to be his running mate, according four sources familiar with the decision. The announcement is slated for 10:30 am on Saturday during what the campaign is advertising as a "Special Event." The location of the "Special Event" has not yet been released to supporters. But three sources tell CBS Miami it will be at Hialeah Middle School, where Hernandez-Mats worked for more than ten years teaching children with special needs. In 2010 she was the school district's Teacher of the Year. The...
It’s getting moist in the tropics. What does that mean for Florida’s weekend weather?
We haven’t seen too much rain the last few days — just record-setting unyielding heat. But that’s about to change. You’ll feel plenty of moisture this weekend in South Florida to go along with the moisture from the sweat pooling “in all the wrong places” on your body as a Miami Herald columnist teased this week.
Red-handed: New study links human pollution and Florida’s worsening red tide outbreaks
When the ominous rust-colored cloud of red tide begins to saturate coastal waters in Southwest Florida, it means beach closures. Asthma attacks. Itchy skin and watery eyes. Dead fish and a wretched smell that can spoil the salty breeze. Now, scientists also know it means pollution made the scourge worse.
Haitian Americans in the Miami-Dade District 2 race￼
When Jean Monestime completes his tenure on the 13-member Miami-Dade Commission in November, another Haitian American is likely to step up to fill the District 2 seat. Of the six candidates in the non-partisan race for the seat, the only one held by a Haitian American historically, four are Haitian.
Another Florida property insurer filed plans to withdraw from state
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - One of Florida's largest home insurance companies – based in St. Petersburg – announced plans to leave the state, meaning more Floridians will be forced to find new coverage. Thursday, United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. said it has filed plans to withdraw from...
DeSantis’ War On Broward Women Could Backfire – Commentary
He took rights away from women. DeSantis was right to remove four Broward School Board members after a blistering Grand Jury report called them incompetent. But why did he remove four women and replace them with four men?. Are there no women in Broward who could serve as School Board...
Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out From
Despite staffing issues causing flight delays and cancellations, Americans are flying in large numbers. Over the July 4th weekend, nearly 2.5 million people went through U.S. airport security checkpoints.
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
St. Petersburg-based property insurance company announces exit from Florida market
United Insurance Holdings investor presentation in May cited about 185,000 Florida policies as of March 31.
DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members accused of ‘incompetence and neglect of duty’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a grand jury up on its recommendation Friday afternoon to remove four Broward School Board members after a scathing report that accused them of having “engaged in acts of incompetence and neglect of duty.” The removals are effective immediately for the four sitting members: Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson and Ann Murray. The School Board members ...
