Florida State

Click10.com

Hundreds of cyclists to gather in Miami, Miami Beach for ride organized by Critical Mass

MIAMI – Critical Mass, a bike ride event that draws hundreds of cyclists, will be riding through the streets of Miami and Miami Beach beginning at 7:15 p.m. Friday. This is not a city-sanctioned or permitted event; however, in the interest of public safety, the Miami Beach Police Department will have officers at key intersections along the route.
MIAMI, FL
fox35orlando.com

Gov. DeSantis wants Florida medical-marijuana companies to pay more

As Florida medical-marijuana companies continue to rake in cash, Gov. Ron DeSantis this week said cannabis operators need to pay more for the opportunity to do business in the state. The state "should charge these people more," DeSantis told reporters Tuesday. "I mean, these are very valuable licenses," the governor...
FLORIDA STATE
Person
Frederica Wilson
CBS Miami

Charlie Crist selects Karlan Hernandez-Matz as running mate

MIAMI - Charlie Crist is expected to announce he has chosen Karla Hernandez-Mats, the president of the teachers union in Miami, to be his running mate, according four sources familiar with the decision. The announcement is slated for 10:30 am on Saturday during what the campaign is advertising as a "Special Event." The location of the "Special Event" has not yet been released to supporters. But three sources tell CBS Miami it will be at Hialeah Middle School, where Hernandez-Mats worked for more than ten years teaching children with special needs. In 2010 she was the school district's Teacher of the Year. The...
MIAMI, FL
texasmetronews.com

Haitian Americans in the Miami-Dade District 2 race￼

When Jean Monestime completes his tenure on the 13-member Miami-Dade Commission in November, another Haitian American is likely to step up to fill the District 2 seat. Of the six candidates in the non-partisan race for the seat, the only one held by a Haitian American historically, four are Haitian.
MIAMI, FL
fox13news.com

Another Florida property insurer filed plans to withdraw from state

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - One of Florida's largest home insurance companies – based in St. Petersburg – announced plans to leave the state, meaning more Floridians will be forced to find new coverage. Thursday, United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. said it has filed plans to withdraw from...
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

DeSantis’ War On Broward Women Could Backfire – Commentary

He took rights away from women. DeSantis was right to remove four Broward School Board members after a blistering Grand Jury report called them incompetent. But why did he remove four women and replace them with four men?. Are there no women in Broward who could serve as School Board...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members accused of ‘incompetence and neglect of duty’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a grand jury up on its recommendation Friday afternoon to remove four Broward School Board members after a scathing report that accused them of having “engaged in acts of incompetence and neglect of duty.” The removals are effective immediately for the four sitting members: Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson and Ann Murray. The School Board members ...
FLORIDA STATE

