Wausau, WI

Paddlers celebrate upgrades to Wausau Whitewater Park, giving the venue a bigger, better freestyle kayaking focus

By Keith Uhlig, Wausau Daily Herald
 4 days ago
Fifty years ago, the Wisconsin River channel that cut south from downtown Wausau to Oak and Fern Island Parks was little more than a a weedy dumping ground.

But a small group of Wausau area canoers and kayakers saw potential in the channel which stretched about a third of a mile on the eastern side of the river. They formed the nonprofit organization Wausau Kayak/Canoe Corp., began work to make the channel into a playground for whitewater paddlers and started to organize races. It was in the mid-1970s, and Wausau Whitewater Park was born.

They had big dreams, but it's unlikely that even they could have predicted what Whitewater Park has become today. On Saturday and Sunday, Whitewater Park played host to about 160 paddlers from across the region for the Midwest Freestyle Championships. And on Sunday, officials from Wausau Whitewater Park dedicated and celebrated an enhanced and rebuilt Whitewater Park.

For the last several years, workers have been improving the park, step-by-step. Construction started in 2016. The changes included a new walkway near the water, adding flat granite boulders for seating, and upgrading and changing the course itself, including the creation of a number of "drops," a kind of waterfall that drops gushing water into a hole, giving kayakers a place for flips and turns, surfing and other maneuvers.

The renovations have been a labor of love for 77-year-old Roger Deffner, a long-time board member of Wausau Kayak/Canoe Corp., which oversees the operation of the whitewater course. Deffner realized about a decade ago that whitewater paddling was shifting from competitive slalom racing to the more playful freestyle form of the sport, and he saw the need for an upgraded course.

Deffner is not a paddler, but the Wausau native has always been a believer for what the park does for the community as a whole as a key component of the outdoor spirit of the Wausau area.

The freestyle championship weekend was a good example. In addition to the kayaking competition, about 400 runners ran the Wausau Marathon and Half Marathon races held Saturday. And the long-running outdoor music festival, the Big Bull Falls Blues Fest, was held Friday and Saturday a short walk from Whitewater Park on Fern Island.

Wausau outdoor boosters also tout hiking and downhill skiing on Rib Mountain, the nearby extensive network of trails for mountain biking and events that include adventure racing, gravel bike riding and ultrarunning.

Cory Mooney, 33, a paddler from Duluth, Minnesota, exemplifies the kind of person that embraces those amenities.

He came last weekend to compete in the freestyle competition, but visits Wausau several times a year for recreational paddling as well. Often he'll bring a bike and do some mountain biking at Nine Mile Recreation Area and Forest, and he says he spends plenty of time eating and drinking in downtown restaurants and bars.

The draw, Mooney said, is the ability to control water conditions.

Whitewater Park is near a hydroelectric dam operating by Wisconsin Public Service Corp., and through an agreement with the power company, water that usually flows through the turbines gets diverted to the kayak course. That increases the water's flow rate from 25 cubic feet per second to 710 cubic feet per second, Deffner said.

Those higher flow rates are produced during recreational releases, held on weekends throughout the summer that allow kayakers to pursue their sport and for special events like the freestyle competition.

Two more recreational releases will be held this season, the weekends of Sept. 17 and 18 and Oct. 1 and 2.

The ability to consistently create whitewater conditions makes the whitewater course special, and gives it the ability to attract world-class competitions to Wausau, Deffner said.

"We're looking at a World Cup in three to four years," he said.

The upgrades already have an impact. Where only about 30 kayakers would show up for summer recreational releases in the past, now the course usually sees well over 100, Deffner said.

The changes to the course reflects the change in the way most people whitewater lovers paddle today. Instead of the more competitive racing through a slalom course, freestyle is more about doing tricks and play in deeper water holes, using the river's current dynamics to surf, flip and roll.

Freestyle is less about competitiveness and more about fun, Mooney said.

"It's all about recreation and having a good time," Mooney said.

The whitewater drew Nate Spindler, 28, and Paige Panzenhagen, 23, of Eau Claire to Wausau. Nate is the kayaker of the two, and he's been to Wausau two or three times, he said. Panzenhagen has tried kayaking, but hasn't gotten into whitewater as much as Spindler.

They camped along Whitewater Park with dozens of other visitors. The whole thing, they said, has a festival vibe. That was enhanced last weekend as they listened to the music from the blues fest.

"And it's right by the farmer's market," Panzenhagen said, "so we were able to shop there."

They both like the social aspect of the park, and Spindler said he's able to learn from other paddlers about the nuances of the sport. As a freestyler, he likes the new drops and improvements.

Deffner said he'll be pulling back from his volunteering work at Wausau Canoe/Kayak Corp., but he hopes that, as the course gains popularity, more will come on board and help keep the whitewater momentum in Wausau going.

It's been difficult, lately, he said, to find volunteers willing to help drive Whitewater Park forward. But he hopes that someone new will come along and keep the progress going, but it takes a leader.

"You just need that spark plug," Deffner said.

