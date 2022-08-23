ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A corrections officer shortage in Marathon County Jail is costing taxpayers about $3,100 a day

By Karen Madden, Wausau Daily Herald
 4 days ago

WAUSAU – Marathon County taxpayers are spending about $3,100 a day to house inmates in other counties' jails, even though the Marathon County Jail has enough space.

However, the county doesn't have enough corrections officers to watch all of its inmates, Marathon County Chief Deputy Chad Billeb said. On Aug. 17,  Marathon County had about 92 inmates housed in other counties.

"Of those 92, likely 60 to 70 could come back to Marathon County right now, but we don't have the officers," Billeb said.

The Marathon County Jail is about 13 officers short of being fully staffed, Billeb said. Five new corrections officers are being trained. At one point, the jail was short 20 officers, he said.

The county has closed its juvenile facility and moved officers from there to the adult jail, Billeb said.

Billeb hopes a hiring event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Marathon County Juvenile Detention Facility, 7015 Packer Drive, Wausau, will help find some candidates. People who are interested in working in the jail will have the opportunity to apply for a job and go through an interview.

The event is being held at the juvenile facility, so people can get a better idea of what the inside of a jail is like, Billeb said. It's not as scary as many people think it is, he said.

"They don't know enough about it," Billeb said.

Some people applied for the position, but then withdrawn their applications after learning it requires working evenings, weekends and some holidays, Billeb said. Some people don't apply because they think working in a jail is a dangerous, he said.

The county has streamlined its hiring process to make things easier for applicants. Staff video taped questions that applicants can answer online. It allows the Sheriff's Office to quickly screen candidates to see if it's a good fit.

Corrections officers have to be very patient people, Billeb said. They have to understand what the people in jail are going through, but they also must keep their guard up.

"It takes a unique person to do the job," Billeb said.

Marathon County isn't unique in its shortage of corrections officers, Billeb said. Brown and Dane counties also are having trouble. The jails in larger cities have a lot of competition for employees from businesses that offer jobs with Monday through Friday hours.

Portage County hasn't had a problem filling corrections officers positions, Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said. Instead, the county has had an issue with hiring dispatchers, he said. The county had to do an emergency pay increase to be at a competitive pay in the area, Lukas said. The county currently lists communication technician pay as $22.51 per hour.

Marathon County lists the pay for corrections officers stating at $22.07 per hour. After a one-year-probation, the pay increases to $23.21 per hour.

MORE NEWS: Mission Coffee to open Mosinee location; health and beauty store opens downtown: Wausau Streetwise

MORE NEWS: LaFleur still undecided on whether to play Aaron Rodgers, other Packers starters in preseason finale

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @KMadden715, Instagram at @kmadden715 or Facebook at facebook.com/karen.madden.33 .

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: A corrections officer shortage in Marathon County Jail is costing taxpayers about $3,100 a day

