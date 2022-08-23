Florida primary 2022 live updates: Voters head to polls in Brevard County election

It's Election Day in Florida and voters are headed to the polls to cast ballots in local and statewide primary and nonpartisan races.

In local races, Brevard County Commission District 4 has four Republicans facing off in the primary and District 2 has four GOP candidates in the running this primary , and three school board seats also are being contested in nonpartisan primaries in Districts 1, 2 and 5.

There are also Democratic primaries for U.S House District 8 and Florida Senate District 8 , and Republican primaries for Florida House Districts 30 and 34 .

There also are nonpartisan races for judge positions and for seats on the Titusville City Council.

The winners of partisan primary races advance to the general election on Nov. 8. In nonpartisan races where no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two compete in a runoff on Nov. 8.

10:30 p.m. | A look back at 'the wave'

From Walter Butler Community Center to Dr. Joe Lee Smith Community Center to Rockledge City Hall and beyond, from candidates to supporters to flags ... the vote-for-insert-name-here wave started early and stayed steady throughout primary day in Brevard County.

7:06 p.m. | The polls are closed

Twelve hours later, the unofficial voter turnout in Brevard County is 122,469, or 26.96%. Ballots by type: 55,567 votes, mail; 18,057, early votes; 48,781 in-person votes; and 64 provisional ballots.

6:05 p.m. | Surrounded by signs

5:40 p.m. | Topping 25% and counting

With the polls closing in a little more than an hour, the unofficial voter turnout in Brevard County is 116,134, or 25.57%. Ballots by type: 55,529 votes, mail; 18,057, early votes; 42,492 in-person votes; and 56 provisional ballots.

4:45 p.m. | Beating the heat

4:20 p.m. | Veteran: 'It's my duty'

At the Dr. Joe Lee Smith Community Center, Jeff Kellum, who served in Vietnam chose the "Thank You Vets" version of the "I Voted" stickers available for voters.

Kellum wouldn't miss voting, he said.

"It's my duty. Simple as that," Kellum said. "If you don't take advantage of the right to vote, you never know what can happen ... every little bit, every vote, helps."

4:03 p.m. | By the numbers

So just how many potential voters are there in the Sunshine State? The Brevard Supervisor of Elections office reports that as of book closing (29 days prior to the election) there were 14.3 million voters statewide. Brevard had 454,230 total registered voters. And size-wise, Brevard is the 10th-largest county in the third-largest state.

3:15 p.m. | County court judge's race

2:45 p.m. | Shade to do 'the wave'

2:33 p.m. | 'Time for a fresh idea'

Robert Willis, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor and a Cocoa resident, is a teacher at Emma Jewel Charter Academy. His local concerns, he said, include those of teachers to homelessness. Of running for office against better-known names, he said: “This is my first time, and wasn’t something I chose to do — God laid it on my heart to run for governor of Florida and I know that when God asks you to do something, you do it. And whatever the outcome is, I’m pleased with it. Most people have a tendency to lean toward the candidate they know. Here’s the problem with that: I’m change. I’m here for change and I’m being spiritually led by God .. the same issues we have now, we had the last election, the election before that. And we keep voting the same people into office. I think it’s time for a fresh idea, and God blessed me to bring that idea to the table.”

1:54 p.m. | Thank you, vets

1:30 p.m. | Signs of the primary times

11:15 a.m. | What voting means to me

11:28 a.m. | Proud to sport the sticker

10:45 a.m. | Busy on the phone bank

10:15 a.m. | A wave for voters

9:56 a.m. | Primary day phone calls

9:25 a.m. | What if I make a mistake?

Well, this is handy to know: If you make a mistake in voting, tell the clerk in charge of polling place, give him or her your spoiled ballot, and you will be issued a replacement ballot. Your spoiled ballot will be sealed and no one will be allowed to see it. You may not receive more than two replacement ballots per election.

9:05 a.m. | Bring that I.D. with you

A little bit of history, courtesy of the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections office: In 1998 the Florida Legislature amended statute to require photo ID to vote at the polls. The Legislature eliminated the voter registration identification card from the list of acceptable forms of ID.

8:05 a.m. | 'Very, very important'

Tammy Collins, voting at the Walter Butler Community Center:, said she prefers to cast her ballot in person, on primary and election days. It's an honor for her: 'The ability to vote, the freedom to vote ... we should do it because my God, not everybody gets to do that,' she said. "It's very, very important."

7:55 a.m. | A sunny start to the day

7:12 a.m. | In case you can't decide ...

Voters do not have to vote in all of the races. The ballot scanner will count your votes in all of the races that you marked on your ballot.

7 a.m. | Polls are open! What to know if you're voting in Brevard County

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. See polling locations in Florida . Voters in line by 7 p.m. will be permitted to cast a ballot.

Brevard County voters can vote at their assigned polling location. A full list is available on the county website. You can also find sample ballots there.

