ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii's history of independent democratic rule interrupted by periods of voting rights restrictions

By Ananya Tiwari
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R8pWU_0hRkXOpA00

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

The Hawaiian Islands have a history of independent democratic rule. A kingdom was established in 1810 by Kamehameha I, and his successor Kamehameha III signed the first Declaration of Rights on June 7, 1839, establishing a monarchical democratic system style of government and voting rights.

Hawaii was then a center for sugar plantations and trade, and to expand the labor force and population, Kamehameha III gave citizenship rights to all races and ethnicities. There were some requirements for voting: Male immigrants of all races and ethnicities could vote if they owned property, were over 20 years of age, were a resident of Hawai’i for a year, and paid taxes. Using the new provisions, Americans, Europeans and Asians became naturalized subjects or denizens of the Kingdom of Hawai’i.

After his reign, there were struggles and coups, and some successors restricted voting rights. Eventually, the Reform Party — made up of white Protestant missionaries and wealthy plantation owners — launched a coup in 1887 against the then-ruler Kalakaua, and forced him to sign a constitution reducing the powers of the monarch. They added racial restrictions to voting in Hawaii — which by then had thousands of immigrants from Asia. Asian voters not of ethnic Hawaiian descent were disenfranchised, even if they were previously naturalized.

When this government collapsed and the United States annexed the Hawaiian Islands in 1898, the Organic Act was passed in Congress in 1900, which made it a U.S. territory and granted American citizenship to all Hawaii citizens, as per the Reform Party’s rules. Women achieved the right to vote after the 19th Amendment in 1920.

In 1882, the Chinese Exclusion Act was passed, which among other things denied naturalization rights to laborers from China who already were in the U.S. (new immigration was halted). This act was extended to Hawaii post-annexation. Chinese and other Asian immigrants won the right to citizenship with the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act.

In 1959, when Hawaii became a state, all of its citizens gained the right to vote.

As the number of people choosing in-person voting has declined, in 2019 the Hawaiian government adopted universal mail voting, automatically sending the ballots to voters.

In 2021, the Democrat-controlled Legislature passed an automatic voter registration bill almost unanimously. Hawaiians can choose if they want to register to vote or change information in their registration when applying for a driver’s license or government ID.

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Blake Masters' campaign website replaces stark abortion views with softer message

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters rebooted his campaign website Thursday, removing his "100% pro-life" message with a new one emphasizing limits on abortion rights. Masters' changes, first reported by NBC News, continue a rhetorical shift on the issue underway since he clinched the Republican nomination in the Aug. 2 primary in his bid...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hawaii State
Hawaii Elections
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Biden administration issues rule to preserve DACA; activists say more protections are needed

Leer en español The Biden administration issued a rule on Wednesday preserving the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program one decade after its implementation. The rule further safeguards hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that the rule maintaining the DACA policy as established will take effect on Oct. 31.  ...
IMMIGRATION
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Blake Masters campaign walks back on stark abortion views; Group seeks to engage Indigenous voters; What to do in the Valley this weekend

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Senate candidate Blake Masters rebooted his campaign website, removing his "100% pro-life" rhetoric with a message of limited abortion rights. The goal of Indigenous Baaja Ádaaní Al Son is to help engage Indigenous voters with the...
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Citizenship Rights#American Citizenship#Legislature#Politics State#Election State#Hawaiian#Americans#Europeans#Asians#The Reform Party#Protestant#Kalakaua
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Expedition cruising in Alaska: How to see the wilder, less visited side of the 49th state

KUIU ISLAND, Alaska – Move over, Captain Kirk. In a remote bay in southeast Alaska’s Alexander Archipelago, expedition leader Mark Cassio was briefing our group of adventure travelers in the lecture hall on the Ocean Victory about the following day’s itinerary. “You will boldly be going where no one has gone before,” he told...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Puerto Rico
Country
China
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona needs guest worker reform to keep dairies alive and milk in your glass

Arizona isn’t known as one of America’s top dairy states, but there’s a very good chance that the milk in your refrigerator is the product of one of the state’s family-run dairies. Arizona dairies produced nearly 5 billion pounds of milk last year, about 2 billion pounds more than when my family started dairying in Arizona in 1998. We’ve grown with the state, and we’ll keep growing as long as it’s possible. ...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

President Joe Biden's student loan cancellations divide Arizona congressional delegation

Arizona's congressional delegation had mixed reaction Wednesday to President Joe Biden's announcement of student loan cancellations for millions of low- and moderate-income Americans. The split fell largely along party lines. Biden announced $10,000 in federal student loan cancellations for borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year. For Pell Grant students,...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona tribal leaders launch a political advocacy group to encourage Indigenous voters

A group of Arizona tribal leaders introduced a new advocacy group Thursday to encourage Indigenous Arizonans to become more politically active and show up at the polls. The group, known as Indigenous Baaja Ádaaní Al Son, is the first statewide tribal 501(c)(4) political organization in Arizona. The name is a combination of four different languages — English, Havasupai, Navajo and Oʼodham — to emphasize the goal of strengthening all tribal nations in Arizona to vote. ...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy