A guide to voter rights in Alaska. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

As a territory, Alaska gave women the right to vote a full seven years before the nation as a whole but made it difficult for Native Alaskans to cast ballots – even after Congress passed the Indian Citizenship Act in 1924. As a state, Alaska has struggled to provide required language services to native voters and has redrawn legislative districts that diminished the voting impact of Native Alaskans.

Is there voter fraud in Alaska?

“While the State of Alaska has investigated a few incidents and allegations of misconduct related to voter fraud, we have not found any widespread fraud or corruption," said Sam Curtis of the Alaska Department of Law. "There have been no convicted crimes that would have impacted the outcome of any state, local, or federal election.”

Source: Alaska Division of Elections

Can a felon vote in Alaska?

People with felony convictions can register to vote after they have served their sentence, completed probation/parole and have been "unconditionally discharged" from supervision by the Alaska Department of Corrections.

Source: Alaska Division of Elections

Do I need an ID to vote in Alaska?

Alaskans must present a voter identification card, driver's license, state ID, military ID, passport, hunting or fishing license or other current or valid photo ID. If they don't have that, they can present a current utility bill or paycheck, government check or bank statement, or another government-issued document.

Source: Alaska Division of Elections

Is there early voting in Alaska?

Alaska is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may vote using the early and in-person absentee voting options. Most voting in-person locations open beginning 15 days prior to each election day and remain open through election day.

Source: Alaska Division of Elections

How do I get an absentee ballot in Alaska?

Alaska is a no-excuse absentee voting state. Anyone may vote using the early and in-person absentee voting options.

Source: Alaska Division of Elections

How do I get a mail-in ballot in Alaska?

Alaska voters scan request an absentee ballot with no excuses to mail in early.

Source: Alaska Division of Elections

How often does redistricting happen in Alaska?

Alaska has a redistricting board that was approved as a constitutional amendment by voters in 1998. It seeks to create distance between elected officials and those who draw district boundaries. The five members of the board are appointed by the governor (2), the leaders of the state House and Senate (1 each) and the chief justice of the Alaska Supreme Court (1). Appointees cannot be public employees and are barred from running for the Legislature in the election following the adoption of the new map. Appointments are made without regard to political parties of the appointees.

Source: Alaska Redistricting Board

What are the rules for polling places in Alaska?

Alaska law prohibits campaigning within 200 feet of any entrance into a polling place while polls are open.

Source: Alaska Division of Elections