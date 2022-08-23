Read full article on original website
Southampton vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Casemiro starts on bench
Manchester United travel to Southampton for Saturday’s early Premier League kick off as they look to build on the back of their impressive 2-1 victory over Liverpool last time out. Erik ten Hag’s men displayed a level of energy and intensity that has been lacking at Old Trafford in recent times and avoided a third consecutive defeat after losses to Brighton and Brentford.There is a now an optimism around the team and they will have to live up to their own standards if they are to beat a Southampton side that recorded their first win of the season against...
Transfer Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo open to Sporting CP return after Real Madrid rejection
The summer transfer window is racing toward the Sept. 1 deadline, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Ronaldo warms to returning to Sporting, where his career began.
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Second man arrested on suspicion of murdering nine-year-old in Liverpool
A 33-year-old man has become the second person arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool.Merseyside Police said armed officers arrested the man in Lunsford Road, Dovecot, on Friday afternoon.He was also arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder and remains in custody for questioning, the force said. A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: “The investigation into Olivia’s tragic murder is ongoing and we still need to build up a strong evidential picture so that we can bring those responsible to justice.”Earlier on Friday evening, detectives released an image of a black Audi Q3...
