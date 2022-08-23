ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Florida primary 2022 live updates: Voters head to polls in Sarasota, Manatee county elections

By Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago

Click here to get the latest election results »

7 p.m. | Polls close in Sarasota and Manatee counties

Check out our comprehensive election results page and see all of our election coverage as results come in and races conclude.

Florida primary election 2022: See results from Sarasota, Manatee county voting

5:45 p.m. | Polls close at 7 p.m., here's where to find results

As the polls start winding down before they close at 7 p.m. in Sarasota and Manatee counties, voter turnout is looking higher in Sarasota than Manatee, so far.

Sarasota is reporting a total of over 121,000 votes cast as of 5:30 p.m., with a turnout of almost 35%. In Manatee, just over 81,000 votes have been cast for a turnout of almost 30%.

After the polls close, check out our comprehensive election results page and see all of our election coverage as races conclude.

3:30 p.m. | Palmetto voters speak out

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xWkRc_0hRkXFsd00

Anthony Conrad said he showed up today to vote at Church of Hope in Palmetto due to a “feeling of responsibility.”

“I get a vote, so I should use it.”

Conrad also said he likes to think he’s focused on policy, doing his best to ignore what he called “distressing, corrosive” rhetoric from some candidates.

Another voter declined to give her name but said she thinks social issues such as abortion should be left at the state or congressional level — not trickling down to county discussion. She said she’s 38 years old.

A poll worker working the front entrance said 390 people have voted at the church so far today.

Stefania Lugli

Manatee County School Board District 2: Election preview

More: Mom of 4, two veterans on the ballot for the Manatee School Board District 5 election

1:30 p.m. | Siesta Key voters speak out

Siesta Key resident Loretta Visconti voted at Siesta Key Chapel in mid-morning. In the County Commission District 2 election , she voted for Lourdes Ramirez, who is her neighbor. She likes Ramirez’s views.

“She’s very active in the community,” she said, “and I like her demeanor.”

Visconti wants Siesta Key to incorporate. The barrier island is currently in unincorporated Sarasota County, but some residents want the island to become a town.

“We’ll have more control over our priorities for the key, in terms of its growth plan,” Visconti said.

***

Neil Evantash, 74, voted for Mike Cosentino for County Commission . He said he's known Cosentino for a number of years. He feels that the candidate, who lives on Siesta Key, would represent the island's residents. Evantash said the current county commissioners "take our money and don't do anything for us."

Anne Snabes

Sarasota Commission District 2 election: Two Siesta Key residents compete in Republican primary

Sarasota Commission District 2 election: 3 Democrats face off in competitive primary

1:15 p.m. | Voter reactions in Bradenton

Voter reaction from the Elks Lodge #1511 in Bradenton. It looks like more people are out voting during lunch.

Retired teacher Marilyn Balsam, 76, stopped by to fulfill her civic duty. Balsam just moved to Florida from the Chicago area 8 months ago and is interested to see how the governor's race turns out. She said while many people may not agree with Gov. DeSantis, she does and it's why she moved here.

"A lot of people don't come out to vote because they feel so unimportant," Balsam said. "They're all important."

***

Jennifer Green wasn't necessarily frustrated when she came out after voting, but she wished there was a public course at the library about how the election process worked.

Green, 65, said since she wasn't registered with any party, she could only vote in one race.

Green, who is from London but has lived in Ohio for 41 years before moving to Florida, said she wanted to vote for Vern Buchanan today to thank him for helping to expedite the process of getting her citizenship.

"I didn't have that opportunity," Green said.

Gabriela Szymanowska

More: Publix with outdoor balcony seating opens in Manatee County on State Road 64

More: Four more Bradenton police officers file complaints against the chief of police

12:30 p.m. | Voter turnout flips to Republicans in Sarasota County

According to the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections site , though Democrats dominated mail-in ballots, Republicans are surging on election day and have retaken the lead by around 4,000 votes. More than 14% of all votes cast so far are by people who do not identify as Republican or Democrat.

As of 12:30 p.m., unofficial voter turnout is at 28.72%.

More: Sarasota County's voter turnout is higher than at a similar time in 2018

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VUeVA_0hRkXFsd00

12:15 p.m. | Voter reactions at Robert L. Taylor Community Center

Voter reaction this morning at Precinct 115 in the Robert L. Taylor Community Center in Sarasota:

  • Debra Flynt-Garrett said the most important races to her were the races for school board and hospital board. She voted for incumbents on the hospital board and not for the medical freedom candidates that did not like mask mandates . She also voted for Danielle Singleton, Lauren Kurnov and Nora Cietek. "We have to be aware of what's going on in our local politics and I hope to see a huge turnout," she said.
  • Robyn Stamm has lived in Sarasota for 12 years, although, she moved away for some time. She's been back in the area for the past four years. She said the primary between Charlie Christ and Nikki Fried. She didn't like how Crist's campaign attacked Fried, noting that in her opinion that shouldn't be how campaigns were won.
  • Emmanuel Baldwin has lived in Sarasota for 57 years. The 82-year-old resident said he's voted in every election. He didn't have one particular race that drove him to the polls. "I'm just thinking about everything," he said. "I hope they get it straightened out."
  • Tom Mclellan has lived in Sarasota for six years. He sees voting as an important public responsibility. "It's a public responsibility to vote probably more so in local than national because this is where you live and it affects your day-to-day life," he said.

Derek Gilliam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WNlPg_0hRkXFsd00

  • Frederick Bradley voted for Fredd Atkins for Sarasota County Commission District 2 . He knows Atkins and thinks he “did a good job” as a city commissioner. He noted that during Atkins’ tenure on the commission, new streets were built in Sarasota that didn’t previously exist.
  • Sabrina Hyvarinen, 25, also cast a ballot at Robert Taylor Community Complex. She voted for Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary for governor and noted that the candidate is pro-choice and pro-LGBTQ.  “She just represents a lot of my values,” said Hyvarinen, a higher education professional. “And I really think she has a really good fighting chance against DeSantis.”  Another candidate she supported is Dawnyelle Singleton, a candidate for Sarasota County School Board District 1 . "I am excited to see politics being taken out of the school board, and I think that she’s really there for the students and teachers,” she said, adding that Singleton would support students’ mental health and LGBT students.

Anne Snabes

More: COVID-19 concerns drive conservative effort to win seats on Sarasota Hospital Board

More: Sarasota County's voter turnout is higher than at a similar time in 2018

12 p.m. | Handmade attack signs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jdq4R_0hRkXFsd00

More: School Board candidate decides against attending campaign event hosted by local Proud Boys activist

11 a.m. | In other news...

There are more things happening today in Sarasota and Manatee counties than just a primary election. Take a look at some of today's biggest non-election stories:

10:30 a.m. | 'I think he’s doing a credible job'

  • Palmetto resident Vince Dipasqua said he’s not happy with the handling of immigration and wants to see Vern Buchanan further address it. “I think he’s doing a credible job. I don’t know the other candidates well but Buchanan is in line with my beliefs,” Dipasqua said.
  • Veronica Aaron from Palmetto said she was looking forward to casting a vote for governor. She was in between Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist. “Nikki Fried would be the first woman running, but Charlie Christ has sat in that seat. He’s done it before,” Aaron said.

Melissa Perez Carrillo

'In a body bag': Sarasota candidate says he'd kill FBI agents if they tried to search home

More: Powerful congressional chairmanship role at stake in GOP primary race between Buchanan, Hyde

10:15 a.m. | 'Educational agenda'

  • Ramsey Frangie, a 58 year-old building contractor, just voted at Trinity UMC. He voted for Singleton, Kurnov and Cietek for Sarasota County School Board today because he said he doesn’t support the conservative educational agenda pushed by Gov. DeSantis. He has no party affiliation and said he supports the Governor in some things.
  • Ben Hutcheon, 35, also voted for Singleton, Kurnov and Cietek at Trinity UMC. He said the ZEM slate of candidates were promoting too much misinformation about schools. He expressed distaste at how partisan the school board elections have become.
  • Kathy Smith, 69, voted for Ziegler Enos and Kurnov in the Sarasota County School Board election. She voted for Ziegler because of the Governor and her position on critical race theory. She did however vote for Kurnov, who is the opponent of DeSantis-endorsed Marinelli. She said Kurnov is pro-parent, and she had concerns about Marinelli.

Steven Walker

More: Gov. DeSantis brings big-time politics to normally low-key school board races with raucous Sarasota rally

Back to School 2022: Does your child's school have a shortage of teachers?

10 a.m. | 'Recognize the incredible duty'

Downtown Sarasota resident Linda Haller Sloan voted in the City Commission election by mail-in ballot. She believes commissioners should be responsible and “recognize the incredible duty” they have to govern the city. She also would like them to have “rigor.”

“And that means know the facts, read the materials, analyze the issues, ask questions, go deep, think,” said Sloan, who is a retired telecommunications attorney.

Another issue she cares about is protecting “the public safety, health and welfare” of the people who live, work or visit the city.

“So I’m interested in candidates who see that as a priority, because it’s a #1 duty of government officials,” she said.

To Sloan, one aspect of “public safety, health and welfare” is the cleanliness of downtown Sarasota. She has observed an assortment of litter – including liquor bottles, cigarette packs and toilet paper – in the downtown area. She believes that if the area were cleaner, it would also be safer.

Anne Snabes

More: What do Sarasota City Commission candidates have to say about affordable housing and the SPAC?

More: Sarasota County's voter turnout is higher than at a similar time in 2018

9 a.m. | Culmination of all the work

Education reporter Steven Walker just spoke with Lauren Kurnov, District 4 School Board candidate, outside of the Sarasota Supervisor of Elections office, where she’s been talking with voters headed to the polls. She said she’s feeling very positive coming into the end of the race. Today is a culmination of all the work her campaign has done, she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nex1u_0hRkXFsd00

Sarasota School Board District 4: Lauren Kurnov v. Robyn Marinelli

School Board: Attack message on mobile billboard shows rancor in Sarasota School Board races

8:30 a.m. | Excited about all the new, energized voters

Sarasota School Board District 1 race: Bridget Ziegler vs. Dawnyelle Singleton

More: Gov. DeSantis brings big-time politics to normally low-key school board races with raucous Sarasota rally

8 a.m. | 'Woke agenda'

Education reporter Steven Walker was out at polling places this morning and spoke to voter Natalia Cava, a 51 y/o nurse with a high schooler. She said she voted for Ziegler, Enos and Marinelli because she doesn’t want to see the “woke agenda” in schools. She said she doesn’t consider herself very political and isn’t registered with any party.

Sarasota Schools: Sarasota County School District rejects donated dictionaries amid book freeze

Fact Check: Can Sarasota teachers still read books to students? What about book fairs?

7 a.m. | Polls are open! What to know if you're voting in Sarasota, Manatee counties

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will remain open till 7 p.m.  See polling locations in Florida . Voters in line by 7 p.m. will be permitted to cast a ballot.

Sarasota and Manatee County voters can vote at their assigned polling location. A full list is available on the county website. You can also find sample ballots there .

Voters in precincts 205, 207, 211 and 213 have adjusted polling locations. Voters at precincts 205 and 207 will vote at McCown Towers, while voters in precincts 211 and 213 will vote at St. Armands Key Lutheran Church.

Changes: Sarasota County supervisor of elections announces polling place changes for Aug. 23 primary

The same applies for Manatee County voters. They can vote at their assigned polling location. A full list is available on the county website . You can also find sample ballots there .

Election Day in Sarasota and Manatee counties

It's Election Day in Florida and voters are headed to the polls to cast ballots in local and statewide primary and nonpartisan races.

In local races, Sarasota County School Board, County Commission and hospital board seats are up for grabs.

In Manatee County, three County Commission and three School Board races are on the ballot.

In the Florida legislature, two Senate and three House races are being contested.

The winners of partisan primary races advance to the general election on Nov. 8. In nonpartisan general election races where no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two compete in a runoff on Nov. 8.

Election Laws: What changed in Florida's election laws

School board battleground: DeSantis will tour Florida to tout conservative school board candidates

Support local journalism by signing up for a Herald-Tribune digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Florida primary 2022 live updates: Voters head to polls in Sarasota, Manatee county elections

Comments / 1

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation in Sarasota reveals two fatalities

A death investigation involving two fatalities in South Venice Friday night. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation is happening at the 800 block of East Seminole Drive in South Venice. This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The 800 block...
SOUTH VENICE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bradenton, FL
Government
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Sarasota County, FL
Elections
City
Palmetto, FL
Manatee County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
Manatee County, FL
Elections
County
Sarasota County, FL
County
Manatee County, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Trio of projects set to transform a portion of downtown Sarasota

Key takeaway: With three developments in the works, downtown Sarasota will see the arrival of hundreds of apartments and a host of new retailers over the next several years, bringing energy and vibrancy to the commercial district along Main Street. Core challenge: With so much new development, and so many...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing endangered adult in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Andres Vega, 27, recently made statements about wanting to harm himself and has not been seen or in contact with his family since. It’s believed he may have been in the area of 9th Avenue West and 14th Street West, Bradenton Thursday.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
classiccountry1045.com

Governor DeSantis Authorizes Purchase To Conserve Property In DeSoto County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — 16,000 acres have been acquired for conservation in DeSoto and Hardee counties. Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet invested more than $56 million to acquire seven properties across the state that will be designated for conservation. The seven parcels total nearly 20,000 acres, more than 98% of which are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that are crucial for wildlife habitat.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Vern Buchanan
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Two fatalities reported in South Venice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is reporting two fatalities in the 800 block of East Seminole Drive in South Venice. According to the report, it was an isolated incident and all parties are accounted for. Currently the SCSO Is stating that there is no threat...
SOUTH VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice City Council ballot finalized

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The ballot for the Nov. 8 City of Venice election is set, city officials have announced. Four City Council seats are up for grabs. Voting for these seats is open only to registered voters residing within Venice city limits. A term on City Council is for...
VENICE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Florida House#Florida Primary#Primary Election#Politics Local#Election Local#Manatee#Church Of Hope
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota remains one of the hottest housing markets in the U.S.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast is still one of the hottest housing markets in America. According to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee, in Sarasota County the average price for a single family home is $525,000 with an average time to contract period of 10 days. In Manatee County, the average cost of a single family home is $521,000 with nine days for time to contract.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Missing man in Bradenton located by deputies

BRADENTON, Fla — Editor's note: Daniel Zaritsky was found by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office Friday evening. According to the agency, the 50-year-old man was found dead. Foul play is not suspected. The previous story is down below. --- Manatee County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who...
BRADENTON, FL
wogx.com

Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Publix
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WFLA

Chef cooks up authentic Cuban, Spanish cuisine for Sarasota seniors

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/SNN) – A chef who has cooked in some of the finest hotels across the world is making his authentic Cuban cuisine for residents at a Sarasota senior living community. Chef Julio Rivero is bringing some delicious joy to tables at the Fountain at Lake Pointe Woods. He spoke with the Suncoast News […]
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

DeSantis and Rubio make Tampa GOP rally stop, Hillsborough's teacher pay raise referendum goes to a recount and 7-foot gator wrangled at Florida middle school

Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain coverage will continue to go up on Thursday as tropical moisture increases. With more clouds, highs will be near 90. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Before you go out, get updates with...
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Cooper Creek Boulevard roundabout project underway in Sarasota

Construction on a Cooper Creek roundabout at the Shoppes at UTC has begun with the hope of smoothing out the particularly bad traffic flow caused by people flocking to the retail area. The project, which is targeted for a Nov. 4 completion, began Aug. 22 and will add an additional...
SARASOTA, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy