A guide to voter rights in South Dakota. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Like other Western states, South Dakota has had a long and troubled past providing voting access to Native Americans. Those battles continue to this day. For instance, a federal judge ruled in May that South Dakota was not following federal voter registration laws after the Rosebud Sioux and Oglala Sioux tribes brought a lawsuit against the state in 2020. Then in August, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction against Lyman County on behalf of the Lower Brule Tribe, which alleged the county violated their voting rights by delaying a new redistricting plan. The county must propose a new plan by the November election.

Is there voter fraud in South Dakota?

The Secretary of State does not investigate complaints of voter fraud, which are handled at the county level. There were no disputes of the presidential election outcome in 2020.

Source: South Dakota Secretary of State Elections Kea Warner/sos website

Are felons allowed to vote in South Dakota?

A person convicted of a felony loses their right to vote. The right to vote is restored after the completion of a prison sentence; parole or probation, and the payment of all fines, fees and restitution.

Source: SD SOS

Do you need an ID to vote in South Dakota?

Since 2003, South Dakota has required voters to present a valid form of personal identification when requesting a ballot either at a polling place or via early voting. Acceptable forms of ID include a South Dakota driver's license or non-driver ID card, a passport or other picture ID issued by the U.S. government, a tribal photo ID, or a current student photo ID issued by a South Dakota high school or postsecondary education institution. If a voter is unable to present one of the these forms of identification, they may complete a personal ID affidavit, which must be signed by the voter under penalty of perjury. The maximum penalty for perjury is 2 years imprisonment and a $4,000 fine.

Source: South Dakota Secretary of State

Can you vote early in South Dakota?

South Dakota has one of the longest early-voting periods in the nation and was among the first states to allow for early voting. All early voting is done through the "absentee ballot" process, which allows votes to be cast up to 45 days ahead of a primary or general election. After first being authorized by the Legislature in 1913, those eligible to vote absentee have been incrementally broadened over the years, and in 2003, all registered voters were deemed eligible to cast ballots early. Early voting can be done by mail or via county auditors offices through 5 p.m. on the Monday ahead of election day.

Source: South Dakota Secretary of State

Who can cast absentee ballots in South Dakota?

Source: South Dakota Secretary of State's office

Who can vote by mail-in ballot in South Dakota?

All registered South Dakota voters are eligible to vote absentee via mail. Voters wishing to vote via mail can request an absentee ballot by filling out an application through their county auditors office.

Source: South Dakota Secretary of State's office

What does redistricting look like in South Dakota?

South Dakota's lone U.S. House seat allocation did not change following the 2020 census and Rep. Dusty Johnson remains the at-large Congressman for the state. The redistricting process undergone by the state Legislature in 2021 drove a wedge between the moderate and far-right faction of GOP lawmakers, with the 11 Democratic lawmakers in the Legislature preferring new legislative districts proposed by GOP moderates. Adopted in November 2021, the new district boundaries are not being challenged in court.

Source: Argus Leader reporting

What are the polling place rules in South Dakota?

South Dakota prohibits electioneering and campaigning in any polling place or within 100 feet of any entrance leading into one. Voter intimidation or any attempt to obstruct voters' access to the polls or disrupt the administration of the polling is also prohibited. The law bars petition signature gathering from occurring on Election Day within 100 feet of a polling place as well.

Source: SDCL 12-18-3