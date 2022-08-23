Native Americans continue to fight discriminatory voter ID laws in North Dakota

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Native Americans were granted citizenship and the right to vote in the eyes of the U.S. government with the passage of the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924. But it wasn't until the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965 that enshrined that right.

In the 40 years between, Native American voters faced poll taxes, literacy tests and intimidation, according to the Library of Congress.

For the past 10 years, Native American voters in North Dakota have been fighting discriminatory voter ID laws that targeted them for not having a "proper" residential address.

The law required voters to present one of four forms of identification and the ID had to contain the name, residential address and date of birth, according to the Native American Rights Fund, a group dedicated to protecting the right to vote for Native Americans. While tribal IDs were acceptable forms of ID, not all had a residential address.

Tribal members tend to use P.O. boxes because of limitations of U.S. Postal Service at residential homes on rural land in reservations.

The four large American Indian tribes in North Dakota provided free identification to thousands of members in advance of the 2018 election. Blake Nicholson/AP

Native American voters were turned away from the polls in 2014 due to the law and not having an acceptable address on their tribal IDs.

"I felt bad about being turned away from the polls at the last election," Elvis Norquay, a plaintiff on a lawsuit, said. "It is my right to vote for whomever I want. I shouldn’t be turned away just because I didn’t have my address listed.”

The case Brakebill v. Jaeger was filed in 2016 against the North Dakota Secretary of State, according to the American Bar Association. The state settled in 2020 with the two tribes represented, Spirit Lake Nation and Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

A new voter ID law was passed in 2017 that stated acceptable forms of ID must include name, current North Dakota address and date of birth. Examples could be a North Dakota driver’s license, a North Dakota nondriver ID card, a tribal government-issued ID card that includes the aforementioned details, or a long-term care ID certificate provided by a North Dakota long-term care facility.

Voters with an acceptable form of ID that does not include date of birth, a residential address or if the residential address is not current, can supplement the ID with a current utility bill, a current bank statement, a check or document issued by a government or a paycheck.

Voters who couldn't provide those documents on Election Day or during early voting have a second chance to get their ballot counted, though. If they assert their eligibility as a member of the electorate, they’re still given a ballot to fill out but it is set aside and not included in the tally until the voter is able to provide identification to an election official before the official canvassing of the election results. At that time, the ballot would be counted and included in the final election results.

Critics were quick to point out that the new law had similar problems to the 2013 law, according to NARF. The use of provision ballots with the chance of bringing an acceptable form of ID to an election official assumes that the voter can run home to get the ID.

"The North Dakota legislature was fully aware the impact this law would have on the Native population in North Dakota. Yet, they passed the law anyway,” Matt Campbell, a lawyer for NARF, said at the time.

Voters who are financially or through other circumstances unable to get an acceptable form of ID cannot have their vote counted, according to NARF.

North Dakota is among several states where decennial redistricting has generated lawsuits and allegations of gerrymandering, all centered around representation of Native Americans in the new legislative district boundaries.

One pending lawsuit brought by Native American rights advocacy groups alleges that the Legislature violated the federal Voting Rights Act by not creating a majority Native American legislative district for the Spirit Lake and Turtle Mountain reservations. A separate lawsuit brought by GOP officials contends that a newly created subdistrict encompassing the Fort Berthold reservation was unconstitutional because it factored race into the new maps.