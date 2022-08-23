ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Less than a month until the 2022 Air and Space Expo at Joint Base Andrew

By Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum 316th Wing Public Affairs
 4 days ago
After three years, the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo is finally back.

The free show will take place Sept. 16-18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The first day is for common access card holders only, while Sept. 17 and 18 will be open to the general public.

