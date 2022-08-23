ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A guide to voter rights in Maryland. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

By Story by Mike Lewis; data gathering for graphic by Dwight A. Weingarten
The Herald-Mail
 4 days ago

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

In Maryland, a 2008 state constitutional amendment permits voters to cast their ballots at a polling place up to two weeks before an election, a major effort to make voting easier and boost turnout. Meanwhile, any registered Maryland voter may vote by mail without providing a reason. But election officials cannot start processing those mail-in ballots until 10 a.m. on the Thursday after an election. The Democratic-controlled Maryland legislature tried to change that this year, but Republican Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed the measure, saying the bill lacked provisions on election security.

Was there voter fraud in Maryland in 2020?

There were no cases of potential voter fraud reported in 2020.

Source: State Board of Elections

Can felons vote in Maryland?

Those convicted of felonies (except buying or selling votes) who have completed a court-ordered sentence of imprisonment can register to vote.

Source: Maryland State Board of Elections

Do you need ID to vote in Maryland?

Usually, voters will not be asked to show identification if their name is on the list of registered voters.

Source: Maryland Attorney General's Office

Can you vote early in Maryland?

A state constitutional amendment from 2008 permits voters to cast their ballots at a polling place up to two weeks before an election.

Source: Maryland State Board of Elections

Who can cast an absentee ballot in Maryland?

A recent change in the law requires the State Board of Elections and each local board of elections to refer to absentee ballots as "mail-in ballots" and absentee voting as "mail-in voting." Any registered voter may vote by mail-in ballot. You don't need a reason to vote by mail-in ballot.

Source: State Board of Elections

Who can vote by mail-in ballot in Maryland?

Any registered Maryland voter may vote by mail-in ballot. You don't need a reason to vote by mail-in ballot. A recent change in the law requires the State Board of Elections and each local board of elections to refer to absentee ballots as "mail-in ballots" and absentee voting as "mail-in voting."

Source: State Board of Elections

What does redistricting look like in Maryland?

The Maryland General Assembly, under the Maryland Constitution, enacted new congressional and legislative districts. The congressional districts are much more compact and less gerrymandered. Republicans could pick up a congressional seat under the new map.

Source: Maryland Department of Planning

What are the rules for polling places in Maryland?

Electioneering is banned within 100 feet of polling places.

Source: National Conference of State Legislatures

*

Larry Hogan
The Herald-Mail

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hagerstown, MD from Herald-Mail Media.

