ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington lawmakers move ahead in extending voting rights, encouraging turnout

By Kitsap Sun staff, Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVHfj_0hRkWrW200

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Voters in Washington state this November won't elect a Republican to the office that oversees elections for the first time since the mid-1960s, which is perhaps surprising in what's become a reliably blue electorate for statewide offices.

That GOP hold on the Secretary of State's office is somewhat due to the success of five consecutive Republicans in leading the state's elections system.

The Secretary of State's office has worked through several changes driven by voter initiatives to make voting simpler over the past two decades, largely focused on Washington's all-mail elections.

Immediate past Secretary of State Kim Wyman, a Republican who did not question the 2020 presidential election results, parlayed the trust earned over three terms in Washington's Capitol for a key election-security job in the Biden administration.

After Wyman's departure in October 2021, Democrat Steve Hobbs was named the interim successor and in Washington's Nov. 2 general election he's matched up against independent Julie Anderson, who's the auditor of the state's second-largest county, to fill the job through 2024.

Neither is campaigning on any major overhaul of the election system, but that doesn't mean there haven't been any recent changes.

The most notable change for the fall campaign is voting rights for felons. Washington's legislature — already one of the nation's more progressive in terms of voting accessibility by offering vote-by-mail for several decades and instituting it for every voter in 2004 — restored voting rights for felons effective Jan. 1, 2022.

The law means every person with a past felony conviction who is not incarcerated at the time of voting immediately has their voting rights restored, and simply needs to register. The state's Department of Corrections estimates the change may affect as many as 20,000 voters now eligible to cast a ballot by mail this fall.

“While other states are restricting their right to vote, I’m glad that in Washington here, we’re expanding our access to democracy,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a bill-signing event after the Legislature passed the bill in April 2021.

The state's turnout in the August 2022 primary didn't soar with the change, though it follows other small tweaks in recent years to increase participation.

While other states are restricting their right to vote, I’m glad that in Washington here, we’re expanding our access to democracy.

Those include spending money to add drop-boxes for ballots in some counties and dropping the postage required to mail a ballot in others. The changes also include the implementation in 2020 of a program that allows 16- and 17-year-olds to sign up and be added to the state registration database early, and in particular cases allowing 17-year-olds to vote in a presidential primary (the person must be 18 by the time of the general election to take advantage).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jdgN_0hRkWrW200
Kyla Anderson, 17, (right) registers to vote at Bremerton High School on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. MEEGAN M. REID / KITSAP SUN

About 40% of the 5 million registered voters cast a ballot in the primary. That's expected to rise in the November general, with several close congressional races expected and enough competitive state legislative races to offer the GOP an opening to control one of Washington's two chambers.

Comments / 2

Related
nbcrightnow.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Washington

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
KING 5

Toll reduction believed to be first in Washington state history

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Come October, commuters who use the Tacoma Narrows Bridge will see what’s believed to be the first toll reduction in state history. Following the lead of legislators in March, members of the Washington State Transportation Commission Tuesday voted unanimously to reduce tolls on the bridge by at least 75 cents.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Kim Wyman
NEWStalk 870

WA Teachers Union Doesn’t Believe Your Income is “Yours” (Op-ED)

Sneaky things seem to happen during the summer, and in this case, the WEA has done just that. WA Teachers Union has filed a court brief, siding with a capital gains tax. According to information released by Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center, on June 30th the WEA (Washington Education Association) filed a court brief asking Supreme Court Justices to change their previous rulings and side with the capital gains (income tax) proposal.
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

West Coast AGs oppose increased natural gas flow through GTN pipeline

(The Center Square) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has opposed increasing the capacity of the natural gas pipeline that delivers home heating and cooking fuel to Washingtonians, stating it would harm the environment and hamper the state’s climate goals. Others say it will have no effect on...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Voting Rights#Legislature#Republicans#Election State#Gop#Democrat
travelweekly.com

Alaska is expanding service from Washington state's Paine Field

Alaska Airlines will begin daily service to Anchorage from Everett, Wash., on Nov. 30. The flights will augment the carrier's more than a dozen daily flights to the largest city in Alaska from its base at Seattle-Tacoma airport, 35 miles to the south of Everett's Paine Field. With the launch,...
EVERETT, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Puerto Rico
kpug1170.com

Noxious weed poisoning horses in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Agriculture is investigating some reports of horses becoming sick from hoary alyssum in hay. Hoary alyssum is a noxious weed that is poisonous to horses. It causes fever, diarrhea, swelling or other problems with their hooves, or can be fatal if...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

The hypocrisy behind tearing down Washington’s Lower Snake River Dams.

We have been inundated by the Governor with his reasons for wanted to remove the four Lower Snake River Dams in Washington State. We hear about the salmon population, the health of the Southern Resident Orca, the need to return the river to it's "wild" state. What you don't hear from the Gov., or his allies, is the damage that will be caused and how that damage flies in the face of his biggest pet priority.
WASHINGTON STATE
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy