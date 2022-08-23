ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

A guide to voter rights in Missouri. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

By Staff report
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Much of the fight over voter access in Missouri has taken place in the past 15 years. The state has witnessed repeated battles over attempts to put in place a photo-identification requirement to vote. Republicans scrapped the more legally problematic parts and pushed for a more straightforward law. Earlier this year, it was included in a bill in which Democrats successfully inserted a provision to allow early, in-person voting without an excuse. Barring late court action, the provisions will be in place for the November midterms.

How many 2020 voter fraud cases were there in Missouri?

There were two cases of potential voter fraud reported in 2020.

Source: Missouri Secretary of State

Can felons vote in Missouri?

Voting rights are automatically restored after a sentence and probation or parole are complete. If a person has been convicted of an election offense (felony or misdemeanor) they are not allowed to vote.

Source: Missouri Secretary of State

What ID do I need to vote in Missouri?

In the August primary, a photo ID is not required; however, you must provide some form of identification. Valid forms include a driver's license, passport or other government-issued ID; a voter ID card issued by a local election authority; a college or university ID; or a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or other government document that contains the name and address of the voter. If you are registered but do not have an ID when you vote, you can cast a provisional ballot. If you can return to the polling place on election day and show ID, your vote will count; or, if your signature matches the signature in the voter registry, your vote counts. Starting in the November general election, a photo ID will be required to vote under a law that goes into effect Aug. 28.

Source: Missouri Secretary of State

How do I vote early in Missouri?

In the August primary, Missourians are allowed to vote early with an absentee ballot, provided they fall under one of the qualified excuses. Early absentee voting begins the sixth Tuesday before election day. Voters can apply for an absentee ballot in person, by mail or by fax, or a guardian or close relative can request one in person. The application needs to be in writing and give the following information: name, voter registration address, reason for voting absentee, address to which the ballot is to be mailed if you're voting by mail, and which party's ballot is requested, if a primary election. Starting in the November general election, voters will be able to cast their vote in-person without an excuse starting two weeks before election day under a law passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Mike Parson.

Source: Missouri Secretary of State

How does absentee voting work in Missouri?

In the August primary, Missourians are allowed to vote early with an absentee ballot provided they fall under one of the qualified excuses. Early absentee voting begins the sixth Tuesday before the date of the election. You can apply for an absentee ballot in person, by mail, by fax or by email, or a guardian or close relative can request one in person. The application needs to be in writing and give the following information: name, voter registration address, reason for voting absentee, address to which the ballot is to be mailed if you're voting by mail, and which party's ballot is requested, if a primary election.

Source: Missouri Secretary of State's office

Does Missouri allow mail-in voting?

Requests for absentee ballots by mail should be submitted by 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday before the election. The completed ballot must be received by election officials by election day, Aug. 2.

Source: Missouri Secretary of State's office

Did Missouri districts change in the 2022 redistricting?

Missouri's legislature approved a new congressional district map during the 2022 session. It was the final state to send a new redistricting plan to the governor's desk, primarily due to a sharply divided Senate Republican supermajority. Some GOP lawmakers wanted to redraw Missouri's eight congressional districts to favor Republicans in seven districts. The final product, passed minutes before the Senate adjourned for the year, retains Missouri's current partisan alignment of six Republican-favored seats and two Democrat-favored seats in the cities of St. Louis and Kansas City. An independent citizens commission and panel of appellate judges also passed new district maps for the state House and Senate.

Source: News-leader reports

What is allowed at my Missouri polling-place?

It is against Missouri law to wear political apparel to the polls or electioneer inside or within 25 feet of a polling place. Only voters, their children, poll workers, other election officials and pre-approved poll watchers may be inside a polling place. Firearms are not allowed at poling places. Voters are not allowed to share their ballots with others.

Source: Missouri Secretary of State

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: A guide to voter rights in Missouri. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

Calvin Wilson
4d ago

I don't understand what people are complaining about for the last 20 years I have had to show my driver license to vote

Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

