Missouri voting rights soon to add early voting, voter ID requirements

By News-Leader staff, Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago
EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to voting rights across the U.S and in Puerto Rico.

Missourians will head to the polls on Aug. 2 to cast their votes in a significant primary election, with both statewide and local races down the ballot. Some may have already begun casting absentee ballots. Here's what to know about voting rights in Missouri as Election Day nears.

In the August primary, a photo ID is not required; however, you must provide some form of ID.

Valid forms include government-issued (driver's license, passport), a voter ID card issued by a local election authority, a college or university ID, a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or other government document that contains the name and address of the voter.

If you do not have an ID when you vote but are registered, you are able to cast a provisional ballot. You can return to the polling place on election day and show ID, your vote will count; plus, if your signature matches the signature in the voter registry, your vote counts.

Starting in the November general election, a photo ID will be required to vote under a law passed by the legislature and signed into effect by Gov. Mike Parson. Previous attempts at such laws have been struck down by the courts; the 2022 law goes into effect Aug. 28.

Primary elections: Here's what to know about the Aug. 2 ballot in Greene County

In the August primary, Missourians are allowed to vote early with an absentee ballot provided they fall under one of the qualified excuses, per the Secretary of State's office:

  • Absence on Election Day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which such voter is registered to vote;
  • Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability, including a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability;
  • Religious belief or practice;
  • Employment as an election authority, as a member of an election authority, or by an election authority at a location other than such voter's polling place;
  • Incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained.
  • Certified participation in the address confidentiality program established under sections 589.660 to 589.681 because of safety concerns.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sceUy_0hRkWmLd00
Carol Chappell sorts through absentee ballots at the University Plaza Convention Center on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Andrew Jansen/News-Leader

Early absentee voting begins the sixth Tuesday before the date of the election (for the August primary, it has already begun).

The application needs to be in writing and give the following information: name, voter registration address, reason for voting absentee, address to which the ballot is to be mailed if you're voting by mail, and which party's ballot is requested, if a primary election. Starting in the November general election, voters will be able to cast their vote in-person without an excuse starting two weeks before Election Day under a law passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Mike Parson.

Requests for absentee ballots by mail should be submitted by 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday before the election. The completed ballot must be received by election officials by election day.

You can find your polling place by checking your voter registration on the Secretary of State's website.

It is against Missouri law to wear political apparel to the polls or to do any electioneering inside or within 25 feet of a polling place.

Only voters, their children, poll workers, other election officials and pre-approved poll watchers may be inside a polling place. Firearms are not allowed at poling places. Voters are not allowed to share their ballots with others.

Polls open across the state at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you are in line at a polling place at 7 p.m., you are still allowed to cast a ballot.

Missouri's legislature approved a new congressional district map during the 2022 session.

It was the final state to send a new redistricting plan to the governor's desk, primarily due to a sharply divided Senate Republican supermajority. Some GOP lawmakers wanted to redraw Missouri's eight congressional districts to favor Republicans in seven districts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zItrg_0hRkWmLd00
Missouri's new congressional districts. Missouri House

The final product, passed minutes before the Senate adjourned for the year, retains Missouri's current partisan alignment of six Republican-favored seats and two Democrat-favored seats in the cities of St. Louis and Kansas City.

An independent citizens commission and panel of appellate judges also passed new district maps for the state House and Senate.

Galen Bacharier covers Missouri politics & government for the News-Leader. Contact him at gbacharier@news-leader.com, (573) 219-7440 or on Twitter @galenbacharier.

Comments / 6

