Enjoy live music, learn about voter registration at Votestock Music Festival this weekend

By Greta Cross, Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago
A music festival and voting rights rally, all wrapped up into one, will be held in Springfield this weekend.

The Votestock Music Festival is hosted by Vote417, a voting advocacy organization based in southwest Missouri. The free event is Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at Mother's Brewing Company, located at 215 S. Grant Ave.

The event precedes the establishment of a new Missouri election law, House Bill 1878, that will require voters to show a photo identification to cast a regular ballot in November. The law, signed by Gov. Mike Parson in June, will take effect Sunday, the day after the festival.

"We noticed that Aug. 27 was a Saturday, so it would be a good opportunity to register as many new voters as possible before those restrictions go into place," Vote417 Secretary and Treasurer Jacob Brower said. "We figured that a music festival would be a good draw, and the idea kind of took off from there."

Brower said he is excited for the festival's "strong, exciting" lineup of four local musicians:

  • Ashlynne Grey at 4 p.m.
  • Annabelle Moore at 5 p.m.
  • Guinevere Sheafer at 6 p.m.
  • Catalina at 7 p.m.

In addition, several folks will speak between musical performances.

Bon Tindle, author of "Like The Air We Breathe" will speak at 4:30 p.m. In her book, Tindle addresses feminist themes through the perspective of an independent journalist.

Kai Sutton, president of Springfield NAACP, will speak at 5:50 p.m. and Joan Gentry, director of the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri will speak at 6:50 p.m.

Gentry will be joined by other members of the league, helping to register voters and update registration information.

The Almighty Sando Shop, a sandwich food truck, will be the event's food vendor.

To RSVP, visit the Votestock Music Festival Facebook Event page at fb.me/e/6NBmU6TVd.

Greta Cross is the trending topics reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @gretacrossphoto. Story idea? Email her at gcross@gannett.com

