Council unanimously approves Galloway self-storage despite neighborhood opposition

By Andrew Sullender, Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago
A controversial self-storage unit proposed for Galloway Village was unanimously approved Monday night by Springfield's city council despite neighborhood opposition to the project.

In a 9-0 vote, council blessed the one-story property near Sequiota Park — giving it the go-ahead on the proposed 188 climate-controlled storage units.

The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended denial of the units being allowed, while professional city staff recommends approval. In the end, council decided to side with developer Sam Coryell, who operates several rental properties in the city.

The self-storage units faced opposition from the Galloway Village Neighborhood Association because Galloway development guidelines passed by council in 2019 list self-storage as one of six uses "incompatible" with the Galloway neighborhood.

GVNA President Melanie Bach told the News-Leader that allowing these self-storage units would set a dangerous precedent for city council to ignore their own guidelines.

"It is disappointing to see that City Council has decided to ignore the Galloway Guidelines, and this time unanimously. It is apparent that they are essentially meaningless, which has been our fear since they were adopted without containing any concrete limitations," Bach said in a statement to the News-Leader.

"No neighborhood should trust any recommendations such as these to protect their neighborhood's identity."

The Galloway Village Neighborhood Association has been in a longtime dispute with the city over another development for several years — with an appeals court ruling in favor of the neighborhood association earlier this year.

A GVNA vote last month saw 56 percent of voting neighbors opposed the Self Storage business and 44 percent in favor.

But city staff and the developers argued the guidelines do not prohibit a self-storage unit, but they should merely be a "limited" use. Coryell said his climate-controlled storage units were not what guideline writers had in mind when calling such a business "incompatible" with the neighborhood.

Andrew Sullender is the local government reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow him on Twitter @andrewsullender. Email tips and story ideas to asullender@gannett.com.

