The Big Lead

Jerry Jones Continues to Talk About Glory Holes

Jerry Jones has carte blanche to do whatever he wants and far be it from me to stand in his way. But if it hasn't been mentioned to him before, it might be worth taking 30 seconds or so out of the not-so-busy day to glean a full understanding of all the possible meanings "glory hole" can take on. Perhaps that would lead to him selecting different language. Or perhaps not because h'e the owner of an NFL team and what's even the point if you can't march to the beat of your own drum?
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

