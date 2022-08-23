Artstreet makes the move to Ashwaubenon: Everything you need to know to navigate the new layout

ASHWAUBENON - The final weekend in August means Artstreet, and while its traditional spot on the calendar hasn't changed, its location has.

For the first time in 40 years, artist booths will not line the streets of downtown Green Bay. Mosaic Arts Inc., the nonprofit arts advocacy group behind the popular art fair and end-of-summer celebration, announced earlier this year it was moving Artstreet to Ashwaubomay Park, 2881 S. Broadway, in Ashwaubenon.

It’s a decision that caught many people by surprise, and it means visitors looking to sip a lemonade while browsing the works of their favorite artists or enjoy a beer and some live music will have new territory to navigate. There will be a earning curve for organizers and visitors alike.

We asked Mosaic Arts executive director Carol Faltynski to help guide us through the changes, break down the new layout and explain why going home with a little sand in your shoes is quite possible.

Why did Artstreet move?

It outgrew its original home on the streets of downtown Green Bay, Faltynski said.

A portion of Washington Street, for example, could no longer be closed, because of all the residential development in the area. Part of Jefferson Street couldn’t be closed because of bank business. When Hotel Northland opened in 2019, the festival had to reconfigure on Pine Street so as not to block access for guests.

Northland Avenue was one of the largest areas to put booths, but artists frequently asked not to be placed there because winds come straight down that street from the west, hit Hotel Northland and create a wind tunnel.

“We got the feedback from the artists and from our own experience that there’s so many areas downtown that they didn’t like, that there was nowhere else to put them,” Faltynski said. That made growing the event increasingly more difficult."

She said Mosaic looked at other locations in Green Bay that would have a similar “downtown feel” but most were either underdeveloped or started to get into residential neighborhoods. Mosaic understands the event was a cool signature event for downtown and people who live there, Faltynski said, and also that nearby restaurants benefited from the foot traffic.

“We get that, but we couldn’t make our decision just on that, because this is our primary fundraiser for operations,” said Faltynski, who has been on the Mosaic board of directors for seven years. "So for us to be successful and to be able to continue to do arts in the community, we have to do whatever we can to make our events successful.”

Why Ashwaubomay Park?

Mosaic had also considered Armed Forces Drive, which runs in front of the Resch Center, Resch Expo and the sprawling Resch and Bart Starr plazas, but its proximity to Lambeau Field meant the unpredictability of the Packers preseason schedule would be a factor.

“Here (at Aswaubomay Park), the sky’s kind of the limit. They’ve got 84 acres so if we can dream up something big and make it happen, we’ll have space here,” Faltynski said.

Whether it becomes Artstreet’s permanentt home still remains to be seen. Faltynski said they’ll listen to feedback from artists and see how this year’s event goes. Visitors will also have a chance to chime in with a quick two-question survey via QR code at selfie stations on the grounds.

“Nothing is off the table. We don’t want to be flip flopping, but if it turns out this just doesn’t work or all the artists hate it, well, we’re here for the artists,” Faltynski said. “The reason we’re doing this, in part, is to give them a venue to make a living. That’s the primary purpose of this event. ... We’re really working hard for everybody to love it.”

What are this year's hours?

Art fair: 3-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Music: 3-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

How much does it cost to get in?

Admission is free, along with parking and shuttles. The only cost is to eat, drink or buy art.

Besides the location, what else is new this year?

About 20 to 25 tons of sand. That’s how much is being hauled to the beach of Ashwaubomay Lake for Florida-based professional sculpting team The Sand Lovers to work its magic. Sculptors will begin on Thursday and expect to have one sculpture and half of another completed by the time Artstreet opens on Friday. They’ll be at work throughout the weekend, creating several 5-ton sculptures that represent different areas of the arts.

It’s the first time large-scale sand sculpting has returned to an area festival since Bayfest did it with 75- and 150-ton works of art in the 1990s and 2000s on the grounds of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

“It’s a really cool thing and you don’t really see it around here,” Faltynski said. “You go to Florida or on the coast and you’re seeing that kind of thing, so why not bring the coast to Green Bay?”

The two shade shelters on the beach will remain up for spectators, but Ashwaubomay Lake will be mostly drained for the season by the time Artstreet begins.

How will the art fair be laid out? How many artists are there?

About 100 artists will set up in a half-circle on the paved road that wraps around the ball diamonds. Some artists bowed out this year due to medical issues and other personal reasons, Faltynski said.

While the number of participating artists is down from the 187 in 2019's juried arts show, Faltynski points out previous Artstreets that often cited around 200 artists annually were actually a tally of booth spaces, not artists. An artist that occupied a double booth was counted as two. This year, artists have the option of a 15-foot booth instead of squeezing into one 10-foot booth or paying for two. One booth number per artist means a more accurate count of the number of artists, which Faltynski said is up from last year.

Eighty-nine participating artists are listed at mosaicartsinc.org/events/artstreet/#artists.

Mosaic Arts has plans to proactively solicit new artists in the future, as some of the longtimers age out of the event.

“We didn’t want to push the limits and really go after a ton more this year, because it’s the first year at a new location,” Faltynski said. “But part of the reason for coming here (Ashwaubomay Park) was so that we could grow into a much bigger event, so we would expect that to continue to grow.”

How is parking going to work?

Good question, and it's the one Mosaic Arts has been getting the most. Faltynski said they’re working hard to make parking as convenient as possible.

Ashwaubomay Park has parking for roughly 1,000 vehicles. Some spots will be reserved for artists, and there will be a large lot designated for accessible parking. If conditions are dry leading up to Artstreet, there could also be additional parking in some grassy areas.

Volunteers stationed at the road will let motorists know if there’s room inside the park or if they should proceed a half-mile to the Brown County Fairgrounds, where there will be free shuttles to Artstreet. The shuttle drop-off site will have an information booth and a 7-foot sign with a map of the grounds.

What if I buy a piece of art that’s heavy or difficult to haul back to my vehicle?

There will be a roped-off art pickup area near the accessible parking and where the artist booths end. It won’t be staffed, so it’s important to have one person in your party who can stay with the purchase while another gets the car and drives up to load it.

We’re coming for the music. Where will that be?

The Main Stage will be set up in a separate large grassy area. It will host bands during the hours of the art fair and for three hours after it on Friday and Saturday nights. Headliners are Nashville-based southern rock band The Vegabonds (8:30 p.m. Friday), Memphis hard rockers EMN (7:30 p.m. Saturday) and local jazz/blues/funk group Brass Differential (2 p.m. Sunday).

Organizers booked acts they think will draw people to Artstreet specifically for the music, hoping those people may also be inclined to check out the art. On the flip side, they’re hoping the people who come for the art will be drawn to the music.

“We are trying to appeal to the foodies, the music lovers and the art lovers,” Faltynski said. “It’s not just background noise for people shopping for art. It really is a music festival and an art festival and a great place to hang out and eat food.”

Speaking of food, what is on the menu?

The area surrounding the Main Stage will have food trucks, with tables and chairs set up as in past years, and the addition of picnic tables this year.

Gyros, beer-battered cheese curds, poutine, seafood, Mexican and Caribbean fare, barbecue, cheesesteak and beer are among the offerings. Not all vendors will be serving every day, so check the list at mosaicartsinc.org. The Artstreet Pub & Grill will serve hamburgers, brats, hot dogs and beer daily.

What about Artstreet’s famous fresh-squeezed lemonade? Is that back?

“Absolutely,” Faltynski said.

Lemonade, coffee, beer and roasted nuts, all things people typically enjoy while they browse, will be set up at the art fair. Food and drink there will shut down with the fair each night; all other food vendors will stay open until the event closes.

Ashwaubomay Park’s seasonal cafe won't be open during Artstreet.

I know somebody performing on the Community Stage. Where can I find that?

It will be set up in the sand against the locker room portion of the Ashwaubomay Lake chalet, not far from the sand art. Programming includes local dancers and musicians as well as sand sculpting demonstrations. Full schedule at mosaicartsinc.org/events/artstreet/#gallery.

How about the children’s art area?

Rebranded the Family Creative Area this year, look for the big tent on the infield of the art fair. There will be several hands-on activities for kids as well as something for families to do together. The latter is a secret until Artstreet opens, but Faltynski says it involves creating art for public display.

Is Artstreet rain or shine?

Yes, except if there’s lightning. Both entertainment stages are covered. The forecast from the National Weather Service in Green Bay calls for mostly sunny skies all three days, with temperatures ranging from the mid-70s to low 80s. There is a chance of thunderstorms on Sunday.

A few words about lawn chairs and dogs.

There will be seating by both stages, but people can also bring their own lawn chairs or a blanket. In a change from Artstreets past, when a city of Green Bay ordinance prohibited animals from special events downtown, dogs are welcome at Ashwaubomay Park.

What about bathrooms?

There are three buildings with flush toilets. Additional portable toilets and wash stations will be placed throughout.

Can I still help out by volunteering?

Yes. Mosaic Arts needs 300 volunteers to make Artstreet happen. As of Aug. 12, Faltynski said less than 50% of the slots were filled. As many other community events and organizations have expressed, finding volunteers since the pandemic has been a challenge. Mosaic has been reaching out to groups and soliciting on social media. Some of the needed slots, like the Family Creative Area, lend themselves to a family volunteering together.

All volunteers who work a shift receive a 2022 Artstreet T-shirt. To sign up, go to mosaicartsinc.org and click on “volunteer” on the left side to see available duties and shifts.

Still have questions?

Visit facebook.com/mosaicartsinc, email info@mosaicartsinc.org or call 920-435-5220.

Contact Kendra Meinert at 920-431-8347 or kmeinert@greenbay.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KendraMeinert.