A guide to voter rights in Montana. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

By Staff report, Great Falls Tribune
 3 days ago

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Montana Republicans made significant gains in the 2020 election, sweeping statewide races while also adding to their majorities in both the state Senate and House. Their tasks in the 2021 legislative session included passing significant restrictions to voting access in Montana. One bill sought to delay when residents turning 18 before an election can receive an absentee ballot. Another eliminated same-day voter registration. Two others tackled college IDs and paid ballot collectors. A judge in July ruled against the bill changing when those turning 18 can receive a ballot. The others are still facing challenges in court.

Is there voter fraud in Montana?

Two women in Phillips County pleaded guilty to voter fraud in a local election after the 2020 elections. Fraud is investigated at the county level.

Source: Montana Secretary of State

Can felons vote in Montana elections?

Felons automatically are re-registered to vote once they are released from prison.

Source: National Council of State Legislatures

Do I need voter ID to vote in Montana elections?

To register to vote or vote in person, Montana voters must have either a driver's license, a MT ID, tribal ID, military ID, a U.S. passport, or a concealed gun permit issued by the state. If a person does not have proper ID on them on election day, they may fill out a provisional ballot.

Source: Montana Secretary of State

Can I vote early in Montana elections?

Montana allows early in-person absentee voting starting 30 days before an election.

Source: Montana Secretary of State

How do I vote absentee in Montana elections?

Since October 1, 1999, any registered Montana voter who wishes to vote absentee may do so without having to specify a reason. To apply for an absentee ballot, you must fill out a form from the Secretary of State's website and drop it off at your local county elections office.

Source: Montana Secretary of State's office

How do I cast a mail-in ballot in Montana elections?

Montana allows no-excuse absentee voting. Applicants will receive ballots 25 days before election day. Local governments also have the option of conducting all-mail elections for local elections.

Source: Montana Secretary of State's office

What does redistricting look like in Montana?

Montana gained a second U.S. congressional seat for the first time in 30 years after the 2020 Census. The two districts were drawn separating east and west by a district apportionment commission, which was made up of two representatives from the Republicans and Democrats and a nonpartisan tiebreaker. According to an analysis by CNN, the eastern district heavily leans Republican based on the 2020 elections in which GOP candidates won by an average margin of 15-plus points. The western district still leans Republican but was only around 5%.

Source: CNN

How close to a polling place can you campaign in Montana?

It is illegal to campaign within 100 feet of a polling place in Montana, and candidates may not distribute anything of value to voters within 100 feet of the polls or have someone do so on their behalf. People may not promoted the success or defeat of candidates. It is also illegal to ask a voter in a polling place who or what they voted for in the election.

Source: Montana Legislature

