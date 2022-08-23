ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana's Republican-controlled legislature tightens voter laws, faces court challenges

By Grady Higgins
Great Falls Tribune
 3 days ago
EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Montana Republicans made significant gains in the 2020 election, sweeping statewide races while also adding to their majorities in both the state Senate and House.

The GOP-controlled Legislature in the 2021 session reaped the benefits of the election of Gov. Greg Gianforte, the first Republican governor in the state since Judy Martz left office in 2005. Gianforte signed a number of bills long sought-after by Republicans – such as three restricting abortion access in the state – who saw previous versions vetoed under Democrat Govs. Brian Schweitzer and Steve Bullock.

Four bills pertaining to voting rights and access have seen legal challenges following their passage in the 2021 session. A Yellowstone County District judge recently struck down House Bill 506, which sought to deny absentee ballots to voters who would turn 18 before election day but after the date when ballots are sent out.

Judge Michael G. Moses ruled in July that HB 506 violated the Montana Constitution, saying that forcing this demographic to vote in-person “arbitrarily subjects a subgroup of the electorate to different requirements,” according to the Associated Press.

The challenge of three other election-related laws passed and signed into law last year are still in litigation:

Plaintiffs in the case include Native American advocacy group Western Native Voice, as well as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), while the state of Montana and Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen make up the defense.

In the July hearing, in which both sides sought summary judgment on all four voting bills, Moses asked defense attorneys for the state and Jacobsen if there had been documented issues with university identification in past elections (Senate Bill 169).

“If there is no proof that there was ever a problem or if none existed, why did anyone do anything? Why would you burden the voters if you didn’t have a problem,” Moses said, as reported by the Daily Montanan.

If there is no proof that there was ever a problem or if none existed, why did anyone do anything?

Attorney John Semmens for the defense argued that the plaintiffs “seem to reject anything that changes law, making the law a one-way ratchet that can only make it easier.” The plaintiffs argued that the denial of a student ID when registering to vote was arbitrary and that non-citizens can obtain U.S. driver’s licenses and concealed-carry permits, both of which remain legal forms of ID for voting.

Plaintiffs argued in the July hearing that the inability to register to vote on Election Day more adversely affected Native Americans in Montana, as people in Indigenous communities on average live farther away from election offices and may not be able to make multiple trips to an official election site to register and then vote, the Daily Montanan reported.

“Article IV, Section 3 (of the Montana Constitution) does not include voting in the most convenient way,” defense attorney Semmens said.

This March 27, 2019 photo shows Montana Democratic Sen. Shane Morigeau of Missoula speaking on the floor of the state House in Helena, Montana, during the legislative session. Morigeau said the 2021 legislative session has been "a nightmare for Indian Country and Montana Indians," in part due to bills that could make it more difficult for Native Americans living on reservations to vote and the removal of Margarett Campbell from the Montana Human Rights Commission, which leaves the commission without Native American representation for the fist time in at least 16 years. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP) Thom Bridge, AP

Alex Rate, legal director for Montana’s ACLU, said that while only about 5 percent of total votes on average come from voters who registered on Election Day, over 800 ballots were cast by Native Americans who used same-day registration in the 2018 and 2020 elections.

The plaintiffs have argued that eliminating paid ballot collection discriminates against people with disabilities as well as those who are poor or live in rural areas and may not have the means to travel to vote. They also argued that HB 530 is a part of a larger plan to “(spread) lies and disinformation about the 2020 Election,” said attorney Matthew Gordon, according to the Daily Montanan.

“This claim of crisis in voters doesn’t exist, and it’s not because of the tens of thousands of votes on Election Day. That’s not why this exists,” Gordon said. “It’s the result of spreading lies and disinformation about the 2020 Election. They’ve manufactured this crisis to implement these laws.”

Plaintiffs also argued that an almost identical 2018 law, the Ballot Interference Prevention Act, was struck down by the Yellowstone District Court in 2020.

Attorney Lars Phillips for the secretary of state argued that while all eligible voters have the right to vote, the right to have one’s ballot collected or receive an absentee ballot is not guaranteed by law.

“This is a slippery slope the plaintiffs are taking us down. That if you testify in opposition to a bill in the Legislature, that can be the basis of a discriminatory intent by simply objecting to it,” Phillips said, as reported by the Daily Montanan. “The idea that you have a fundamental right for someone to pick up your ballot is a push too far.”

Comments / 20

Jenna Tolls
3d ago

I'm with the native americans , not voting until 40 years old, humans still have childish thoughts before 40 . Just look what they've done with their childish ways , look at the mess we're in .

Reply
7
Mike McDaniel
3d ago

What exactly are the Republicans afraid of? That they AREN'T the majority in Montana? That they DON'T really represent the people? They don't want people of color or young people to vote. Why is that?

Reply(8)
9
Fly Paper. ?
3d ago

voting from home is convenient. providing ID when registering is super easy. providing ID for a rental agreement..a fishing license a passport a home loan. all super easy.

Reply
3
