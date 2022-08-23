ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Door County Granary project progresses, but delays irk Sturgeon Bay City Council

By Kevin Dittman, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nlMl8_0hRkWcWN00

STURGEON BAY – The restoration of the Door County Granary keeps making progress, but not fast enough for the satisfaction for all of the Sturgeon Bay City Council.

Door County Granary Project Manager Nicole Matson told the council last week that it was expected that the 1901 Teweles and Brandeis wooden grain elevator would be placed this week onto its 30 original columns, which were individually restored in Tennessee. On Monday, Matson said, "Unfortunately, with all of the moving parts, our contractors have yet to confirm the date to set the building down."

The timeline frustration was evident during the Aug. 16 City Council meeting when Alderperson Kirsten Reeths pointed out that “way over a month ago” the council was being told about plans to lower the granary into place.

“We have constituents that are calling us saying what's going on with the granary,” Reeths said. “Unfortunately, we don't know if we don't have any information on that.”

Mayor David Ward urged Matson to keep the council in the loop much more frequently than her once-a-month updates during council meetings.

“Just a friendly piece of advice, whatever happens, even if the granary sneezes, it would be good to send an email, so we can distribute it,” Ward said. “And, you know, just get a sense that things are moving forward. Is that something that would be doable?”

Matson said things can change daily when she is at the whim of whether contractors are available following inevitable delays, forcing dates to be written in sand rather than stone.

“I feel like I can answer your questions every four weeks and try to provide as much information as I can, instead of on a daily basis have to report,” Matson said.

For instance, she explained to the council, while it is planned that the granary will be lowered this week, first an engineer needs to make sure the cross bracing is secure to stabilize the building before removing the temporary support system. Once that’s complete, the movers need to be available to complete their task.

“So all those things (have the potential to) make everything delayed,” Matson said.

She also stressed that some tasks involved in refurbishing a three-season gathering space for community events on Sturgeon Bay’s west waterfront, such as ordering windows and doors, require patience and need to be done in order of completion instead of jumping ahead.

“As soon as the building’s set down and shear walls are up, then we can definitely put an order in on what the exact measurements are those windows and doors,” Matson said. “That also could be four to six months (before that is finished).”

FOR MORE DOOR COUNTY NEWS: Check out our website

Alderperson J. Spencer Gustafson said some of the frustration comes from the addition of other projects planned for the area.

"The granary was sitting there by itself for a long time. Nothing else was going on around it," he said. "But we have other projects that are going to be starting up, so now it's going to be crunch time, and that's why I think we have some concern here. There's a lot there's a lot more than just the granary coming up and that wasn't the case for years."

Marty Olejniczak, the city's community development director, said they had hoped that the granary project was would be finished by this past June, but an 11-month extension was subsequently approved, making the tentative conclusion May 2023.

Meanwhile, during its meeting, the council approved a revised development agreement for construction of the nearby Sturgeon Bay Plaza. Construction on that bar/deli with outdoor amenities and seating should begin relatively soon as plans are for it to also open next May. The business will be owned by Peter and Jennifer Gentry, who also own One Barrel Brewing Co. in Egg Harbor.

It is also hoped that work could begin on the Breakwater Residences apartment building on East Maple Street as well. Plans for the building include 53 one- and two-bedroom apartments across four floors, an indoor parking lot on the ground floor and a shared parking lot with the proposed plaza.

"These plans been in the works for some time now," Olejniczak said. "We realize everything is being delayed. You can't just get mad at the grain elevator folks, because you look at both the Gentry project and the Breakwater got slowed down because of the same thing – high cost of construction and supply-chain issues and all that sort of stuff. So you know, it'll be touch and go to get those projects in by next May. Anything can happen."

Among the headway that the Granary has made this year, according to the Sturgeon Bay Historical Society, includes:

  • In April, 51 pilings were driven into the lakebed and a new foundation was poured. This work allowed DeVooght Home Movers to move the upper levels back over the foundation to their original location.
  • In June, a donor funded the purchase of siding from the Globe Grain Elevator in Superior, which is being dismantled. The siding will be used on the Door County Granary, providing another historic, authentic element to the rehabilitation.
  • In July, 30 original, old-growth, hand-hewn columns were delivered back after being restored. These were then placed in their original locations by Immel Construction.
  • In anticipation of constructing the Granary’s indoor space, the Society’s historical restoration team has begun organizing and inventorying the original equipment and materials that were salvaged when the building was partially dismantled. Plans include repurposing materials in various ways throughout the Door County Granary.
  • On Friday, it was announced the project received a $100,000 grant from the David L. and Rita E. Nelson Family Fund within the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region. To date, more than 125 individuals, business and foundations have contributed $2.3 million toward the $4.5 million goal.

“We’re pleased with the progress we’ve made,” Matson said. “It is especially significant in a time when other projects, locally and nationally, have been stalled and delayed due to staffing shortages and supply chain issues. This is a big project funded entirely with private donations and run almost entirely by volunteers. We appreciate the community’s patience, enthusiasm and support as we work to complete a truly significant project for Door County and all of Wisconsin.”

Contact Kevin Dittman at 920-228-0439 or kdittman@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Utility emergency over, WIS 76 reopened to motorists

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the utility emergency that shut down a portion of WIS 76 in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened and the utility emergency is over. There is still no word on...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WNCY

High-Speed Internet To All Of Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County officials are negotiating a $27.2 million loan that they hope will bring high speed service to almost all residents. The county is working with Bug Tussel, a Green Bay-based internet provider, which specializes in bringing services to rural communities. Bug Tussel has...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Likely Cause of Fish Die-Off on Fox River, Bay of Green Bay Identified

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Biologists say they’ve found the likely cause of a large fish die-off on the Bay of Green Bay and the Fox River that was detected in June. Officials say the fish, mostly adult channel catfish, died of a...
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Parks Committee approves of new Bay Beach ride

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Parks Committee voted unanimously to support the purchase of a new ride for Bay Beach Amusement Park. The committee voted 4-0 Wednesday for purchasing a used NebulaZ Ride for $775,000. The ride would be purchased from Zamperla, an amusement rides company. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referendums#Wisconsin#Green Bay#Tennessee#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Sturgeon Bay City Council#Sturgeon Bay#The Door County Granary#Brandeis
doorcountydailynews.com

Highway 42 construction project continues

You will be able to travel south of Sturgeon Bay on Highway 42/57 without any orange barrels and one-lane closures after next month. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is completing the resurfacing of the last stretch of the roadway at the Highway 57 junction in the town of Nasewaupee. DOT Project Communication Manager Mark Kantola says the whole project should wrap up in late September as crews just finished diamond grinding northbound in the inside lane from County MM to Stagg Road this past week. The $7.5 million project began in late March and also improved intersections at Ashland and Neenah Avenue, County Road U/ Circle Ridge Road, and the Green Bay northbound ramp off Highway 42 in Sturgeon Bay.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Fleet Farm May Set Up Shop in Sturgeon Bay

Fleet Farm wants to build a new store along the west entrance to Sturgeon Bay. On Aug. 17, the city’s plan commission agreed to schedule a public hearing for Sept. 21 to consider whether to amend Sturgeon Bay’s comprehensive plan to develop property for commercial use for the project across from the Salty Seagull miniature golf course along Highway 42/57.
STURGEON BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Chief Addresses Homeless Residing in Parks

Some Manitowoc citizens are curious if the speculation about homeless people residing in city parks is valid. Police Chief Nick Reimer tells Seehafer News they’ve hired “park rangers” who are accountable to him. “They are checking the parks, the bathrooms, different things, then they are in direct...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Harp Gallery Antique Furniture opens doors at new location

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A staple antique store in Outagamie County opened new doors during its grand opening Thursday in the City of Kaukauna. Local 5 News was there to capture the special moment. Harp Gallery Antique Furniture, alongside the Fox Cities and Heart of the Valley Chambers of...
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Outagamie Co. bridge, I-41 lanes to be closed

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An overpass/bridge that was hit by a dump truck earlier in August and the I-41 lanes under it are slated to close in Outagamie County, Wisconsin. The County Road CC/Rose Hill Road bridge over I-41 was originally hit by an over-height dump truck on...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake

Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR warns deer hunters to avoid ash trees when placing stands

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hunters are being warned against setting up their deer stands in or near ash trees ahead of this season’s hunt. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stated Thursday that most ash trees in southern Wisconsin, Door County and the counties along the Mississippi River have dead or dying ash trees from the emerald ash borer infestation.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Vos cancels mayors’ subpoenas, ends threat of jailing

MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended the embattled Gableman election investigation Friday by withdrawing subpoenas to Wisconsin mayors that compelled them to testify in the investigation. The subpoenas were also the subject of a Waukesha court case in which election investigator Michael Gableman sought to imprison the mayors of Madison, Green Bay and Racine for failing to...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley

GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Truck tips over, spills Amazon packages on I-43

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. — No one is hurt after a truck carrying Amazon packages tips over in Manitowoc County. It happened around 5 a.m. Friday on Interstate 43 near Maribel. Some of the packages fell out of the truck and went into the median. It took crews about four hours to clean up.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Accident Reported on Manitowoc’s North Side

Manitowoc Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle accident on the north side of the city. According to LT. Schroeder, a car, and a dump truck were involved in the accident at the corner of Albert and Johnston Drives. The airbags in the car were deployed, but it is...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Road construction to start on US 41 Monday

OCONTO & BROWN COUNTIES (WLUK) -- Construction on US 41 in Oconto County is set to start Monday, August 22. Two projects are planned for the road. The first project is to resurface nine miles of US 41 from Norfield Road to US 141 within Little Suamico, Abrams, and Suamico, and will include culvert pipe replacements, overhead sign structure, base patching, guardrail upgrades, and pavement marking. The road will remain open during construction with lane and shoulder closures allowed during certain times.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Green Bay Press-Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Green Bay area.

 http://greenbaypressgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy