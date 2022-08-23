ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah, the conservative state that embraced vote-by-mail, has unique take on voting rights

By David DeMille
The Spectrum
The Spectrum
 3 days ago
EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

On Feb. 12, 1870, when a 23-year-old named Seraph Young stepped into the Salt Lake City Hall and cast her ballot in a municipal election, the first woman in the U.S. to vote under an equal suffrage law.

Young, a teacher and a grandniece of Brigham Young, set a precedent for Utah.

Fast forward to a century-and-a-half later, and the Beehive State still stands out as an oddity among states when it comes to voter access.

The only Republican-dominated state to embrace vote-by-mail and to defend its use, even after the 2020 election and former President Donald Trump's unsupported insistence that the practice made voter fraud easier, Utah remains an outlier with its unabashed enthusiasm for making it easier to cast a ballot.

Utah doesn't face some of the same political dynamics present in other states. The Republican Party dominates most local governments and maintains healthy supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature, so most incumbents appear safe enough to not worry about which residents are or aren't voting. And the state's relative homogeneity — nearly 80% of the population is white, and an estimated 60% of residents are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — can make the state's politics seem simpler than in more competitive or diverse states.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox spoke at the Utah Legislature for the annual State of the State speech and highlighted what issues he wants the state to focus on. Jan. 20, 2022 Leah Hogsten / The Salt Lake Tribune

Still, the state's dedication to proactive voter access has surprised some, and despite widespread criticisms from corners of the GOP regarding the state's voting laws, Utah's top officials have steadfastly stuck to the idea that it can only be a good thing to make it easier to vote.

“As a conservative, I believe that we should always work to make constitutional rights more accessible, not less," Gov. Spencer Cox said earlier this year, saying he hoped Utah could be a model for other states.

Voter access took on a new significance for the state in 2010 after incumbent U.S. Sen. Bob Bennett lost his reelection bid in shocking fashion at the state's Republican Party Convention. Under state law at the time, if party delegates voted heavily enough in favor of a single candidate, they could avoid a primary election and go straight to the general election ballot.

In this May 7, 2012, file photo, former U.S. Sen. Bob Bennett addresses the crowd gathered at the Tuacahn Center for the Arts on the borders of Snow Canyon State Park and the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area during the dedication ceremony for the Red Cliffs and Beaver Dam Wash National Conservation Areas in Ivins. Jud Burkett / The Spectrum & Daily News

State leadership countered with a controversial proposal that provided a dual-track system where candidates could both attempt to win the nomination at the party convention or petition for signatures and, if they could get enough, force a primary regardless of whether they had the party delegates' support.

At the same time, state leadership under then-Gov. Gary Herbert pushed harder to make voter access a priority, opening up more polling locations, expanding early voting windows and, eventually, transitioning toward by-mail ballots.

The results of vote-by-mail were evident from the get-go.

Statewide voter turnout had declined in both presidential and midterm elections in prior decades, from nearly 60% of eligible voters casting ballots in 1982 to fewer than 30% by 2014. But with vote-by-mail in place in 2018, turnout boomed to more than 75%.

The heightened political atmosphere of that year, combined with a series of high-profile ballot initiatives, likely played a role, but election officials said the convenience of vote-by-mail probably made a difference, especially in the state's vast rural areas.

As a conservative, I believe that we should always work to make constitutional rights more accessible, not less.

Utah, like many states, set an all-time high for voter turnout in 2020, with more than 90% of registered voters casting ballots.

Some local governments are pushing even further, with several municipalities across the state, including Salt Lake City, Utah's largest, incorporating ranked-choice voting, in which voters could rank all of the candidates in a race.

Vote-by-mail may still have the support of most in state leadership, but the topic has grown more controversial since Trump lost in 2020.

The state's more conservative politicians were quick to question the process, although, in a state Trump won by 20 points, they rarely actually questioned Utah's own results.

State lawmakers have proposed dozens of attempts at election reform since then, including one that would have scrapped the universal vote-by-mail plan entirely, but most failed. New laws passed in 2022 did make for stricter voter identification laws and require 24-hour video surveillance of ballot drop boxes.

In local elections, some candidates have also started to question the results, with one candidate in Washington County, after losing by just seven votes in a Republican Party primary race for a seat in the state Legislature, complaining that vote counting done by machines raised suspicion and should be replaced by hand counts.

Willie Billings, a candidate running for Utah House District 72, speaks during a debate hosted by the Washington County Republican Party for local candidates ahead of the upcoming primary election. The debates were held at the Dixie Convention Center in St. George on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Chris Caldwell / The Spectrum & Daily News

State and local officials in charge of most voting locations in Utah say they believe in their methods and that they don't plan to stop making voter accessibility a priority.

When the challenge to the results of the Washington County primary race was dropped, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, whose office oversees state elections administration, said she hoped the example would go toward strengthening confidence in elections offices statewide.

A recount was held for that race, with every ballot re-scanned and re-tabulated, and when county officials evaluated more than 1,000 of the ballots for accuracy, they found that every single one matched.

“It’s time to turn down the rhetorical heat," Henderson said afterward. "If we want to maintain our republic and the freedom we hold dear, we need to reject unfounded accusations and fear-mongering. Undermining our public institutions for personal and political gain serves no noble purpose."

Westwater Canyon: A Utah River Rafting Trip to Put on Your Bucket List

Snapshot memories fill my mind from my one-day trip down Westwater Canyon with Moab-based outfitter Sheri Griffith River Expeditions. One is an image of a family of sleek otters frolicking near the river bank just outside their den. Their little faces would peek above the surface, and then they’d disappear, their curved backs surfacing momentarily as they dove, popping back up somewhere else.
MOAB, UT
