A guide to voter rights in Utah. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S and in Puerto Rico.

Utah is a conservative state that has embraced many of the voting initiatives now under attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump. For instance, Utah is the only GOP-dominated state to embrace vote-by-mail and to defend its use, even after the 2020 election. Utah's top officials have steadfastly stuck to the idea that it can only be a good thing to make it easier to vote.

Have there been reports of voter fraud in Utah?

There were no cases of potential voter fraud reported in 2020. The last conviction for attempted voter fraud was in 2008.

Source: Utah state elections website

Can convicted felons vote in Utah?

Convicted felons may only have their right to vote restored if they have been sentenced to probation, been granted parole, or if they have completed the term of incarceration to which they were sentenced based on the felony.

Source: Utah State Code

What are Utah's voter-ID requirements?

A registered voter must have one form of acceptable ID. Those include a Utah driver's license; an ID card issued by the federal or state government; a state concealed carry permit; a U.S. passport; a tribal ID card or a valid U.S. military card. Unregistered voters seeking to use a provisional ballot must provide two forms of ID with a name or current residence. Those include a utility bill dated within 90 days of the election; a bank or other financial account statement; a certified birth certificate; a valid Social Security card; a check issued by the state or federal government; a valid Utah hunting or fishing license; certified naturalization documents (not a green card); a certified copy of court records showing the voterâ€™s adoption or name change; a Bureau of Indian Affairs card; a tribal treaty card; a Medicaid or Medicare or Electronic Benefits Transfer card; a currently valid ID card issued by a local government within Utah; a currently valid ID card issued by an employer; a currently valid ID card issued by a college, university, technical school, or professional school in Utah; or a current Utah vehicle registration.

Source: Lieutenant governor of Utah

Does Utah allow early voting?

Registered voters may cast ballots by mail as soon as they are received. Individual counties may host in-person early voting beginning on a Monday at least 14 days before the date of the election and lasting until the Friday before the election. Early voting sites must remain open at least four hours each day.

Source: Lieutenant governor of Utah

How do you cast an absentee ballot in Utah?

Vote-by-mail is available across Utah. Ballots are automatically mailed to registered voters.

Source: Utah elections website:

How did Utah handle redistricting?

Utah residents passed a proposition in 2018 to create a seven-member independent redistricting commission to draft and recommend to the Utah State Legislature maps for Congressional and state legislative districts according to certain criteria. In response, the Legislature passed a law in 2019 creating its own redistricting committee. In 2021, the Legislature rejected the maps from both committees and passed modified versions of the Legislative Redistricting Committee's maps.

Source: Spectrum reporting, Utah Redistricting Commission

What is prohibited at Utah polling places?

No electioneering is allowed within 150 feet of an active polling location, with specific lists posted explaining what counts as "electioneering" under state code. There are no written rules regarding firearms.

Source: Utah State Code