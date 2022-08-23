Read full article on original website
Oil Company Fined $2 Million for Threatening Southern Tier Water
Authorities have announced a $2 million judgment against an oil company operator for endangering the water of residents of the Southern Tier and western New York. According to state officials, James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates did not properly plug oil wells they operated. They contend that "posed a significant danger to drinking water supplies" in Steuben and Cattaraugus counties.
Covid-19 Rules Eased for Students in New York State
Students in New York state no longer will be required to take a Covid-19 test if they've been exposed to someone who has tested positive. Under relaxed Covid guidelines, random testing won't be mandated for school districts across the state. Districts would have the option to administer Covid testing in conjunction with athletic programs.
New York Releases Minimum Concealed Carry Requirements
The New York Division of Criminal Justice Services and the New York State Police have announced the minimum standards for concealed carry firearm safety training in New York. The guidelines create a variety of checks to ensure those who wish to conceal carry a firearm are properly trained on how to use and store the firearm.
New York Expands Tuition Assistance Program
According to a report from Stony Brook University News, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a $150 million expansion to the state's Tuition Assistance Program. New York's Tuition Assistance Program will now provide assistance to 75,000 additional students who are pursuing degrees part-time, taking between six and 11 credits per semester.
Could New York Provide Student Loan Debt Relief?
A bill currently in committee in the New York State Assembly could bring some relief to New Yorkers struggling with student loan debt payments. Assembly Bill A5724 as currently written would provide for a personal income tax deduction for student loan payments. It would amend section 612 of the tax law, saying "Payment not in excess of five thousand dollars actually paid by an eligible borrower for student loan repayment, to the extent not deductible in determining federal adjusted gross income and not reimbursed."
‘Take a Walk In the Park’ In These 11 Upstate New York Urban Green Spaces
Everybody loves a park. We have posted galleries showcasing New York's beautiful national, state, and county parks in the past. This gallery is a little bit different. Here, we take a look at some of our wonderful city parks. Green spaces that are in the center of some of our most historic cities.
Over 2,000 Southern Tier Tickets During Speed Awareness Week
According to a report by Pat Giblin of Binghamton Homepage, speed awareness week in New York resulted in over 2,000 traffic tickets being handed out in the Southern Tier. It seems a few Southern Tier residents didn't heed my warning from early last week when I told them to lay off the gas pedal for a few days. Law enforcement agencies across the state took aim at speeders in New York as part of a campaign to decrease unsafe driving habits. According to a report by Hailie Higgins of Rochester First, speed was a contributing factor in almost 30% of crashes from 2016 through 2021 and was a factor in 353 fatal crashes in 2021 alone.
Need a Passport? Head to the Broome County Passport Fair
If you're planning any sort of travel in the near future and need a passport, you should make plans to attend the Broome County Passport Fair on Thursday, September 15. The Broome County Passport Fair will be held at the Chenango Town Hall on State Route 12 in Binghamton from from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.. Note that this Passport Fair will be by appointment only. If you'd like to schedule an appointment, you can do that here.
Upstate New York September Festivals Honor A Wide Variety of Foods
The rich variety of foods that we love in Upstate New York are on full display in the month of September. There are food festivals from one corner of the region to the other making this month a "foodies delight." Starting right out of the chute on Labor Day Weekend,...
New York Suggests Ways Parents Can Protect Their Children’s Identity and Privacy at School
The back to school creep is on and parents are already considering school schedules, bus routes, back to school supplies that need to be bought, sports schedules, and more. However, how many parents are thinking about how to protect their children from scams and safety issues?. According to New York's...
Broome Reports Another COVID Death/ State Urges Pre-School Vaccines
The ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking a slight upswing in New York following a downward trend in new infections. Broome County August 17 announced a new death, bringing the pandemic total to 540 while the number of new cases went up by 57. Over the past week, new cases have been under 50 per day for the most part. The number of people hospitalized in Broome County remains between 25 and 30 patients this week. The pandemic total number of cases in Broome stands at 63,043.
What Will It Be?!? New York Girl Scouts Announce a New Cookie for 2023
Slide over Thin Mints. Move to the side Adventurefuls. There's a new Girl Scout cookie headed to our bellies soon and it sounds absolutely divine!. Our local Girl Scouts who are part of the NYPENN Pathways Council have joined up with the Girl Scouts of the USA to jointly announce that when GSNYPENN kicks off its local Girl Scout Cookie season on January 10, 2023, there will be a new choice in the cookie lineup.
New York State Police Identify Body Found In Morris
On Thursday, August 11, 2022, New York State Police announced that the body of a woman had been found in a remote area in the town of Morris. According to New York State Police in Sidney, the human remains belonged to an adult female who stood between 4'9" and 4'11" in height. The woman was wearing Adidas jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. Also found with the remains were a silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found.
Pennsylvania Drivers Get a Second Chance to Knock Points Off Their License
Pennsylvania drivers whose licenses have been suspended due to an accumulation of points on their records could get a second chance to avoid having their privileges pulled. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is announcing a new Driver Improvement School, or “D.I.S.” to which a driver with too many speeding or other moving violations on their record could be assigned to try to knock some points off their license.
New Yorkers Will Have To Spend an Extra $168 on Back to School This Year
If you've already been pinching your pennies because the cost of literally everything has gone up, then you know how painful the thought of back to school shopping is right now. It won't come as a surprise that back to school shopping is going to be more expensive this year...
New York Gets Additional SNAP Benefits for August
In a press release on Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that all SNAP households will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for the month of August. According to the press release, it's estimated that the additional SNAP allotment will result in a $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy. Households already near or at the maximum benefit level of $835 for a household of four will receive an additional payment of $95.
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
Southern Tier Added into New York Drought Watch
All of the Southern Tier and Central New York are added into the watch area on a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation drought condition map. Governor Kathy Hochul on August 16 directed the DEC to issue an updated drought watch to now include most New York Counties except those in the Adirondacks, Eastern Great Lakes and New York Metropolitan regions. The directive is particularly targeted at those residents dependent on private groundwater wells, asking them to conserve water whenever possible in the coming weeks.
Popular Fast Food Chain May Be Linked to Multistate E. Coli Outbreak
According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), authorities are actively monitoring a multistate outbreak of E. coli which has led to hospitalizations and even kidney failure in some people. To date, 37 people have reported severe illness due to an outbreak strain of E. coli 0157 in Indiana (one...
25 Miles Per Hour Limits Could Be Coming Soon To New York Municipalities
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a statewide effort to prevent speeding. Speeding seems to be the norm on our streets and highways. It is a rare thing when I notice someone doing the speed limit. I tend to go over the limit as well, but not by too much.
