A guide to voter rights in Tennessee. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

By Melissa Brown
 3 days ago

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Tennessee was at the forefront of allowing voters to cast ballots early, starting in 1994. Now, more than two-thirds of the state's voters cast ballots early. Residents have been able to register to vote online since 2017. Meanwhile, more than a half-dozen counties are offering “convenient voting centers” to make voting easier and boost turnout in a state with historically low participation. But one analysis found the Volunteer State’s ease of voting rankings plummeted between 1994 and 2016, largely due to the state’s strict voter ID law. Tennessee also is one of 15 states with the longest voter registration deadline. Residents must register 30 days before an election.

Is there voter fraud in Tennessee?

The Tennessee Secretary of State's office does not handle prosecution of alleged voter fraud, referring a request for data on the issue to individual district attorneys. A request for total reports of voter fraud is outstanding.

Can felons vote in Tennessee?

The state can block those with most felony convictions from voting, but does offer a path to restore voting rights. Tennesseans can restore their voting rights by having their citizenship restored by fulfilling their obligations through paying court costs and restitution.

What ID do I need to vote in Tennessee?

Tennessee lawmakers approved a photo identification requirement in 2012. Voters must present official federal or Tennessee photo ID when voting. Identification not issued by the federal or state government, including college IDs, library cards and out-of-state IDs, is not acceptable. Exemptions from the ID requirement include absentee voters, residents in nursing homes or hospitals that vote at the facility, voters with religious objections to being photographed and impoverished residents that must pay a fee to obtain ID.

How do I vote early in Tennessee?

Since July 15, 1994, Tennessee voters have had the chance to cast their ballots before election day with early in-person voting. To vote early in-person, voters appear at an official voting location such as the county election commission office. Early voting generally begins 20 days before an election and ends five days before. But in the presidential primary, early voting ends seven days before an election. Early voting is an increasingly popular option for Tennessee voters. In the November 2020 election, more than 67% of the votes cast came during early voting. In some counties, that figure was nearly 80%

How does absentee voting work in Tennessee?

Tennessee treats absentee and mail-in voting the same. A voter must request an application from their local election commission and declare a reason, or excuse, for why they cannot vote in person. Valid excuses include being 60 or older, expecting to be outside the area during both early voting and on election day, and being unable to vote in person for medical reasons (including health risks from COVID-19 or being the caretaker of someone with similar concerns). Voters can request an absentee ballot from a county election office by mail, email or fax, beginning 90 days before an election and ending seven days before. The county elections office must receive the returned ballot before polls close on election day. Some counties designate a specific post office with the best chances for last-minute ballots to be delivered on time.

Does Tennessee allow mail-in voting?

Tennessee treats absentee and mail-in voting the same. A voter must request an application from their local election commission and declare a reason, or excuse, for why they cannot vote in person. Valid excuses include being 60 or older, expecting to be outside the area during both early voting and on election day, and being unable to vote in person for medical reasons (including health risks from COVID-19 or being the caretaker of someone with similar concerns).

How does redistricting work in Tennessee?

Tennessee's Republican supermajority passed a significant redistricting overhaul through the General Assembly in 2022. The General Assembly redrew Tennessee's congressional districts to divide the longtime Democratic stronghold of Nashville and convert the 5th Congressional District into a Republican-friendly seat. In the Tennessee House and Senate maps, some incumbents were drawn together. The Tennessee Democratic Party also sued over the new maps, alleging Republicans divided more counties than necessary in drawing the House map, as well as numbering Senate districts nonconsecutively, which affects voting years. The Tennessee Supreme Court reversed a lower court's injunction on the maps for the time being, though the lawsuit is ongoing.

What is allowed at my Tennessee polling place?

Tennessee law restricts political activity and electioneering within 100 feet, at minimum, of polling places. State law allows certain counties to extend the boundary beyond 100 feet. It is also illegal to take photos or video, record audio or even talk on the phone while inside a Tennessee polling place. County election commissions must allow phone use for "informational" purposes, such as researching a ballot question, at the polls, but other uses are prohibited. Though Tennessee law prohibits more than one voter at a time at a voting booth or machine, it does allow voters to bring a child under 17 with them to observe the voting process.

