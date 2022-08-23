New all-abilities playground at Above & Beyond Children’s Museum in Sheboygan is a first in the Midwest. It opens Saturday.

SHEBOYGAN - A new purple sea creature has come to Above & Beyond Children’s Museum , 902 N. Eighth St.

A project seven years in the making, ABCM will host a grand opening for its new All-Abilities Purple Octopus Playground from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Purple Octopus Playground will be downtown Sheboygan’s first public playground and the city’s second inclusive playground in addition to Shaw Family Playground , a news release said.

“This play space allows us to take a piece of ourselves out of the walls of our museum and into the outdoors, which I think is so, so special,” Jackie Erdman, executive director of Above & Beyond Children’s Museum, said.

There will be no charge to use the park, and it will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Erdman said the Purple Octopus Playground aligns with ABCM’s goals to be intentional about inclusivity and accessibility in all its spaces.

“Because of how it's been built, we've made sure to build in those accessible components, so that no matter what ability there is, all children and up to adults with disabilities would be able to access and engage with the playground equipment,” Erdman said.

The playground has several features that are suited for those with mobility and sensory-sensitive issues, like ground-level accessible equipment and a nest swing set. It also has a wheelchair and stroller accessible platform and ramps, a transfer platform that will allow children of all abilities to access the slide and painted bubbles under the swing set to alert those who are visually impaired to the swing’s range of motion, according to a news release.

There will also be a green space next to the play area that was designed by Bookworm Gardens .

In the future, ABCM is looking to expand its sensory sensitivity offerings in the museum space and partner with community partners to focus on children with disabilities and neuro diverse families, Erdman said.

Erdman said her predecessor stumbled upon MONSTRUM , the Denmark-based playground design company that designed the new the Purple Octopus Playground, while scrolling through Instagram.

“... The designs of MONSTRUM’s playgrounds are based on stories,” MONSTRUM said on its website. “The playgrounds must first and foremost inspire children to play and challenge their motor skills as well as their imagination. But MONSTRUM’s distinctive creations are more than just playgrounds. They are sculptures in the urban landscape, telling stories and bringing a smile to peoples’ faces.”

Erdman said the octopus idea came out of the deep-sea theme with the Happiness Project whale mural on the outside of the museum.

“That, we always say, is a nod to think bigger,” Erdman said about the mural. “... Some travel. Some get out, some see the world. And some stay here and so, especially for the little ones, how do we help them see the wider world? How do we encourage them to think bigger?”

Erdman said the mural is also very soothing and can bring people a sense of calm when looking at it. ABCM wanted to bring that same feeling throughout the entire green space, she said.

MONSTRUM has designed several playgrounds in Africa, Asia, Europe and the United States, but Erdman said the Purple Octopus is the first of its kind in the Midwest.

“I think that this has been such a dream,” she said. “And we knew it was going to be an ambitious project. And it has taken on almost a life of its own with the ambition because of the rising costs and materials (and) delay in materials.”

While there weren’t huge delays with getting the playground equipment shipped to Sheboygan, Erdman said ABCM experienced initial delays with supplies for the construction and excavation process.

"… We're just really grateful that we are able to bring this to the community within this timeframe, and to be able to have that space no matter what for kiddos and families to enjoy for years to come,” Erdman said.

ABCM was able to fundraise the $650,000 for the playground and associated costs of construction and landscaping with donations from partners, like family foundations, charitable trusts and local companies.

ABCM is still accepting donations through its Pick-A-Picket Fundraiser. Fence pickets will surround the playground, and those who’d like to have a personalized engraving can purchase a picket for $150.

Donations from the Pick-A-Picket Fundraiser will be put toward the playground’s maintenance and equipment upkeep.

Entertainment, vendors, food trucks and activities for kids will be available at the grand opening of the Purple Octopus Playground Aug. 27.

