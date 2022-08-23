ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A guide to voter rights in West Virginia. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

By Logan Washburn
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Black residents and women have had notable gains in early West Virginia history. The state made history with the appointment of the first Black woman to serve in a state legislature in 1928, for instance. More recently, like many other states, West Virginia has seen debate over issues of election integrity, with Republican officials pushing for stricter requirements. The state currently requires a voter ID, a valid excuse to vote absentee and penalizes voter fraud with a sentence of one to 10 years. This year, the West Virginia House passed a bill that labels the crime a felony.

What happens if you're convicted of voter fraud in West Virginia?

Officials convicted and sentenced several West Virginia residents in 2021 for election fraud, according to news releases from the West Virginia Secretary of State and Justice Department. The West Virginia state legislature passed a bill to make voter fraud a felony in March 2022, and state law currently penalizes election fraud with a sentence of one to 10 years.

Can felons vote in West Virginia?

Felons can vote in after completing their sentences. A person must complete their sentence and be "off-papers," or no longer subject to parole or probation restrictions, before re-registering to vote. Officials do not automatically renew voter registration.

What ID do I need to vote in West Virginia?

All those who vote at the polls must provide identification. Those voting by mail for the first time may also need to provide a photocopy of their identification when they return their mail ballot. Those without an acceptable ID can cast a provisional ballot. A provisional ballot is provided to voters whose eligibility is not immediately established on election day. An election official then evaluates the voter's eligibility after election day to determine whether the provisional ballot should be counted.

How do I vote early in West Virginia?

Early in-person voting in West Virginia begins 13 days before an election and ends three days beforehand. Residents can also vote from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays in the early voting period. Registered voters must appear at an official election location and sign a poll book to vote early.

How does absentee voting work in West Virginia?

West Virginians must have a valid reason to vote absentee. Acceptable reasons and excuses include: medical issues; immobility because of disability or "extreme advanced age"; incarceration or home detention (except for those convicted of felonies, treason or election bribery; work hours/distance; inaccessible voting place; travel; attendance at an educational or training institution; temporary residence outside the county; service as an elected state or federal official. Eligible absentee voters can submit an absentee ballot application to the county clerk's office beginning 84 days before the general election. Applications must arrive no later than six days before the election. West Virginia voters can hand-deliver their absentee ballot to the county clerk's office, or submit it by mail in the proper envelopes. One must hand-deliver ballots no later than the day before an election, and one cannot deliver more than two ballots. Ballots by mail must be postmarked by election day and delivered to the county clerk before the canvass or official review and recording, of an election. If submitting ballots by mail, first-time absentee voters must include a copy of valid ID.

Does West Virginia allow mail-in voting?

While West Virginia offers absentee voting, it does not offer mail-in voting, according to the secretary of state's office. West Virginians must have a valid reason to vote absentee. West Virginia voters can hand-deliver their absentee ballot to the county clerk's office, or submit it by mail in the proper envelopes. If submitting ballots by mail, first-time absentee voters must include a copy of valid ID.

Source: West Virginia Secretary of State

How does redistricting work in West Virginia?

West Virginia lost a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives due to population decline, according to CNN. Republicans redrew the map in 2021, splitting the state into two Congressional districts: The First District in the South and the Second District in the south. Republicans won all three of the state's former districts in 2020, so the balance of power will likely stay the same.

Source: CNN, West Virginia State Legislature

What is allowed at my West Virginia polling place?

West Virginia bans electioneering at or within 100 feet of the entrance to polling places. It is also illegal to electioneer at, or within 100 feet of, an early voting place during the early voting period. Election officers are barred from electioneering on election day and disclosing who someone voted for. The ban on electioneering does not include exit polling, so long as pollsters do not electioneer, display political messages on their vehicle around the polls, or transport voters to the polls. One may only apply for and receive ballots in a polling place at which one is entitled to vote, and only poll clerks may distribute ballots.

