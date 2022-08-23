ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5atlanta.com

Hundreds of vultures die at Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Hundreds of vultures are dead at a Henry County animal sanctuary. Georgia Department of Agriculture officials think the avian flu is to blame. "We can confirm that at least one of the deceased vultures has tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza based on preliminary tests. We are confirming state results with federal laboratories. We anticipate results this evening. While Avian Influenza poses a substantial risk to our domestic foul the risk to pets, livestock and humans remains very low."
11Alive

Beware of bears: Dunwoody Police stress safety during sightings

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Beware of bears in Dunwoody. The police department posted its warning of a bear spotted by North Peachtree and Devonshire streets. Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division said they have not received any new reports but did offer notes on how the agency approaches sightings.
DUNWOODY, GA
CBS 46

Georgia sees uptick in respiratory virus hospitalizing children

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More cases are reported at hospitals with children experiencing respiratory viruses. One in particular, called “Respiratory Syncytial Virus.”. “For children that are having difficulty breathing, they’re breathing really fast,” said Dr. Matthew Linam, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta pediatric infectious disease specialist. “You start to see sort of sucking in sort of, in between their ribs, and things like that. Signs that they’re having more difficulty breathing.”
ATLANTA, GA
nypressnews.com

DeKalb County officials to give away 5,000 boxes of food

DECATUR, Ga. (WUPA) — DeKalb County government officials are partnering with local faith leaders to distribute about 5,000 boxes of Georgia-grown food on Saturday, August 27. The food will include fruits, vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquaters. According to county officials, residents will receive about $45 worth of food on...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Homelessness isn’t just a city problem in Georgia

Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local observers alike affirmed.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Gwinnett invites residents to find your new best friend for free during Clear the Shelters adoptions

Attend the fun celebration event and you can take a pet home that same day. For the fifth year, Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement is joining shelters and rescues across the nation to find homes for shelter pets during its Clear the Shelters adoption drive. Residents are invited to join the Clear the Shelter celebration this Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11:00am to 4:00pm for free pet adoptions, music, pet vendors, face painting, and more.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta church members pack 100K meals for families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dozens of members of one metro Atlanta church volunteered their time to pack meals for families in need. The volunteers got to work early Sunday inside Johns Creek United Methodist Church. Their goal is to pack more than 100,000 meals for the non-profit group Rise Against...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family loses everything in Covington house fire

COVINGTON, Ga. - Dramatic Drone video shows the aftermath from a fire at a house in Covington. "My stomach dropped. Everything was gone. Completely gone," Nia King said. From up above, one can see straight through to the remnants of a home that stored memories. "The house is gone but...
COVINGTON, GA
WRBL News 3

Heard County residential fire leaves one dead

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that a residential fire in Heard County took the life of an unidentified elderly man.  On Aug. 24, the Heard County Fire Department requested additional assistance from Commissioner King’s Arson unit after a report residential fire in Franklin, Georgia. […]
HEARD COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Meadows, Powell testimony sought in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA — The prosecutor investigating whether Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed...
GEORGIA STATE
