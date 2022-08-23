Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Hundreds of vultures die at Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Hundreds of vultures are dead at a Henry County animal sanctuary. Georgia Department of Agriculture officials think the avian flu is to blame. "We can confirm that at least one of the deceased vultures has tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza based on preliminary tests. We are confirming state results with federal laboratories. We anticipate results this evening. While Avian Influenza poses a substantial risk to our domestic foul the risk to pets, livestock and humans remains very low."
Beware of bears: Dunwoody Police stress safety during sightings
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Beware of bears in Dunwoody. The police department posted its warning of a bear spotted by North Peachtree and Devonshire streets. Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division said they have not received any new reports but did offer notes on how the agency approaches sightings.
fox5atlanta.com
Dogs found living in deplorable conditions at Georgia animal rescue, deputies say
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. - The owner of a dog rescue group in Heard County was arrested after authorities said they found the animals living in deplorable conditions. Investigators said more than 200 dogs were found on property belonging to Wendy Brewer and Dogs Rock Rescue. Brewer was booked into the Heard County jail on felony animal cruelty charges.
CBS 46
Georgia sees uptick in respiratory virus hospitalizing children
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More cases are reported at hospitals with children experiencing respiratory viruses. One in particular, called “Respiratory Syncytial Virus.”. “For children that are having difficulty breathing, they’re breathing really fast,” said Dr. Matthew Linam, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta pediatric infectious disease specialist. “You start to see sort of sucking in sort of, in between their ribs, and things like that. Signs that they’re having more difficulty breathing.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
'The uptick is real' | Doctors warn of rise in RSV cases in Georgia
ATLANTA — Hospitals across metro Atlanta said they’re filled with patients, mostly children, contracting the respiratory virus: RSV. It often appears like a mild cold, but it can be dangerous for babies and older adults. Health officials said it's unusual to see this kind of RSV spread in...
Kennesaw homeowners frustrated over nuisance property inviting insects and rodents to neighborhood
KENNESAW, Ga. — It’s an eyesore Jennifer Duffee said she and her neighbors have been dealing with for several years. “I’ve seen foxes come from his yard, there’s coyotes,” she said. She is referring to an overgrowth of grass that she said is so bad,...
nypressnews.com
DeKalb County officials to give away 5,000 boxes of food
DECATUR, Ga. (WUPA) — DeKalb County government officials are partnering with local faith leaders to distribute about 5,000 boxes of Georgia-grown food on Saturday, August 27. The food will include fruits, vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquaters. According to county officials, residents will receive about $45 worth of food on...
Rainy summer may be causing health problems for people allergic to mold
ATLANTA — All of the rain we’ve had this summer could be causing health problems for people. The rain has led to an extremely high mold count. Most years the levels peak in late spring, but they’ve stayed higher this year. “Runny nose, congestion, sneezing. If you’re...
Homelessness isn’t just a city problem in Georgia
Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local observers alike affirmed.
WJCL
Who set fire to a Georgia Walmart? Authorities investigating cause of fire that injured 3 cops
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Police in Georgia are investigating a fire at a Walmart they say was intentionally set. According to Peachtree City Police, first responders arrived to the Walmart on West Highway 54 Wednesday night after a fire started at the store. "The Peachtree City Fire Department, with...
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett invites residents to find your new best friend for free during Clear the Shelters adoptions
Attend the fun celebration event and you can take a pet home that same day. For the fifth year, Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement is joining shelters and rescues across the nation to find homes for shelter pets during its Clear the Shelters adoption drive. Residents are invited to join the Clear the Shelter celebration this Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11:00am to 4:00pm for free pet adoptions, music, pet vendors, face painting, and more.
CBS 46
Atlanta church members pack 100K meals for families in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dozens of members of one metro Atlanta church volunteered their time to pack meals for families in need. The volunteers got to work early Sunday inside Johns Creek United Methodist Church. Their goal is to pack more than 100,000 meals for the non-profit group Rise Against...
DeKalb County is giving away 5,000 boxes of food to combat high grocery prices
In an effort to combat soaring food prices at area grocery stores, DeKalb County is partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100 percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken on Saturday, Aug. 27. Residents will receive about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served...
Clayton News Daily
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Clayton County this weekend, August 26-28
Get up and moving in Clayton County this weekend. Let us help you figure out what to do with our event guide.
fox5atlanta.com
Family loses everything in Covington house fire
COVINGTON, Ga. - Dramatic Drone video shows the aftermath from a fire at a house in Covington. "My stomach dropped. Everything was gone. Completely gone," Nia King said. From up above, one can see straight through to the remnants of a home that stored memories. "The house is gone but...
A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier
Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
Heard County residential fire leaves one dead
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that a residential fire in Heard County took the life of an unidentified elderly man. On Aug. 24, the Heard County Fire Department requested additional assistance from Commissioner King’s Arson unit after a report residential fire in Franklin, Georgia. […]
'You can survive this with some love': Central Georgia foster care advocate group needs volunteers
MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia's Court Appointed Special Advocates help connects foster kids with loving families. It is focused on identifying the children's specific needs to the best of their abilities, Susanna Patterson, the executive director of Central Georgia's CASA, said. CASA is in need of volunteers, because it...
Meadows, Powell testimony sought in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA — The prosecutor investigating whether Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed...
Father of Atlanta woman who died by suicide encourages everyone to ‘help at least one person’
ATLANTA — The father of an Atlanta woman who died by suicide posted an emotional note on social media encouraging people to take it seriously when someone reaches out for help. Savannah Sheats, 26, was found dead on Aug. 18 two days after family members reported that she had...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 1