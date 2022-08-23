ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I am grateful for my community college education; it led me to success in my career | Opinion

By Dennis G. Hall
The Tennessean
 6 days ago

It’s that time of year again when college students head to campus for the opening of the new school year, some for the first time. I remember dropping off each of my children for their freshman year when their turns came.

Those were bittersweet moments. My wife and I were happy they were starting college but sad to be driving home without them.

My own entry into college — years ago — was quite different. I was a first-generation college student.

My mother only attended one year of high school and my father didn't attended high school at all. The only way forward for me financially was to live at home with my parents for two years while attending the local community college, known today as Southwestern Illinois College.

I didn’t really have what anyone would consider a career path. My entire plan was to start college and then graduate.

Community college can be an asset

Community college was an essential element of that plan. The community-college enterprise has a long history. Like a few other states back then, my home state of Illinois made a serious commitment to community colleges, both for those seeking vocational training and those, like me, hoping to continue their education at a four-year institution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02cPa6_0hRkUxjy00

Illinois is home to the oldest, continuously operating community college in the U.S.— Joliet Junior College, near Chicago, established in 1901.

While enrolled full-time, I worked part-time for a local business during the school year and full-time during the summers in order to save enough money to combine with a loan and a scholarship to transfer to a four-year institution.

My experience wasn’t unusual. Many of my college-bound high-school classmates went directly to four-year campuses— but quite a few chose the community-college route.

Today, millions of students are enrolled in more than a thousand community colleges across the country. Tennessee is home to thirteen of them, overseen by the Tennessee Board of Regents, including our very own Nashville State Community College.

Attending college full time while working 25 hours per week, yet still finding time to study, do homework and a maintain my social life was hectic at times, but manageable.  In fact, I can say with all honesty that I look back fondly on those two years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iUs45_0hRkUxjy00

It worked out well. I took courses that matched the ones required by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), where I wanted to transfer. Planning it was easy, because the requirements were spelled out in detail in the UIUC catalog.

All of my courses transferred successfully to UIUC with no loss of credit. By the time my parents dropped me off at the university, I had two years of community-college courses under my belt that prepared me for my next step.

Community college can be a gateway to a career path

I graduated from UIUC two years later with a bachelor’s degree in physics. From there I went on to graduate school and just kept on going.

As reported in this newspaper and elsewhere, community college enrollments are down both locally and nationally. The pandemic has likely been a factor.

Rather than delve into possible reasons for that decline, my purpose here is to offer encouragement. My story is just one example. There are millions of others.

Community colleges are community assets that provide practical opportunities for students wanting to begin college when their personal circumstances make it difficult or impossible to attend a residential four-year college or university right after high school.  Financial assistance is often available such as the Tennessee Promise Program.

Community colleges can be accessible, successful launchpads for one’s education and career. They provide what many of us need most, a way to begin.

Dennis G. Hall was formerly vice provost for research, dean of the graduate school, professor of physics and professor of electrical engineering at Vanderbilt University.  At the end of 2015 he retired from Vanderbilt, where he is now dean-and-professor emeritus.

