BlueDevilCountry

WATCH: Duke commit splashes three over Carmelo Anthony

Future Duke basketball small forward Mackenzie Mgbako recently took part in an open run on the same court as several NBA talents. And it appears the Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.) senior more than held his own, displaying advanced shot-creation moves and a silky jumper from various distances. ...
DURHAM, NC

