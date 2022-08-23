Read full article on original website
Related
Scorebook Live
Top standouts, best performances in Week 1 of the Missouri high school football season
By Cody Thorn | Photo by Nate Latsch Listed below are some of the top standouts and performers from games Friday night across the Show-Me State. Jeremiah McClellan, WR, CBC A standout junior, McClellan recorded five catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns to help the reigning Class 6 ...
Watch: Jaxon Potter throws four touchdown passes as Santa Margarita rolls against Norco
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. – Santa Margarita blew out Norco 36-14 on Friday at Saddleback College, avenging a 40-22 loss to the Cougars last year. 3-star UAB commit Jaxon Potter completed 21-34 passes for four touchdowns and 289 yards as the Eagles led 36-7 after three quarters. Niko Lopez had ...
Thinking Out Loud: There is a new reality when competing in college sports
With new rules and a whole new batch of money to be made, college programs are jockeying for position to move up into another tier of competition and money-making.
NFL・
WATCH: Duke commit splashes three over Carmelo Anthony
Future Duke basketball small forward Mackenzie Mgbako recently took part in an open run on the same court as several NBA talents. And it appears the Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.) senior more than held his own, displaying advanced shot-creation moves and a silky jumper from various distances. ...
Comments / 0