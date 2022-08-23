ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amid strict voting laws, some Tennessee counties seek to ease ballot access

By Melissa Brown
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
Despite early voting periods and online voter registration, Tennessee voter turnout has trailed most of the country in recent years, due to what some experts say is a combination of structural and civic engagement issues.

Tennessee voter turnout ranked 46th in the nation in the 2020 presidential election, according to U.S. Election Assistance Commission, while early voting returns for the 2022 midterm primaries are notably lower than in previous cycles.

The sluggish turnout comes in a state that instituted an early voting period in 1994 and online voter registration in 2017, while at the same time implementing some voting laws that are now out-of-step with the majority of other states.

"We have a strong system in place, the local and state election officials are doing a good job running the system," said Dawn Schluckebier, advocacy and government relations director at ThinkTennessee. "That doesn’t mean there’s not room for improvement when it comes to access."

Tennessee is one of just 15 states that implements the maximum voter registration deadline window, requiring citizens to register 30 days before an election. Other states deadlines closer to election or allow same-day registration.

Tennessee also joins just eight other states with a "strict" voter ID law, according to National Conference of State Legislatures data, that requires voters to provide additional identification within two days after an election day if they try to vote without photo identification. The state has succeeded in multiple legal challenges and efforts to expand the law, particularly to include student identification as a valid ID.

A 2018 Election Law Journal analysis found Tennessee plummeted in ease of voting rankings between the late 1990s and 2016, with authors pointing specifically to the strict voter ID law implementation during that period.

Uncontested and uncompetitive races in a one-party supermajority state can also chill turnout, experts say.

Still, some counties in the state are taking strides to offer easier ballot access. Schluckebier cited at least seven Tennessee counties that now offer "convenient voting centers" which allow any voter in the county to vote at any voting center, rather than at a specific precinct.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett's office declined a Tennessean request for an interview on the state's election landscape, but Hargett said in an emailed statement that it's "never been easier to vote or cast a ballot in Tennessee."

Hargett cited an online voter registration system implemented in 2017, as well as a ballot tracking system for voters to track absentee ballots.

"Our state also has a generous early voting period, which provides voters with the convince and flexibility of voting Monday through Saturday and at any early voting site in their county," Hargett said. "Early voting has grown so popular in Tennessee that 67 percent of Tennessee’s registered voters cast their votes during the early voting period last presidential election."

The General Assembly in 2022 focused efforts on updating Tennessee voting technology, which has sluggishly trailed national trends for years. Verified Voting, a non-partisan, nonprofit tracking technology and election issues, found that nearly 60% of Tennessee’s 2020 Election Day equipment were voting systems without verified paper trails for all voters, considering a best practice by election experts.

"The General Assembly has passed common-sense bipartisan laws that have led to continued secure, safe, and fair elections in Tennessee," Hargett said. "That includes, a strong anti-hacking law, requiring all voting machines to have a paper back-up by 2024, and including a watermark on by-mail ballots."

Reach Melissa Brown at mabrown@tennessean.com.

