The Tennessean

Wilson County – Tennessee State fair notes: FFA changes coming; weekend attendance soars

By Andy Humbles, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago
  • State adds resources to Future Farmers of America students

Future Farmers of America enrollment in Tennessee schools has more than doubled the last four years, which mirrored Monday's jam-packed FFA Ham Breakfast.

School FFA programs now have nearly 30,000 students statewide in grades 7-12, Tennessee FFA Foundation Executive Director Chelsea Rose said.

The annual FFA breakfast fundraiser that is now part of the Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair drew approximately 1,000 people to the Farm Bureau Expo Center in Lebanon, which was set up to seat about 800.

"You have so many in this community that care about this organization and care about your future," said Gov. Bill Lee, an agriculture advocate who was one of many public officials making an appearance at the ham breakfast.

The state has added resources and support to FFA programs in Lee's budget at a time many believe agriculture production will be more important and need to increase in coming years as food security questions persist.

Previously:Wilson County Fair guide: Tennessee State Fair welcomes walking tacos and racing pigs

The Department of Agriculture is approved to hire six new positions that will focus on the growth and direction of school FFA programs.

The Department of Education already has several existing staff positions dedicated to FFA programs.

A Memorandum of Understanding is being drafted, but the Department of Agriculture will "take the lead," in FFA guidance and support, commissioner Charlie Hatcher said.

"This will put us on a similar plane to other states that have the size programs that we have," Rose said.

Department of Agriculture staff include a state director, a West Region staff member, an East Region staff member, two Middle Region staff members and an administrative assistant.

"A huge opportunity," said Alyssa Farris, FFA Advisor at Wilson County's Green Hill High School. The school has 330 students in the program.

The Tennessee FFA Foundation provides scholarships, awards and recognition to students. The foundation also pays state and national membership dues for every student enrolled in agricultural education.

The ham breakfast fundraiser has been part of the state fair, which combined last year with the Wilson County Fair. Two grand champion hams were auctioned – one sold for $14,000 and another for $10,000.

Highway Patrol report:Dump truck involved in deadly Wilson County crash on Central Pike

More from Andy Humbles:See who's running for Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown elections in November

Fair attendance nearly 300K through four days

The Wilson County Fair - Tennessee State Fair drew 297,710 the first four days, far ahead of last year's pace.

Daily attendance totals are:

  • Thursday: 34,475
  • Friday: 49,430
  • Saturday: 133,277
  • Sunday: 80,277.

Total attendance was 480,627 in 2021, the first year Wilson County and the state fairs were held together.

Attendance is up more than 114,000 compared to the first four days last year.

Eight of the 10 days had rain in 2021.

"Perfect fair weather and great promotion," Wilson County Promotions Executive Director Helen McPeak said about this year's strong start.

The Wilson County Fair drew more than 575,000 in 2018 and 2019 before it was canceled in its traditional format in 2020 because of COVID-19.

This year's attendance was the highest for an opening Saturday and the second-highest Saturday ever, McPeak said. It was also the highest-ever Sunday attendance, McPeak said.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

