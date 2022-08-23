Read full article on original website
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Friday Storms
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a seasonable late August weather day taking shape across the region, but a couple of cold fronts look to change things up a bit in the coming days. Those changes include the threat for thunderstorms and a cooler look as we inch closer to Labor Day Weekend.
Douglass hammers Tates Creek 57-8
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frederick Douglass hammered Tates Creek 57-8 Friday night to start the season 2-0. The Broncos are now 25-0 against Lexington schools. Kentucky commit Ty Bryant scored twice and TJ Horton scored twice as well. Douglass (2-0) hosts Lafayette on September 2. Tates Creek (1-1) hosts Mason...
Paris defeats Bath County 57-12
Paris, Ky. (WKYT) - Paris wasted no time finding the endzone Friday night. The Greyhounds scored on the first drive of the game and never looked back on their way to a 57-12 win over Bath County. Paris begins the season 2-0 and will travel to Pineville next week.
Madison Central shows comeback capability again, sneaks by Dunbar 29-28
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Central loves making things interesting in 2022. A week after rallying to stun 2-A power LCA 38-34 on the opening night of the season, the Tribe did it again versus Dunbar 29-28. Trailing 28-21 late in the fourth quarter, Central scored on a TD by an injured Brady Hensley and then the junior star capped it off with a 2-point conversion with less than two minutes remaining.
WATCH | Shots fired in Fayette Mall parking lot
WATCH | Recent EKU football transfer accused of robbing postal worker. According to an indictment, he and another man robbed a postal worker in New Mexico back in January. A gun was allegedly involved. Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Storms Start The Weekend. Updated: 18 hours ago. Chris Bailey’s...
Scott County rolls past Lafayette 43-6
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County rolled past Lafayette 43-6 to start the season 2-0. The Cardinals outrushed the Generals 198-8 in the win. Scott County also threw for 187 yards. Scott County (2-0) hosts Bryan Station on September 9 after their bye week. Lafayette (0-2) visits Douglass on September...
New report shows Lexington housing overvalued by 25%
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The housing market has changed a lot since the pandemic. We’ve seen home prices skyrocket across the U.S., including here in Kentucky. Moody’s Analytics found 183 of the nation’s 413 largest regional housing markets, including Lexington, are overvalued. Experts said significantly overvalued markets...
Ky. food pantry, recently devastated by fire, helping flood victims
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Central Kentucky food pantry, recently devastated by fire, is giving back to help flood victims. Garrard County Food Pantry is in a new location after that fire ripped through its old location last November. Police say a woman set fire to their building. The...
GRC is winning again, rips Madison Southern 43-13
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The GRC Cardinals are a completely different team in 2022 than a year ago. The Cardinals are 2-0 for the first time since 2011 after smashing Madison Southern 43-13. Tyleik Maxwell had a first half field day with touchdowns rushing and passing and carved up the Madison Southern defense. The Redbirds (2-0) welcome West Jessamine to Winchester next week while the Eagles (0-2) squares off with Madison Central in Berea.
DeGraff torches Henry Clay in 48-6 Lexington Catholic win
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Max DeGraff scored the first 29 points of the game by himself and Lexington Catholic pounded Henry Clay 48-6 Friday night to improve to 2-0. DeGraff finished with six catches for 274 yards and five touchdowns in the win. He also hit a pair of field goals.
Recent EKU football transfer accused of robbing postal worker
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - An Eastern Kentucky University football player is facing federal charges. Marquae Kirkendoll was arrested Wednesday. Kirkendoll is a sophomore transfer from the University of New Mexico. He transferred to EKU in January but had not yet played an intercollegiate game for the Colonels. According to an...
Shots fired in Fayette Mall parking lot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after someone fired shots in the parking lot of Fayette Mall. It happened outside the Dick’s Sporting Goods around 4:24 p.m. Our crew at the scene saw several shell casings on the ground, and one car had bullet holes in the seats and the driver side window was shattered.
Ky. lawmakers back in Frankfort for special session to address EKY flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers returned to the state capital Wednesday. They gaveled into a special session because of the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky. They are expected to vote on a relief plan. Governor Andy Beshear says he and House and Senate leaders have all agreed on a plan to help restore the region after devastating flooding.
Pair of early goals power Kentucky women’s soccer past Purdue
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky women’s soccer remained perfect on the 2022 season, picking up a 2-1 victory over Purdue on Thursday evening at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex to improve to 3-0-0. The win was the first for the Wildcats against a power-five opponent in non-conference play since Sept. 2, 2016 when UK beat Louisville, 3-1. It also marks the first 3-0-0 start for the program since 2018.
Man facing charges after deadly Lexington motorcycle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash in Lexington. Lexington police told us Wednesday that Mark Adkins was arrested on charges unrelated to the crash. Now, we have more details about that. Police say Mark Adkins was high when he and...
Motorcyclist dead after trying to go around traffic in emergency lane, police say
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Lexington. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday on New Circle Road, near Meadow Lane. Police say a motorcycle was traveling in the emergency lane of New Circle to try to bypass some traffic in the regular lanes. A van going in the opposite direction of New Circle was trying to turn off the road when the motorcycle hit it.
Some Madison Co. renters looking for solution as evictions loom
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Madison County renters are angry about getting a notice to vacate their home from the property manager. Some said they were not notified with enough time to find a new place. The owner said she effectively communicated to her tenants about the...
Ky. elementary school evacuated after students, staff experience ‘drowsiness’ in classroom
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Students and staff at a central Kentucky school were evacuated on Wednesday after students and staff in a single classroom started to feel drowsy. Paris City Schools said the incident happened at Paris Elementary School. The fire department evacuated the building to investigate and everyone was taken out to the playground.
Man facing charges after assault in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after an incident at an apartment complex in Lexington. Police said it happened around 6:49 p.m. Thursday at an apartment on Dinsmore Drive. When police got to the scene, they found a victim who had been assaulted. That person was taken to UK hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
WKYT Investigates: UK HealthCare’s ICU Recovery Unit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A small clinic on UK HealthCare’s campus gained big popularity during the pandemic. The ICU Recovery Clinic became many COVID-19 patients’ lifeline after leaving the hospital. It went from accepting a couple of new patients a month to about 20 new patients a month.
