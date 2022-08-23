ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Friday Storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a seasonable late August weather day taking shape across the region, but a couple of cold fronts look to change things up a bit in the coming days. Those changes include the threat for thunderstorms and a cooler look as we inch closer to Labor Day Weekend.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Douglass hammers Tates Creek 57-8

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frederick Douglass hammered Tates Creek 57-8 Friday night to start the season 2-0. The Broncos are now 25-0 against Lexington schools. Kentucky commit Ty Bryant scored twice and TJ Horton scored twice as well. Douglass (2-0) hosts Lafayette on September 2. Tates Creek (1-1) hosts Mason...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Paris defeats Bath County 57-12

Paris, Ky. (WKYT) - Paris wasted no time finding the endzone Friday night. The Greyhounds scored on the first drive of the game and never looked back on their way to a 57-12 win over Bath County. Paris begins the season 2-0 and will travel to Pineville next week.
PARIS, KY
WKYT 27

Madison Central shows comeback capability again, sneaks by Dunbar 29-28

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Central loves making things interesting in 2022. A week after rallying to stun 2-A power LCA 38-34 on the opening night of the season, the Tribe did it again versus Dunbar 29-28. Trailing 28-21 late in the fourth quarter, Central scored on a TD by an injured Brady Hensley and then the junior star capped it off with a 2-point conversion with less than two minutes remaining.
RICHMOND, KY
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
WKYT 27

WATCH | Shots fired in Fayette Mall parking lot

WATCH | Recent EKU football transfer accused of robbing postal worker. According to an indictment, he and another man robbed a postal worker in New Mexico back in January. A gun was allegedly involved. Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Storms Start The Weekend. Updated: 18 hours ago. Chris Bailey’s...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Scott County rolls past Lafayette 43-6

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County rolled past Lafayette 43-6 to start the season 2-0. The Cardinals outrushed the Generals 198-8 in the win. Scott County also threw for 187 yards. Scott County (2-0) hosts Bryan Station on September 9 after their bye week. Lafayette (0-2) visits Douglass on September...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

New report shows Lexington housing overvalued by 25%

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The housing market has changed a lot since the pandemic. We’ve seen home prices skyrocket across the U.S., including here in Kentucky. Moody’s Analytics found 183 of the nation’s 413 largest regional housing markets, including Lexington, are overvalued. Experts said significantly overvalued markets...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

GRC is winning again, rips Madison Southern 43-13

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The GRC Cardinals are a completely different team in 2022 than a year ago. The Cardinals are 2-0 for the first time since 2011 after smashing Madison Southern 43-13. Tyleik Maxwell had a first half field day with touchdowns rushing and passing and carved up the Madison Southern defense. The Redbirds (2-0) welcome West Jessamine to Winchester next week while the Eagles (0-2) squares off with Madison Central in Berea.
BEREA, KY
WKYT 27

DeGraff torches Henry Clay in 48-6 Lexington Catholic win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Max DeGraff scored the first 29 points of the game by himself and Lexington Catholic pounded Henry Clay 48-6 Friday night to improve to 2-0. DeGraff finished with six catches for 274 yards and five touchdowns in the win. He also hit a pair of field goals.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Recent EKU football transfer accused of robbing postal worker

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - An Eastern Kentucky University football player is facing federal charges. Marquae Kirkendoll was arrested Wednesday. Kirkendoll is a sophomore transfer from the University of New Mexico. He transferred to EKU in January but had not yet played an intercollegiate game for the Colonels. According to an...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Shots fired in Fayette Mall parking lot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after someone fired shots in the parking lot of Fayette Mall. It happened outside the Dick’s Sporting Goods around 4:24 p.m. Our crew at the scene saw several shell casings on the ground, and one car had bullet holes in the seats and the driver side window was shattered.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. lawmakers back in Frankfort for special session to address EKY flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers returned to the state capital Wednesday. They gaveled into a special session because of the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky. They are expected to vote on a relief plan. Governor Andy Beshear says he and House and Senate leaders have all agreed on a plan to help restore the region after devastating flooding.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Pair of early goals power Kentucky women’s soccer past Purdue

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky women’s soccer remained perfect on the 2022 season, picking up a 2-1 victory over Purdue on Thursday evening at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex to improve to 3-0-0. The win was the first for the Wildcats against a power-five opponent in non-conference play since Sept. 2, 2016 when UK beat Louisville, 3-1. It also marks the first 3-0-0 start for the program since 2018.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man facing charges after deadly Lexington motorcycle crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash in Lexington. Lexington police told us Wednesday that Mark Adkins was arrested on charges unrelated to the crash. Now, we have more details about that. Police say Mark Adkins was high when he and...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Motorcyclist dead after trying to go around traffic in emergency lane, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Lexington. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday on New Circle Road, near Meadow Lane. Police say a motorcycle was traveling in the emergency lane of New Circle to try to bypass some traffic in the regular lanes. A van going in the opposite direction of New Circle was trying to turn off the road when the motorcycle hit it.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man facing charges after assault in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after an incident at an apartment complex in Lexington. Police said it happened around 6:49 p.m. Thursday at an apartment on Dinsmore Drive. When police got to the scene, they found a victim who had been assaulted. That person was taken to UK hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT Investigates: UK HealthCare’s ICU Recovery Unit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A small clinic on UK HealthCare’s campus gained big popularity during the pandemic. The ICU Recovery Clinic became many COVID-19 patients’ lifeline after leaving the hospital. It went from accepting a couple of new patients a month to about 20 new patients a month.
LEXINGTON, KY

