Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
Scattered rain and storms for Thursday, with isolated storms for the weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain and storms will develop for Thursday, with heavy rainfall for some folks, and dry conditions for others. Isolated storm chances develop for Friday and the weekend, with high temperatures mainly in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Scattered storms for Thursday, mainly for...
Charlotte Stories
Here’s When Fall Colors Are Predicted To Peak in North Carolina in 2022
North Carolina’s 2022 fall colors are expected to be some of the brightest and most beautiful in years. The average temperature this year is 54.23°F degrees, which is the 5th warmest year on record, according to NOAA. This year has also been the wettest year on record with a total of 29.04″ of rain, which will result in a slightly later and brighter fall color season.
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab pot Christmas trees could be the ‘coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — The crab pot Christmas tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, has been nominated for the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. According to a press release from the N.C. Chamber, there are 80 nominees this year,...
WYFF4.com
New area code coming to some North Carolina residents
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Some residents in North Carolina will get a new area code. The North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) announced that the 472 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 910 area code. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Assignments in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hemorrhagic disease discovered in deer across 39 North Carolina counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — An outbreak of hemorrhagic disease has struck North Carolina, and it has spread across multiple counties in the state’s Piedmont, foothills and Coastal Plain, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. “Hemorrhagic disease is a common disease in southeastern deer populations that causes sporadic outbreaks every few years, typically resulting […]
NC city sees a nearly 75% increase in rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment
Rent.com’s August report shows many NC cities’ rent prices have seen major increases. Here’s by how much:
ourdavie.com
Another CWD-infected deer reported in Yadkin County
Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission confirmed last week that a second white-tailed deer infected with Chronic Wasting Disease has been found – on a farm in Yadkin County less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was killed last December. Because the second CWD-positive deer...
WBTV
Growing the film industry in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The North Carolina Film Office recently announced five more television and film projects that will receive millions of dollars in support for choosing to film right here in the state. Three of those projects are being worked on right here in our backyard. That includes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thousands show up for ‘Night in the Country’ music festival in North Carolina
A three-day country music festival kicked off Thursday in Western North Carolina.
country1037fm.com
Water At North Carolina Beach A Suprising Neon Green Color
Residents and visitors of Wrightsville Beach were greeted with a surprise Monday morning. The water on the southern end of the North Carolina beach was a neon green color. But no fear it’s not due to some nefarious source. Social media users quickly hypothesized it was due to something like a dye, fertilizer, or algae.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Demand for veterinarians grows as N.C. rescue sees long wait times, soaring costs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, the state of North Carolina and the United States are in need of more veterinarians, according to a local animal rescue and national studies on the topic. The United States will need an additional 41,000 veterinarians by 2030 to meet rising demand, according to a...
North Carolina ranked 2nd safest state during COVID-19. Here’s why.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With new vaccination plans on the way to add more protections against COVID-19, North Carolinians can take solace in a new piece of information: You live in one of the safest states during COVID-19. That’s the finding of a new analysis by WalletHub, the data-crunching online finance advice company, which ranks […]
cbs17
‘Walk by faith, not by sight’: North Carolina baby born with no eyes
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Tate Walker’s introduction into the world did not come easy. On Dec. 5, 2021, parents Jahavier and Ryan Walker realized it was time to go to the hospital for the birth of their first child, but Tate’s actual entrance did not come until after he’d been in the birth canal for about 30 hours.
A North Carolina downtown is among the slowest to recover to pre-pandemic levels
The downtown districts of many larger U.S. cities are struggling to recover to pre-pandemic levels, according to the results of a new study from UC Berkeley.
6 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your family members or your friends? If the answer is a good steak, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about - six amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit in case you haven't already been to any of them. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouses are on the list? Continue reading to find out.
3 Triad school districts land among top 10 for North Carolina per-student funding are in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Equitable school funding in North Carolina has been an ongoing debate for nearly three decades, as the Leandro v. State of North Carolina saga continues to wind its way through the courts. If you don’t know about Leandro – other than the political hot potato it has become – it is […]
Most North Carolina kids have had COVID-19
About three-quarters of North Carolina's children have already been infected with COVID-19, new CDC data shows. Driving the news: The CDC's pediatric antibody seroprevalence survey, released last week, examined samples from nearly 500 North Carolinians ranging in age from 6 months old to 17 years. The results indicate that an...
Augusta Free Press
North Carolina Poker – Compare the Best Real Money Poker Sites in NC
Are you looking for the best North Carolina online poker sites, bonuses, and incentives? While the Old North State takes a (relatively) hard line on gambling, there are ample offshore sites and poker platforms to enjoy as an NC resident. Keep reading as we rate and review the 10 best...
country1037fm.com
Some Of The Best Places To Buy A Vacation Home Are In North Carolina
What makes the perfect vacation home? That can be a personal decision. It’s often a place you have a connection to. For most people, it needs to be close to home and easily accessible. It should be somewhere you can relax but also with plenty of fun activities. And of course, the price has to be practical for your lifestyle and income. Vacation rental management platform Vacasa, just released its fifth annual Top 25 Best Places to Buy a Vacation Home report this week. And this year, several North Carolina destinations ranked as one of the best places to buy a vacation home. Locations are ranked on capitalization (cap) rate, or rate of return on your investment.
wnctimes.com
North Carolina Mother Dies After Son Sets Her On Fire
After receiving a 911 call that someone at the house had been set on fire. Upon arrival, Joanna Parker, 72, was found in flames on the porch of the home. Officers were able to put out the fire. Investigators said James Parker, 48, was upset with his mother, so he...
Comments / 0