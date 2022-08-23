GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County is set to receive millions of dollars as a part of a $26 billion settlement against pharmaceutical companies for their alleged role in the opioid crisis.For those fighting the addiction battle on the administrative level, the windfall from the Johnson & Johnson federal lawsuit settlement couldn't come at a better time for Westmoreland County."We are blessed to have this money," County Commissioner Sean Kertes said.Facing record addiction and overdose numbers in the county, the funds will be focused on the largest population centers in the county, including North Huntingdon, Penn, Rostraver, Derry, Hempfield, Unity,...

