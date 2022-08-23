Read full article on original website
2 dead in Johnstown shot each other, DA reports
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — New details have been released about two people who were killed in a shooting in Johnstown Wednesday that authorities say was the result of homicidal violence. A press conference was held Friday morning at the Cambria County Coroner’s Office in the city. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees and Cambria County District […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: News from Hampton Presbyterian Church, Women's Business Network and more
The Hampton Presbyterian Church is hosting its fourth Car Show on Sept. 10, from 2-6 p.m. All makes and models are welcome. The grill will be hot, the sodas will be cold, and the tunes will be spinning. People can bring their own tables, chairs, and EZ-ups. Family friendly fun,...
Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
WFMJ.com
Permit denied for 5K run at Shenango Dam honoring Jan. 6th suspect who committed suicide
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is not allowing a 5K run to place at the Shenango dam in honor of 37-year-old Matthew Perna who passed away in February. Perna pleaded guilty to his involvement in the January 6th insurrection. According to his obituary, "Perna's heart and spirit"...
cranberryeagle.com
Longtime Cranberry supervisor, chairman dies
Richard “Dick” Hadley, a strong presence as a supervisor in Cranberry Township for more than two decades, died Tuesday night at age 72. First elected to the Cranberry Township Board of Supervisors in 1995, Hadley presided over the township through its years of growth, development and evolution. “Words...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
4 men pass $2.5K in counterfeit money at Indiana County grocery store
State police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding four men who used 25 counterfeit $100 bills at a White Township grocery store on Thursday. The men, who are in their early 20s, left the store in a dark sedan after buying $2,500 of goods with the counterfeit money at around 4 p.m., police say.
New Pittsburgh Courier
The ‘Giant’ Decision: East Liberty Giant Eagle closes, angering many; but company says they’re committed to the community
SHARON JOHNSON, better known as Mickey, right, worked at the Shakespeare Street Giant Eagle in East Liberty for nearly 45 years until the store closed on July 23. Also pictured is Larry, the Shakespeare Street store leader. A new store will be built there by 2024. (Photo by Rob Taylor Jr.)
Pennsylvania man in jail for turning off hoses,controls during a fire at mom’s house
A Pennsylvania man landed himself in jail after he was allegedly seen turning off a fire truck’s controls and hoses at a fire. Officials say a small fire happened in Monessen because of a faulty microwave, and during the fire Alexander Doroshkevich showed up “irate” and “belligerent,’ according to KDKA. It’s reported that Doroshkevich went to […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Kensington church damaged by tornado in 2020 to reopen
Parishioners of a New Kensington church damaged by a tornado more than two years ago are slated to return to it for worship in November. The Rev. Larry J. Kulick, bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg, announced Friday that he will be at St. Mary of Czestochowa at 1 p.m. Sunday to celebrate a Mass of reopening and welcome parishioners back to their church.
Westmoreland County to receive funds from federal opioid lawsuit settlement
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County is set to receive millions of dollars as a part of a $26 billion settlement against pharmaceutical companies for their alleged role in the opioid crisis.For those fighting the addiction battle on the administrative level, the windfall from the Johnson & Johnson federal lawsuit settlement couldn't come at a better time for Westmoreland County."We are blessed to have this money," County Commissioner Sean Kertes said.Facing record addiction and overdose numbers in the county, the funds will be focused on the largest population centers in the county, including North Huntingdon, Penn, Rostraver, Derry, Hempfield, Unity,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Armstrong County insurance agent accused of working with expired license, taking money for policy that wasn't issued
An Armstrong County insurance agent will stand trial on charges he operated with an expired license and took money from a customer for a policy that was never issued. The state attorney general charged Thomas John Scheeran, 41, of the 100 block of Sherwood Drive in East Franklin with a felony count of working as an unlicensed insurance broker along with misdemeanor counts of theft, tampering with records, theft by deception and misappropriation of funds.
wtae.com
Loan forgiveness plan applies to current and former students
PITTSBURGH — Some University of Pittsburgh students preparing for the start of classes are also learning they could have their federal student loans forgiven while they are still on campus. Watch the report from Oakland: Click the video above. "I know a lot of people that are working real...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh eyes homelessness solutions, including tiny houses
Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday introduced legislation in an attempt to find immediate solutions to Pittsburgh’s homelessness issues, including a proposal to build tiny houses on city-owned land. The measure, sponsored by Council President Theresa Kail-Smith and Councilwoman Deb Gross, classified homelessness in the city as a “public health...
Positive painting: Family remembers 9th grader lost to suicide by continuing her mission
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Katie Whysong loved to paint. It was her way of expressing herself. “She was a quiet, gentle soul of a kid,” said Katie’s dad, Todd Whysong. “But she would open up around us and she was funny with a soft, sweet laugh,” said Alisa Whysong, Katie’s mother by marriage.
Police searching for man who robbed bank in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Allegheny County. Officers were called to the 700 block of Brookline Boulevard in Brookline at around 11:47 a.m. Authorities said a man demanded money with a note at a bank in the area and threatened to...
Biomanufacturing facility to bring medical innovation, hundreds of jobs to Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by local and state leaders on Thursday to tout a major biomanufacturing company’s decision to open a facility in Pittsburgh. “It’s just one more way we’re doing what we really need to do to make sure we have the future we deserve,” Wolf said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ligonier teen impresses judges in Westmoreland Fair horse shows
Horses have been a part of Laurel Daniels’ life forever. The 16-year-old began showing horses at age 6. Ten years later, she’s still showing them – and her hard work and dedication have paid off. During the Westmoreland Fair’s miniature horse halter class show on Thursday, Daniels...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man accused of entering Ford City woman's house to use bathroom, eat, nap on porch
State police arrested a man after a Ford City woman told a trooper that he came into her house and used the bathroom before eating some food and covering up with a garbage bag on the back porch to nap. Lawrence Robert Vail III, 29, of 200 block of Oak...
wtae.com
Documents reveal impacts outage at Clairton Coke Works had on plant
CLAIRTON, Pa. — Environmental advocates have taken a closer look intoa power failure at U.S. Steel's Clairton Coke Works in July. Watch the report in the video above. The Group Against Smog and Pollution pointed to a report that said power was out for 3 1/2 hours on July 4. But the plant was not totally back online for a total of 41 hours. So GASP filed a right-to-know request.
Local shoemaker, owner of Valley Shoe Repair closing his doors after 64 years
PITTSBURGH — Local shoemaker Tony Macchiaroli is closing his business after 64 years. At almost 18 years old, Macchiaroli moved to Pittsburgh from Italy with $0.35 in his pocket. “It was in 1953,” said Macchiaroli. “It was like a dream.”. He quickly got a job and says...
