Lower Burrell, PA

WTAJ

2 dead in Johnstown shot each other, DA reports

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — New details have been released about two people who were killed in a shooting in Johnstown Wednesday that authorities say was the result of homicidal violence. A press conference was held Friday morning at the Cambria County Coroner’s Office in the city. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees and Cambria County District […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
North Huntingdon, PA
Home, PA
Pennsylvania Health
Lower Burrell, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Longtime Cranberry supervisor, chairman dies

Richard “Dick” Hadley, a strong presence as a supervisor in Cranberry Township for more than two decades, died Tuesday night at age 72. First elected to the Cranberry Township Board of Supervisors in 1995, Hadley presided over the township through its years of growth, development and evolution. “Words...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

4 men pass $2.5K in counterfeit money at Indiana County grocery store

State police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding four men who used 25 counterfeit $100 bills at a White Township grocery store on Thursday. The men, who are in their early 20s, left the store in a dark sedan after buying $2,500 of goods with the counterfeit money at around 4 p.m., police say.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Kensington church damaged by tornado in 2020 to reopen

Parishioners of a New Kensington church damaged by a tornado more than two years ago are slated to return to it for worship in November. The Rev. Larry J. Kulick, bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg, announced Friday that he will be at St. Mary of Czestochowa at 1 p.m. Sunday to celebrate a Mass of reopening and welcome parishioners back to their church.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County to receive funds from federal opioid lawsuit settlement

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County is set to receive millions of dollars as a part of a $26 billion settlement against pharmaceutical companies for their alleged role in the opioid crisis.For those fighting the addiction battle on the administrative level, the windfall from the Johnson & Johnson federal lawsuit settlement couldn't come at a better time for Westmoreland County."We are blessed to have this money," County Commissioner Sean Kertes said.Facing record addiction and overdose numbers in the county, the funds will be focused on the largest population centers in the county, including North Huntingdon, Penn, Rostraver, Derry, Hempfield, Unity,...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Armstrong County insurance agent accused of working with expired license, taking money for policy that wasn't issued

An Armstrong County insurance agent will stand trial on charges he operated with an expired license and took money from a customer for a policy that was never issued. The state attorney general charged Thomas John Scheeran, 41, of the 100 block of Sherwood Drive in East Franklin with a felony count of working as an unlicensed insurance broker along with misdemeanor counts of theft, tampering with records, theft by deception and misappropriation of funds.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Loan forgiveness plan applies to current and former students

PITTSBURGH — Some University of Pittsburgh students preparing for the start of classes are also learning they could have their federal student loans forgiven while they are still on campus. Watch the report from Oakland: Click the video above. "I know a lot of people that are working real...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh eyes homelessness solutions, including tiny houses

Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday introduced legislation in an attempt to find immediate solutions to Pittsburgh’s homelessness issues, including a proposal to build tiny houses on city-owned land. The measure, sponsored by Council President Theresa Kail-Smith and Councilwoman Deb Gross, classified homelessness in the city as a “public health...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ligonier teen impresses judges in Westmoreland Fair horse shows

Horses have been a part of Laurel Daniels’ life forever. The 16-year-old began showing horses at age 6. Ten years later, she’s still showing them – and her hard work and dedication have paid off. During the Westmoreland Fair’s miniature horse halter class show on Thursday, Daniels...
LIGONIER, PA
wtae.com

Documents reveal impacts outage at Clairton Coke Works had on plant

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Environmental advocates have taken a closer look intoa power failure at U.S. Steel's Clairton Coke Works in July. Watch the report in the video above. The Group Against Smog and Pollution pointed to a report that said power was out for 3 1/2 hours on July 4. But the plant was not totally back online for a total of 41 hours. So GASP filed a right-to-know request.
CLAIRTON, PA

