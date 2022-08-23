Voting access in Vermont: How participating in elections has gotten easier over the years

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to Voting Rights across the US and in Puerto Rico.

Vermont has made it increasingly easy for its residents to vote. Several amendments to increase ballot access — such as same-day voter registration and universal mail-in voting — have been passed in recent years.

Secretary of State Jim Condos says that while other states have adopted more restrictive voter access language, Vermont’s “whole premise” has been to remove barriers and obstructions to voting.

The numbers agree. Vermont has risen rapidly in the MIT Election Performance Index — considered the gold standard in election performance rankings, according to Condos — over the past decade. In 2011, the Green Mountain State was ranked 38th in the nation, but in 2016, it jumped to first. In 2020, Vermont also ranked atop the list.

Here is a round-up of some recent changes — in chronological order — the state has made to streamline voting since 2000.

Signed 2010, effective 2012.

In the 2010 general election, Vermont voters overwhelmingly supported a constitutional amendment allowing 17-year-olds who turn 18 on or before the general election to vote in the presidential and state primaries.

The movement was initiated by three high schoolers –– Ellie Beckett, Courtney Mattison, and Katie Levasseur –– who pushed the Legislature to pass the amendment.

Upon turning 18, voters must take the voter’s oath. They can do so at the town clerk’s office, the polling place on election day, or via an application.

Signed 2015, effective 2017.

Vermont became the 14th state to adopt same-day voter registration in 2015. Prior to the law, Vermonters had to register to vote by the Wednesday before the election.

The law allows eligible Vermont voters to register to vote at a polling place on election day without providing formal identification. Critics warned the lack of identification needed could open the door to election fraud, though Condos said he had no concerns about this in Vermont.

Signed 2016, effective 2017.

In 2016, Vermont became the fourth state to pass a bill that automatically registers eligible voters when they apply for a driver’s license or state ID.

The law allows Vermonters to opt out of automatic voter registration by checking a box on the application or renewal form for a driver’s license or nondriver ID card. Otherwise, the Department of Motor Vehicles sends the applicants’ information to the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office.

Signed 2021, effective 2022.

In 2020, Vermont introduced universal mail-in voting as a safety protocol during COVID-19, but it was “so successful” that it became law in 2021, according to Condos.

The legislation requires local officials to mail ballots to all registered voters ahead of the general elections. The new law doesn’t require towns to mail out ballots before local elections but does give municipalities and school boards the option to use mail-in voting.

2002: Required a paper ballot.

2005: General election audit implemented.

2009: Extended early voting from 30 to 45 days.

2012: Election night reporting – unofficial results.

2015: Lobbyist disclosure online.

2015: Campaign finance disclosure online.

2015: Online voter registration.

2015: My voter page – unique webpage for each registered voter.

2015: New elections management system.

2018: Fully ADA-compatible accessibility voter system.

2018: Worked with the New American community for translated ballots.

2021: Ballot curing.

2021: Ballot drop boxes.

2022: New vote tabulators.

