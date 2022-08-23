How will recent election law changes in Texas affect voting access?

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of a comprehensive guide to voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

In the wake of President Donald Trump's defeat in the 2020 election, Texas Republicans made election integrity a prime focus when the Legislature met in 2021, leading to a political fight that extended from Austin to Washington, D.C., filling headlines for months.

Republicans pushed to rewrite numerous election laws and practices, saying a substantial number of Texas voters had lost faith in election results,

Democrats pushed back, arguing the lost faith was due to efforts by Trump and other GOP leaders to falsely portray the 2020 election as stolen by voter fraud.

In the end, Republicans prevailed by passing extensive election law changes, including a ban on 24-hour and drive-thru voting, ID requirements for mail-in ballots, protections for partisan poll watchers and outlining several new crimes, including vote harvesting and denying access to a poll watcher.

Getting there, however, took some effort.

The 140-day regular session ended in May with House Democrats walking off the floor in the closing hours, breaking quorum and forcing the House to adjourn without voting on the election bill.

Gov. Greg Abbott quickly stomped on the Democrats' celebration by promising to call lawmakers back to Austin for a special session featuring the elections bill, then he used his line-item veto to kill the Legislature's budget, saying: "No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities."

House Democrats, however, struck again, derailing the 30-day special session with another quorum break, this time jetting to Washington for a high-profile, though ultimately unsuccessful, campaign for congressional protections for voting.

With nothing accomplished in the first special session, Abbott called lawmakers back for a second, but that stalled as well as the quorum break continued — until a handful of Democrats returned to Austin with a little more than two weeks remaining, setting lawmakers on a sprint that finally saw passage of the GOP elections law known as Senate Bill 1.

Democrats took small solace in killing two provisions that were in the original bill, one that would make it easier for a judge to overturn election results based on allegations of fraud, the other to bar early voting sites from opening before 1 p.m. on Sundays.

Then matters shifted to the courts, where multiple lawsuits challenged all or parts of SB 1.

One provision, limiting what polling place help can be given to those with a disability or limited understanding of the language, has been struck down.

The U.S. Justice Department, civil rights groups and voting rights organization also challenged SB 1, saying its provisions improperly limited voting opportunities and threatened to disenfranchise voters, and a federal judge in early August rejected a request from Texas officials to toss out several of the still-pending lawsuits.

In addition, a federal judge in early August blocked another 2021 election bill that required voters who register using a P.O. Box to provide proof of a home address to ensure that they vote only in eligible elections. State officials vowed to appeal.