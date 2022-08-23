ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Beto O'Rourke campaign seeks to knock on 5 million doors before November election

By Madlin Mekelburg, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

Starting in September, Democrat Beto O’Rourke’s campaign will host 120 “volunteer rallies” across the state as part of an effort to bolster his organizing ranks heading into the fall campaign season.

The goal of these events is to recruit and train thousands of new volunteers who can aid the campaign’s efforts to knock on 5 million doors before the November election, according to his campaign.

“It’s the people of Texas who will decide this election,” O’Rourke said in a statement, adding that these events will train new volunteers “to knock on doors, make phone calls and have the conversations necessary to not only get out the vote but to win this election.”

Inside Beto's traveling road show: Can O'Rourke win over rural Texas?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jQJlb_0hRkTMUE00

The effort will include 50 stops in rural Texas and nine across the Rio Grande Valley, an area Texas Republicans have been targeting extensively this cycle, including O’Rourke’s opponent Gov. Greg Abbott. The events will be held in both English and Spanish.

O’Rourke has been on the road since July, a 49-day campaign swing that has brought him to different corners of the state for town hall meetings with voters. The volunteer recruitment effort will start Sept. 3, as his tour winds down, and end Oct. 12.

On the campaign trail, O’Rourke has preached about the power of door-knocking and ends each event with a pitch for attendees to sign up for a volunteer shift.

“We’ve got to be on those doors,” O’Rourke said during a recent campaign stop in Marlin . “We’ve got to talk to people, folks. It’s the most profoundly powerful way to connect with someone. TV ads, radio spots, a mailer that collects dust on your kitchen table, all that stuff pales in comparison to a human-to-human, eyeball-to-eyeball, face-to-face connection.”

O’Rourke is trailing Abbott by 7 points, according to the most recent polling in the race. Both O’Rourke and Abbott launched television ads this week in major markets across the state, a sign that the race is intensifying as November draws closer.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Beto O'Rourke campaign seeks to knock on 5 million doors before November election

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Marlin, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Elections
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy