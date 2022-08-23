What you need to know about today's primary runoff elections

It's primary runoff election day in Oklahoma!

Polling locations open up at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning and will close by 7 p.m. So before you head out the door to go vote, make sure you know where you need to go and have the proper materials.

Voters will need a current unexpired government ID or their voter registration card.

With recent redistricting, some people may have new voting locations. It's easy to find out where to find out your new polling location and there are a couple of ways to do it:

You can go to your county's Election Board and they can find the correct polling place for you. Go to oklahoma.gov and click on the voter tab where there will be plenty of options to choose from. Click Voting 101 and you'll see the "find your election" option. If your voter registration is current, then it will tell you where this year's polling location is.

Another thing to remember is primary runoff elections are party-only voting.

READ MORE: Runoffs in key Oklahoma races on August ballot

Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman tells 2 News about 1,338 voters took advantage of early voting before Tuesday. She says that is about the same number of people as it's been in previous years but she was hoping for more.

The Election Board doesn't typically see a great amount of voter turnout for primaries and primary runoffs but it's working to change that by explaining their importance of them.

“These elections are critical to you, not only on a national level but on a local level. I mean, we are looking at city councilors that we are replacing or re-upping for their next term," says Freeman. "We are looking at three city charter amendments for the City of Tulsa. We have federal, state, local and county-wide elections coming up. So I am trying to encourage people to come out and let their voice be heard.”

This election is a big one — many races will determine what candidates will represent each party on the November general ballot.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --