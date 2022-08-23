Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Most dangerous state to be a driver? South Carolina makes top 10, data shows
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — New research reveals that South Carolina is the tenth most dangerous state to be a driver. The research by personal injury and consumer rights law firm Agruss Law Firm studied data over 10 years from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to see which states had the highest percentage of driver deaths compared to state population.
Why South Carolinians are quitting their jobs in near-record numbers
According to new data from the U.S. Department of Labor, about 82,000 South Carolinians quit their jobs in June 2022.
msn.com
South Carolina attorney general: Pistols OK in state parks, but not their buildings
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism can ban pistols from state park buildings, but not from the parkland itself, according to guidance published this month from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Wilson published the expedited opinion after the SCDPRT asked if...
Ms. South Carolina places 3rd in national Ms. Wheelchair competition
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WCBD)- It was big weekend for Tatianna Davis who placed third in the national Ms. Wheelchair America competition and took home the top prize in the ‘Oustanding Speech’ category. Davis, an Anderson, S.C. native, was one of 21 women from across the United States who traveled to Grand Rapids, Mich. to compete […]
South Carolina ranked 10th most dangerous state for drivers, new research shows
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A recent study ranks South Carolina as the tenth most dangerous state in which to be a driver. The research was completed by Agruss Law Firm and studied over a decade of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to determine which states had the highest percentage of driver […]
abccolumbia.com
SC Governor McMaster signs Family Leave Bill into law
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Thursday morning Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Family Leave Bill into law. The law provides state employees with up to six weeks of paid family leave for the birth, adoption, or fostering of a child. The Governor’s Office provided a break-down of how the leave works....
DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue steep decline
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s number of new COVID-19 continues the steep decline seen over the last month, decreasing by 22.1% over the previous week, and 35.1% compared to the previous month, according to data released Wednesday by the state’s health agency. There were 10,052 new cases reported to the state, compared to 2,213 […]
South Carolina city getting toy company headquarters expansion
GRAY COURT, S.C. — A supplier, distributor, and manufacturer of children's toys said it plans to expand its headquarters in South Carolina. Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC said it's making a $16 million investment in its headquarters in Gray Court to meet increased demand for its products. The expansion will create 80 new jobs, Gov. Henry McMaster's office said in a news release Wednesday.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Six Collins & Lacy, P.C. Attorneys Selected as 2023 South Carolina Best Lawyers® List
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Six Collins & Lacy, P.C. attorneys have been named 2023 Best Lawyers® for work in their respective practice areas. Below is each Collins & Lacy, P.C. attorney selected, as well as the practice areas in which their work is being recognized. Columbia – 2023 Best...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Stono Rebellion isn't a happy part of SC history, but it's worth remembering
Next month, a group of scholars will convene in Charleston to share their understanding of colonial America's most deadly revolt of enslaved African Americans. The event underscores how the Stono Rebellion, which began on Sept. 9, 1739, in what today is southern Charleston County, remains an important and tragic piece of our history from which we all can learn.
SC and NC Ranked High on This List for Their Food
SC and NC both ranked high on this list for the best food in the U.S.Family Cookbook Project website. One of the biggest questions that any foodie has is, "which states have the best culinary scenes?". Although there is no cut-and-dry answer for that, one website was bold enough to answer the bell and attempt to answer that question. The website, farandwide.com, stepped up to the plate and ranked all 50 states from best to worst and then explained their reasoning for each ranking. We will be taking a look at where South Carolina and North Carolina ranked on the list, and let's just say they both had very strong showings. Let's first take a look at what farandwide.com's criteria were for their rankings.
WJCL
Following crashes, deaths, South Carolina DOT may widen I-95, U.S. 278 corridor
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation is discussing plans to potentially widen the I-95 / U.S. 278 corridor near the Georgia-South Carolina state line. The talks follow a series of crashes and fatal wrecks in the area in recent years. Officials are now asking for the...
When Food Stamps Recipients in South Carolina Will Receive September SNAP Payments
SNAP, which is administered by the Department of Social Services (DSS) in South Carolina, provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. SNAP recipients receive monthly scheduled...
Plans for psychiatrics facility for kids in South Carolina's Juvenile Justice System move forward
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Plans to open a psychiatrics facility for kids in South Carolina's Juvenile Justice System are moving forward after the state's Joint Bond Review Committee gave initial approval this week. "If we can put them in a better environment for them, we can create a better environment...
WYFF4.com
Donor asks for reward money back in homicide case of well-known South Carolina horse trainer
CHESNEE, S.C. — A person who put up a reward for information about the death of a well-known horse trainer in South Carolina has asked for the money back. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced the $25,000 reward in September 2021 after the death of Martijn Stuurman in June of 2021.
South Carolina Gov. McMaster blasts Biden’s student loan forgiveness
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster blasted President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan in a statement Wednesday. “Thread by thread, President Biden and the liberal Democrats are destroying the fabric of this great nation,” McMaster said in a statement. “A fabric that has held this great nation together for almost […]
charlestondaily.net
A South Carolina Journal (1890 – 1946) – Howell Morrell and Mamie Boozer – A Christmas Love Story
HOWELL MORRELL AND MAMIE BOOZER – A CHRISTMAS LOVE STORY. My name is Kathy Morrell Newman. I live on top of Horrell Hill in a two-story Victorian-style home my Grandfather built for my Grandmother. Howell Morrell bought a tract of heart pine in the Congaree Swamp and sent it to Mr. Corley’s lumber mill in Lexington. He built the outbuildings out of the unfinished wood and the house from the finished wood. It was his wedding present to Mamie Boozer.
WLTX.com
The parvo-like illness making headlines might just be parvovirus
SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — When a person brings home a puppy, their first vet visit is usually full of advice. Some of the most urgent warnings a vet might give are not to let the new puppy walk around on vet office or pet store floors and not to allow the puppy to meet older dogs until they finish their puppy shots. This warning is to avoid the chances of the puppy contracting canine parvovirus, a highly contagious and deadly illness. A new illness out of Michigan looks just like it, but it isn't showing up on parvovirus tests.
greenville.com
Report From SC Geologists Dives Deeper on Recent Earthquakes
Some of South Carolina’s leading geologists have authored a report exploring the factors behind recent earthquakes in the Elgin area, an effort to help the public understand what is happening and why. The geologists, from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Geological Survey, the University of South Carolina and...
Raleigh News & Observer
Best burgers in South Carolina? The ones at this tourist town restaurant rank No. 1
A South Carolina restaurant was just named a top date night spot — and now its cheeseburgers are getting praise. Husk, located in the tourist destination of Charleston, ranks as the state’s No. 1 best place to get a burger, according to results published Tuesday, Aug. 23. The...
