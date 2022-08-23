ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

Most dangerous state to be a driver? South Carolina makes top 10, data shows

SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — New research reveals that South Carolina is the tenth most dangerous state to be a driver. The research by personal injury and consumer rights law firm Agruss Law Firm studied data over 10 years from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to see which states had the highest percentage of driver deaths compared to state population.
TRAFFIC
WCBD Count on 2

Ms. South Carolina places 3rd in national Ms. Wheelchair competition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WCBD)- It was big weekend for Tatianna Davis who placed third in the national Ms. Wheelchair America competition and took home the top prize in the ‘Oustanding Speech’ category. Davis, an Anderson, S.C. native, was one of 21 women from across the United States who traveled to Grand Rapids, Mich. to compete […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
abccolumbia.com

SC Governor McMaster signs Family Leave Bill into law

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Thursday morning Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Family Leave Bill into law. The law provides state employees with up to six weeks of paid family leave for the birth, adoption, or fostering of a child. The Governor’s Office provided a break-down of how the leave works....
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue steep decline

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s number of new COVID-19 continues the steep decline seen over the last month, decreasing by 22.1% over the previous week, and 35.1% compared to the previous month, according to data released Wednesday by the state’s health agency. There were 10,052 new cases reported to the state, compared to 2,213 […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
News19 WLTX

South Carolina city getting toy company headquarters expansion

GRAY COURT, S.C. — A supplier, distributor, and manufacturer of children's toys said it plans to expand its headquarters in South Carolina. Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC said it's making a $16 million investment in its headquarters in Gray Court to meet increased demand for its products. The expansion will create 80 new jobs, Gov. Henry McMaster's office said in a news release Wednesday.
GRAY COURT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Life Expectancy#Northeastern States#Life Expectancies#Affordable Housing#Cdc#Americans
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Stono Rebellion isn't a happy part of SC history, but it's worth remembering

Next month, a group of scholars will convene in Charleston to share their understanding of colonial America's most deadly revolt of enslaved African Americans. The event underscores how the Stono Rebellion, which began on Sept. 9, 1739, in what today is southern Charleston County, remains an important and tragic piece of our history from which we all can learn.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

SC and NC Ranked High on This List for Their Food

SC and NC both ranked high on this list for the best food in the U.S.Family Cookbook Project website. One of the biggest questions that any foodie has is, "which states have the best culinary scenes?". Although there is no cut-and-dry answer for that, one website was bold enough to answer the bell and attempt to answer that question. The website, farandwide.com, stepped up to the plate and ranked all 50 states from best to worst and then explained their reasoning for each ranking. We will be taking a look at where South Carolina and North Carolina ranked on the list, and let's just say they both had very strong showings. Let's first take a look at what farandwide.com's criteria were for their rankings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Obesity
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Fox 46 Charlotte

South Carolina Gov. McMaster blasts Biden’s student loan forgiveness

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster blasted President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan in a statement Wednesday. “Thread by thread, President Biden and the liberal Democrats are destroying the fabric of this great nation,” McMaster said in a statement. “A fabric that has held this great nation together for almost […]
COLLEGES
charlestondaily.net

A South Carolina Journal (1890 – 1946) – Howell Morrell and Mamie Boozer – A Christmas Love Story

HOWELL MORRELL AND MAMIE BOOZER – A CHRISTMAS LOVE STORY. My name is Kathy Morrell Newman. I live on top of Horrell Hill in a two-story Victorian-style home my Grandfather built for my Grandmother. Howell Morrell bought a tract of heart pine in the Congaree Swamp and sent it to Mr. Corley’s lumber mill in Lexington. He built the outbuildings out of the unfinished wood and the house from the finished wood. It was his wedding present to Mamie Boozer.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WLTX.com

The parvo-like illness making headlines might just be parvovirus

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — When a person brings home a puppy, their first vet visit is usually full of advice. Some of the most urgent warnings a vet might give are not to let the new puppy walk around on vet office or pet store floors and not to allow the puppy to meet older dogs until they finish their puppy shots. This warning is to avoid the chances of the puppy contracting canine parvovirus, a highly contagious and deadly illness. A new illness out of Michigan looks just like it, but it isn't showing up on parvovirus tests.
COLUMBIA, SC
greenville.com

Report From SC Geologists Dives Deeper on Recent Earthquakes

Some of South Carolina’s leading geologists have authored a report exploring the factors behind recent earthquakes in the Elgin area, an effort to help the public understand what is happening and why. The geologists, from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Geological Survey, the University of South Carolina and...
ELGIN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy