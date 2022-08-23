College Place Police looking to identify porch pirate

Image Courtesy: College Place Police Department / Facebook

COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — The College Place Police Department is asking for help identifying a person caught stealing packages on a home security camera.

The photos appear to show an individual with a concealed face and a suspect vehicle.

Police are asking for any information pertaining to the theft. Officials have not provided details about when or where the theft took place.

If you can help identify the porch pirate, contact the College Place Police Department at 509-394-8550.