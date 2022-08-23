ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

College Place Police looking to identify porch pirate

By Jill Sperling
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EIdxG_0hRkScNX00
Image Courtesy: College Place Police Department / Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04TTmH_0hRkScNX00
Image Courtesy: College Place Police Department / Facebook

COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — The College Place Police Department is asking for help identifying a person caught stealing packages on a home security camera.

The photos appear to show an individual with a concealed face and a suspect vehicle.

Police are asking for any information pertaining to the theft. Officials have not provided details about when or where the theft took place.

If you can help identify the porch pirate, contact the College Place Police Department at 509-394-8550.

Comments / 3

Related
NEWStalk 870

Shooting Victim Discovered in Pasco

(Pasco, WA) -- Pasco Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on a city sidewalk. Officers were called to the scene at Butte and Owen Avenues around 12:30am Friday. When they arrived, police say the saw the victim on the sidewalk, he appeared to have been hit by gunfire several times. The man was given first aid and then rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
PASCO, WA
KEPR

Police searching for missing woman

KENNEWICK, Wash. — UPDATE | KPD said Carely has been located and will be reunited with family. Thank you to the citizen who was observant and reported this vital information. -------------------- Kennewick Police Department is asking the community for help in locating a missing woman. Police said Carley is...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man shot in Pasco early Friday morning

PASCO, Wash.- UPDATE: AUGUST 26, 3:27 p.m. The 19-year-old victim is in the hospital with serious injuries after getting shot several times, according to Sergeant Rigo Pruneda, PPD PIO. The man had called 9-1-1 himself and was eventually taken to the hospital. Pruneda says the shooting was gang-related, but PPD...
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Teens arrested in alleged connection to multiple shootings

KENNEWICK – Since Aug. 4, there have been four shootings in the 1100 block of West Tenth Avenue. On Wednesday, Joshua Garcia-Topete and a 15-year-old juvenile male were arrested after detectives obtained a search warrant for two units at the Heatherstone Apartments at 1114 West Tenth Avenue. The search...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Pirate#Security Camera#Home Security
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick detectives need help identifying duo involved in fraud investigation

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Do you have any information about the people shown below? Kennewick police detectives would like to hear from you. According to a social media alert issued by the Kennewick Police Department, investigators haven’t been able to secure information about the man or woman shown here. These images appear to have been captured on the security camera at a business in the KPD’s jurisdiction.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two teens arrested for murder

KENNEWICK – Two suspects were arrested Tuesday in the April 28 murder of Ricardo Rivera, 17. On Monday, the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office issued arrest warrants for the alleged crime of first-degree murder for Jacob Young Jr., 18, and a 15-year-old boy. On Tuesday, the Kennewick Police Department,...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car rolls on Edison in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 8 a.m. Friday Kennewick Police responded to a single vehicle rollover accident near the intersection of 10th and Edison. According to Officer Ramos with the Kennewick Police, the driver was removed from the car at the scene. Police are currently assessing the situation and are advising drivers...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Richland Restaurant-Bar Sued Over Violent January Assault

A lawsuit has been filed against a Richland restaurant-bar and its security team over a violent January assault. The suit, filed in Benton County Superior Court, names the restaurant and the owner as well as Joe Brown aka Joe Hoff and Sean Birdine (according to court documents). They are listed as the security persons.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kadlec set to introduce new K-9 team on National Dog Day

RICHLAND, Wash.- August, 26th, is National Dog Day and Kadlec hospital in Richland will introduce the newest members of its K-9 security team today. Handler Pete and K-9 Major will be introduced to the hospital and community at 10 a.m. at the Kadlec Healthplex at 1268 Lee Boulevard in Richland.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

BCSO: Suspect ran from cops on Columbia Center Blvd, shot during pursuit

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A long stretch of Columbia Center Blvd will remain closed into the afternoon on Monday following a shootout between a male suspect and Tri-Cities law enforcement. According to Lt. Jason Erickson of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Kennewick police officers responded to the Circle K on the 7700-block of W Deschutes Ave around 10:25 a.m....
KENNEWICK, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Wildhorse Resort & Casino Robbery Suspect Faces Federal Charges

A Umatilla County man attempting an armed robbery at Wildhorse Resort & Casino opened fire last week outside the casino. The U.S. Department of Justice for the District of Oregon last Friday announced federal charges against 51-year-old Javier Francisco Vigil for his role in the Aug. 17 shooting incident at the tribal casino. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Oregon district alleges that Vigil committed a Hobbs Act robbery when he entered the Wildhorse casino with a firearm and demanded $1 million.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two Arrested in La Grande on Burglary Trespassing

LA GRANDE — (Information from the City of La Grande Police Department) Official log:. “Report of a trespass. Officer responded. Two arrested. Austin Cameron Reynolds, DOB 06/08/200, address unknown, was arrested for criminal trespass II, Burglary I, Theft II and Probation Violation. Kathina Marie Ruffner, DOB 07/16/2004, address unknown, was arrested for criminal trespass II.”According to La Grande Police Lieutenant Jason Hays, the two had broken into Austin’s grandparents house and stolen several items. They were asleep in the grandparent’s vehicle when police arrived.
LA GRANDE, OR
KATU.com

Oregon casino robbery suspect threatened to 'bathe everyone in blood', court doc says

PORTLAND, Ore. — We are getting more information about the robbery last week at the Wildhorse Casino and Resort near Pendleton, on the Umatilla Indiana Reservation. According to court documents, in the early afternoon of August 17, Javier Francisco Vigil is alleged to have entered the Wildhorse Casino, walked straight to the cashier cage in the gaming area, and handed the cashier a note demanding $1 million.
PENDLETON, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy