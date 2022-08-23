Northern Virginia’s two major airports have made up significant ground but still have a way to go before reaching pre-COVID passenger totals, according to new data. The combined passenger count of 20.8 million for the first six months of the year is down about 11 percent from the same period in 2019, according to data reported by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority on Aug. 22 and analyzed by the Sun Gazette.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO