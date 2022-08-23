Read full article on original website
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel Maven
More urbanization proposed for Arlington's Langston Blvd. corridor
Once the Arlington County government wraps up imposing its will on residents increasingly concerned about the “Missing Middle” zoning free-for-all later this year, it is likely to turn its attention to facilitating increased urbanization of the Langston Boulevard corridor. County officials are out with a 135-page concept design...
Regional leaders press for more effort on affordable housing, transit, education
Northern Virginia needs to build more affordable housing, promote teleworking, support the Metrorail system (despite its ongoing woes) and ensure better education funding, top officials from five area jurisdictions said Aug. 25 at the seventh annual Northern Virginia Elected Leaders Summit. The panelists, all Democrats, touted provision of affordable housing...
Northern Virginia officials discuss affordable housing, transportation and education during regional chamber forum
Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Northern Virginia leaders want to make strides in affordable housing across the region. Housing was among the many topics touched on by top elected officials Thursday at the seventh annual Northern Virginia Regional Elected Leaders Summit at George Mason University in Arlington. The event...
Public hearing scheduled for controversial PW Digital Gateway proposal
The proposed PW Digital Gateway has officially been scheduled for a public hearing. The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Sept. 14 on the request to designate nearly 2,100 acres in western Prince William County for data centers. The project, which proposes 27.6 million square feet of data centers...
Arlington school system ramps up hotline as start of school approaches
Acknowledging that the personal touch sometimes trumps high tech, Arlington school officials are encouraging parents to pick up the phone and reach out if they have questions that they can’t get answered. The Arlington Public Schools’ family-information line is operational at (703) 228-8000 as the start to school approaches....
Arlington Chamber CEO tapped for statewide leadership post
Arlington Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Kate Bates has been tapped as chair of the Virginia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (VACCE) for 2022-23. “Our industry is one that thrives on collaboration, and I can’t think of a more supportive community than VACCE,” Bates said in a statement. “In addition to providing forward-looking educational content, VACCE connects chamber professionals throughout the commonwealth with a network of people in their role in various communities who they can share ideas with.”
Perchfest planned in September in Tysons
Capital One Center has planned a weekend of events to celebrate the first anniversary of The Perch – a 2.5-acre gathering place 11 stories high next to Capital One’s headquarters in Tysons. The bi-annual Perchfest will be held Sept. 16-18. It is free and open to the public...
Fairfax sees modest increase in employment in most recent data
Total employment in Fairfax County expanded from the first quarter of 2021 to the same period in 2022, but only at about 40 percent of the national rate of growth, according to new federal data. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Aug. 24 that it counted 608,100 jobs in Fairfax...
'Oakton Day in the Park' draws a crowd
Some 400 local residents, community representatives and volunteers on Aug. 14 attended the second annual “Oakton Day in the Park,” held in Oakton Community Park on Hunter Mill Road. With the backdrop of music from local performer Chris Devine, attendees enjoyed a wide range of activities. Children painted...
UPDATED: Stafford man charged in fatal crash near Montclair
A Stafford County man has been charged in connection with a July 21 crash near Montclair that killed a 76-year-old Dumfries man and left his passenger seriously injured. The wreck happened about 8:30 a.m. at the intersection with Country Club Drive when the driver of a 2018 Ford F-150, traveling north on Dumfries Road, disregarded the red traffic light, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Police offering $5,000 reward for information in Sudley Manor 7-Eleven shooting
Police have released surveillance photos and announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to a suspect in a Friday double shooting outside Manassas that left one man dead. Police say the victim, 25-year-old Dalton Jakob Moore of no fixed address, was sitting with two other men on the sidewalk outside...
Seven adults, seven children displaced after Dale City house fire
Fourteen people were displaced after a fire early Thursday morning in Dale City. Fire crews were called to the 13000 block of Langstone Drive at 1:07 a.m. and arrived to find heavy fire and smoke emitting from the rear of a home. The fire was discovered by one of the occupants who alerted the others, said Prince William Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky.
Power lines cut by helicopter trimming trees
Over 80 residents lost power Thursday morning after a helicopter contracted by an Atlanta-based freight railroad company accidentally cut power lines along Brandy Road in Culpeper. Dave Willett, an employee of a business in the vicinity of the incident, shot video of the helicopter - outfitted with a long piece...
Making Up for Lost Time: Improving Kids’ Lives Post COVID
The Children’s Therapy Center (CTC) is not here to advocate limits–the company stretches across the Northeast coast, serves kids from birth to 21 years old, and helps with anything from picky eating to ADHD. The Gainesville center offers physical, occupational, speech, and feeding therapy, and is here to tackle what our children are dealing with as they emerge from the throes of COVID 19.
State police searching for gunman after driver shot at on I-495
State police are looking for the gunman who fired on another driver along Interstate 495 in Fairfax County early Thursday. The victim called police about 4:50 a.m., saying his vehicle was shot at as he and another driver were traveling north on I-495 approaching Exit 52B at Little River Turnpike.
Local airports getting passengers back, but not yet fully rebounded
Northern Virginia’s two major airports have made up significant ground but still have a way to go before reaching pre-COVID passenger totals, according to new data. The combined passenger count of 20.8 million for the first six months of the year is down about 11 percent from the same period in 2019, according to data reported by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority on Aug. 22 and analyzed by the Sun Gazette.
Vega hears from law enforcement leaders
Republican Nominee for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District Yesli Vega sat down with local law enforcement and industry leaders for a roundtable discussion on Aug. 15 about the issues and needs officers need to thrive. “In my opinion, based on the conversations I’ve been having with voters up and down...
2023-2025 college athletic commitments (Prince William County)
NOTE: Email your commitment information to David Fawcett at dfawcett@insidenova.com. Please include the player's name, high school, year, sport, college selection and a contact number. 2023. BATTLEFIELD. Ty Gordon, football, ODU. Camille Spink, swimming, Tennessee. Joey Swekosky, baseball, Marymount. J.P. Williams, baseball, George Mason. Caleb Woodson, football, Virginia Tech. BRENTSVILLE.
Brother, sister win state titles on same day
For George Rizzo and his younger sister, Lanny Rizzo, they recently shared in the ultimate high-school accomplishment. On the same day and just a few miles apart in the Richmond vicinity, the former Oakton siblings were members of different Highland School teams of Warrenton that won Division II private-school state-tournament championship games.
Lacrosse players, coach chosen All-American
One head coach and a number of players recently were chosen girls high-school All-American by USA Lacrosse. Madison High School head coach Jean Counts was selected as a Coach of the Year. Players chosen All-American were Madison’s Jordon Condon (mid-fielder); Oakton’s Aly Yee-Jenkins (mid-fielder); and from Langley, Julia Day (attack),...
