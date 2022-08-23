ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suitland, MD

fox5dc.com

Northwest DC shooting leaves 2 hurt; Police search for suspect

WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect accused of shooting two people in Northwest on Thursday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of 7th Street around 10:41 p.m. on Thursday. Once...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

1 dead, another injured in Hyattsville shooting

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was shot to death and another was injured in Hyattsville Wednesday night, sparking an investigation by the Prince George's County Police Department. Police officers responded to University Boulevard East, nearby a McDonald's and 23rd Avenue, around 9:20 p.m. after reports of a shooting. At...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

21-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured in Shootings in DC's Chinatown

A 21-year-old man was killed late Thursday in the Chinatown area of Washington D.C., and less than three hours later, two people were injured in a separate shooting just a block south, police say. Officers heard what sounded like fireworks about 8:15 p.m. near Seventh and I streets NW and...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police cruiser crashes, flips while responding to shooting in SE DC

WASHINGTON — A police cruiser flipped when it crashed while responding to a shooting between an officer and a suspect in Southeast D.C. Thursday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. when 911 received multiple calls about a man with a gun walking around the 3600 block of 6th Street in Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

3 arrested for shooting in NE DC

Police in the District have arrested three men in connection with a shooting that took place Wednesday evening in Northeast. On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that Kharee Jackson, 29, of Northwest; Pernell Jackson, 35, of Northeast, and Charles Turner, 35, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, were arrested and charged Wednesday night in connection with a shooting that took place earlier in the evening in the unit block of Quincy Place, Northeast, just east of North Capitol Street and north of Florida Avenue.
OXON HILL, MD
fox5dc.com

24-year-old arrested in police-involved shooting in Southeast

WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one man – who has been identified as 24-yea-old Joseph Hall is in custody.
Daily Voice

Victim Details Released Following Baltimore Mass Shooting

Police have released the conditions and ages of the victims involved in a mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. As previously reported by Daily Voice, Seven people were shot in the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue just after 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Baltimore police. Five of...
BALTIMORE, MD

