WJLA
Arrest warrant obtained for suspect of fatal shooting inside Mall at Prince George's
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Prince George’s County Police Department on Friday obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted in a fatal shooting at a mall in the City of Hyattsville. earlier this month. This comes after 20-year-old Darrion Herring was found suffering from gunshot...
WJLA
44-year-old man found dead inside apartment in Landover; police investigating as homicide
LANDOVER, Md. — A 44-year-old man was found dead inside of a Landover, Md. apartment Thursday afternoon following a call for a welfare check, Prince George's County Police Department said. PGPD officers were called to the 3200 block of 75th Avenue for a welfare check when they found, 44-year-old...
Police Investigating Pair Of Fatal Incidents In Prince George's County, Suspect(s) At Large
Authorities are investigating two separate homicides that occurred in Prince George's County that took the lives of two men, police say. Police found the first victim after responding to a welfare check in the 3200 block of 75th Avenue around 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25, according to Prince George's County police.
fox5dc.com
Northwest DC shooting leaves 2 hurt; Police search for suspect
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect accused of shooting two people in Northwest on Thursday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of 7th Street around 10:41 p.m. on Thursday. Once...
Landover Man Found Dead In Maryland Apartment From Body Trauma, Police Say
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate a potential homicide in Prince George’s County. Landover resident Dameon Broadus, 44, was found dead inside a 75th Avenue apartment on Thursday, Aug. 25 as members of the Prince George's Police Department conducted a welfare check.
Two Shootings In Ten Minutes: Late-Night Baltimore Attacks Send Several To Hospital
At least four people were shot in separate shootings across Baltimore last night, authorities say. Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 10 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25 in the 100 block of Collins Avenue, where they found a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the torso, according to Baltimore police.
1 dead, another injured in Hyattsville shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was shot to death and another was injured in Hyattsville Wednesday night, sparking an investigation by the Prince George's County Police Department. Police officers responded to University Boulevard East, nearby a McDonald's and 23rd Avenue, around 9:20 p.m. after reports of a shooting. At...
fox5dc.com
Multiple assault, indecent exposure incidents being investigated along Fairfax County trail
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Police in Virginia are investigating two separate assault incidents, one involving a naked man, that happened Friday along the same trail in two different areas of Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police said the first incident was reported around 8:12 a.m. along the Washington and Old Dominion...
NBC Washington
21-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured in Shootings in DC's Chinatown
A 21-year-old man was killed late Thursday in the Chinatown area of Washington D.C., and less than three hours later, two people were injured in a separate shooting just a block south, police say. Officers heard what sounded like fireworks about 8:15 p.m. near Seventh and I streets NW and...
fox5dc.com
Father, stepmother charged for death of 5-year-old in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A father and stepmother from Prince George's County have been charged in the death of their 5-year-old daughter, according to police. The child, Pradeline Delinois, was found unresponsive by Capitol Heights Police Department officers after they responded to the 5100 block of Cumberland Street on August 18.
Police cruiser crashes, flips while responding to shooting in SE DC
WASHINGTON — A police cruiser flipped when it crashed while responding to a shooting between an officer and a suspect in Southeast D.C. Thursday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. when 911 received multiple calls about a man with a gun walking around the 3600 block of 6th Street in Southeast D.C.
WTOP
3 arrested for shooting in NE DC
Police in the District have arrested three men in connection with a shooting that took place Wednesday evening in Northeast. On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that Kharee Jackson, 29, of Northwest; Pernell Jackson, 35, of Northeast, and Charles Turner, 35, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, were arrested and charged Wednesday night in connection with a shooting that took place earlier in the evening in the unit block of Quincy Place, Northeast, just east of North Capitol Street and north of Florida Avenue.
fox5dc.com
Police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash in Prince George's County
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are searching for a driver involved in a deadly crash that happened Wednesday morning in Upper Marlboro. According to Prince George's County Police, the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in 10000 block of Frank Tippet Road. Investigators say that the...
Police ID Motorcyclist Killed In Early Morning Upper Marlboro Hit-Run Crash
A motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Maryland, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. Washington, DC resident Muhammad Salim, 58, was killed in a crash in Upper Marlboro early on Wednesday, Aug. 24 after being struck by a car that was later located by investigators.
Attempted Murder Suspect In Custody For Near-Fatal July Shooting In District Heights: Police
A suspect is in custody in Maryland following a monthlong investigation into a near-fatal shooting in Prince George's County, officials announced. Antonio Knott was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder following the investigation into a shooting in the 5400 block of Silver Hill Road in District Heights on Tuesday, July 19.
3 men found unconscious outside Hyattsville apartment complex, death investigation underway
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A death investigation is underway in Hyattsville after three men were found unconscious outside of an apartment building late Wednesday night, according to police. Officers with the City of Hyattsville Police Department responded shortly before 11 p.m. to Queens Chapel Road, nearby Lancer Drive, after receiving...
fox5dc.com
24-year-old arrested in police-involved shooting in Southeast
WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one man – who has been identified as 24-yea-old Joseph Hall is in custody.
Victim Details Released Following Baltimore Mass Shooting
Police have released the conditions and ages of the victims involved in a mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. As previously reported by Daily Voice, Seven people were shot in the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue just after 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Baltimore police. Five of...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery Co. Police ask for help solving 2001 murder
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public's help with the unsolved murder Leslie Preer inside her Chevy Chase home in 2001. FOX 5's David Kaplan reports.
Police: Columbia man stayed inside Giant Food store after hours then robbed it
A Columbia man is accused of remaining inside a Giant Food store after it closed, and then robbing the place.
