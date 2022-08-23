METZ, W.Va. (AP) — Three people who died when a small plane crashed in West Virginia earlier this month were returning from a day trip on church business in Indiana when it went down in a severe thunderstorm, authorities said.The single-engine plane was flying from Washington, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it went down on Aug. 11 in the Marion County community of Metz, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report.According to air traffic control communications, the pilot and a controller were discussing a line of storms and ways to get around it. The plane entered an...

