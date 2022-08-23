Read full article on original website
Wanted man found after search of Fairmont home turns up meth, troopers say
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers say they found a man who was wanted in Pennsylvania and almost a pound of meth while searching a Fairmont home on Thursday. Troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on a...
Road Patrol: Why are there so many crashes on I-79?
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — There have been multiple accidents in the Marion County I-79 area recently. According to West Virginia’s I-79 Twitter profile, there have been thirteen car accidents since April 19 of this year between mile markers 132 and 140. Five of those accidents have been just within’ this past month.
Drugs and illegal ginseng seized, 15 arrested in Upshur County, West Virginia
The Upshur County Sheriff's Office and Buckhannon Police Department announced a drug and illegal ginseng bust Friday morning.
Weather may have played role in deadly Marion County plane crash
METZ, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania pilot was trying to avoid stormy weather when the plane he was flying crashed two weeks ago in Marion County claiming three lives. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report on the Aug. 11 crash Thursday. According to the...
Investigation underway following funeral home shooting
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. — One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday at a Harrison County funeral home. The incident happened at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort following the funeral service for 59-year-old Junior Owens of Clarksburg. According to the U.S. Marshals Services, authorities were attempting...
Fire Chief provides update on woman pulled from Bridgeport fire
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Thursday, August 18, the Bridgeport Fire Department and multiple other first responders arrived at a call on Westwood Avenue to a working blaze. Almost immediately after arrival, neighbors alerted personnel that an individual was likely inside the home that had heavy smoke coming from it.
West Virginia officers shot and killed man at funeral
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Harrison community of Nutter Fork, local […]
UPDATE: Evacuation order issued due to chemical leak in Buckhannon lifted
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said the mandatory evacuation order has expired. Residents who live in the area are allowed to return home. ORIGINAL STORY (8/26/22 @ 1:10 p.m.) An evacuation order has been issued for residents within one block of the water treatment plant in South Buckhannon. Officials said...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Headstones damaged in vandalism at Clarksburg cemetery
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Dozens of headstones were knocked down in an act of vandalism at a Clarksburg cemetery. The incident happened about a week ago at the Elkview Masonic Cemetery next to Hardee’s on Marshall Street. Several large headstones were tipped over cracked and destroyed, some of which were over 100 years old. Plans […]
Morgantown woman who allegedly shot out vehicle’s back window charged
A woman has been charged after allegedly shooting out a vehicle's back window in Morgantown.
SHERIFF: Man ‘fell victim’ to Cheat River
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - An investigation has concluded that a man who was founded dead in May “fell victim” to the Cheat River, authorities said. The Preston County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning it finished its investigation into the death of Thomas Earl Harris. Harris’ body was...
Driver trapped, injured in accident on I-79 north
The driver of a car is injured but expected to survive after an accident on I-79 Northbound on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
Elkins Police investigating death on Graceland Drive
The Elkins Police Department is investigating a death that happened on Graceland Drive over the weekend.
Report: Small plane went down in storm in West Virginia, killing 3
METZ, W.Va. (AP) — Three people who died when a small plane crashed in West Virginia earlier this month were returning from a day trip on church business in Indiana when it went down in a severe thunderstorm, authorities said.The single-engine plane was flying from Washington, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it went down on Aug. 11 in the Marion County community of Metz, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report.According to air traffic control communications, the pilot and a controller were discussing a line of storms and ways to get around it. The plane entered an...
UPDATE: Preston County road now closed through Friday
A Preston County road will be closed for two days this week for construction.
Name of woman killed in Anmoore I-79 crash released
The Harrison County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the woman who died in a crash on I-79 near Anmoore Thursday.
One person injured in crash on I-79 in Marion Co.
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was transported to the hospital in a crash northbound on I-79 in Marion County Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were alerted to a vehicle accident with possible injuries northbound on I-79 near the 132 mile marker, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department. As...
Harrison County reports multiple severe rain events in August
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. — For the third time this month, Harrison County is cleaning after major storm events. Data from the National Weather Service shows the Clarksburg area has received more than 6.5 inches of rain for August- four inches over the normal amount for the month with a week remaining in the month.
