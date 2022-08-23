ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, MD

WBOY

Road Patrol: Why are there so many crashes on I-79?

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — There have been multiple accidents in the Marion County I-79 area recently. According to West Virginia’s I-79 Twitter profile, there have been thirteen car accidents since April 19 of this year between mile markers 132 and 140. Five of those accidents have been just within’ this past month.
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

Weather may have played role in deadly Marion County plane crash

METZ, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania pilot was trying to avoid stormy weather when the plane he was flying crashed two weeks ago in Marion County claiming three lives. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report on the Aug. 11 crash Thursday. According to the...
MARION COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Investigation underway following funeral home shooting

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. — One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday at a Harrison County funeral home. The incident happened at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort following the funeral service for 59-year-old Junior Owens of Clarksburg. According to the U.S. Marshals Services, authorities were attempting...
NUTTER FORT, WV
WDTV

Fire Chief provides update on woman pulled from Bridgeport fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Thursday, August 18, the Bridgeport Fire Department and multiple other first responders arrived at a call on Westwood Avenue to a working blaze. Almost immediately after arrival, neighbors alerted personnel that an individual was likely inside the home that had heavy smoke coming from it.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia officers shot and killed man at funeral

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Harrison community of Nutter Fork, local […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Headstones damaged in vandalism at Clarksburg cemetery

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Dozens of headstones were knocked down in an act of vandalism at a Clarksburg cemetery. The incident happened about a week ago at the Elkview Masonic Cemetery next to Hardee’s on Marshall Street. Several large headstones were tipped over cracked and destroyed, some of which were over 100 years old. Plans […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

SHERIFF: Man ‘fell victim’ to Cheat River

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - An investigation has concluded that a man who was founded dead in May “fell victim” to the Cheat River, authorities said. The Preston County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning it finished its investigation into the death of Thomas Earl Harris. Harris’ body was...
ROWLESBURG, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Small plane went down in storm in West Virginia, killing 3

METZ, W.Va. (AP) — Three people who died when a small plane crashed in West Virginia earlier this month were returning from a day trip on church business in Indiana when it went down in a severe thunderstorm, authorities said.The single-engine plane was flying from Washington, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it went down on Aug. 11 in the Marion County community of Metz, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report.According to air traffic control communications, the pilot and a controller were discussing a line of storms and ways to get around it. The plane entered an...
MARION COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTV

One person injured in crash on I-79 in Marion Co.

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was transported to the hospital in a crash northbound on I-79 in Marion County Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were alerted to a vehicle accident with possible injuries northbound on I-79 near the 132 mile marker, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department. As...
MARION COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Harrison County reports multiple severe rain events in August

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. — For the third time this month, Harrison County is cleaning after major storm events. Data from the National Weather Service shows the Clarksburg area has received more than 6.5 inches of rain for August- four inches over the normal amount for the month with a week remaining in the month.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

