Bridgeport, CT

Daily Voice

ID Released For Many Found Burning At Park In New Canaan

A man who was found burning in a park in Fairfield County has been identified by the medical examiner's office. The incident took place in New Canaan around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Lapham Road near Waveny Park. On Thursday, Aug. 25, the medical examiner's office...
WTNH

5 CT men indicted in stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring

(WTNH) – Five Connecticut men were indicted in a scheme to steal and sell catalytic converters. The indictment charges: Alexander Kolitsas, 28, of Wolcott Bryant Bermudez, 31, of East Hartford Roberto Alicea, 30, of New Britain Francisco Ayala, 22 of Ansonia Theodore Roosevelt Owens, 21, of Hartford According to court documents, law enforcement has been […]
WTNH

Police locate suspect who fled Hartford Superior Court

Editor’s note: Due to incorrect information from the Connecticut State Police, a previous version of this story had the incorrect name of the suspect. HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police found the suspect who fled Hartford Superior Court in East Hartford Thursday night. State police said judicial marshals notified them around 12:05 p.m. that 24-year-old Marico […]
Daily Voice

2 Stabbed On Metro-North Train In Naugatuck

Two men were stabbed on a Connecticut Metro-North train. The incident took place in New Haven County around 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22, in Naugatuck. According to the Naugatuck Police, officers were dispatched to the Naugatuck Train Station to investigate a stabbing that had occurred on an MTA train en route from the Waterbury Station.
longisland.com

Attorney General James Announces Indictment of New York City Correction Officer on Murder and Manslaughter Charges

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Dion Middleton, 45, of the Bronx, on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Manslaughter in the First and Second Degrees. The indictment alleges Middleton, an off-duty Correction Officer, shot and killed 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant in the Bronx in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 21, 2022.
WTNH

Man seriously injured in shooting on State Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was injured during a shooting in New Haven Tuesday night, police said. The New Haven Police Department responded to State Street, in the area of Warren Place and May Street, around 7:40 p.m. Responding officers said they located a 48-year-old New Haven man who had been struck by […]

