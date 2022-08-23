Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Resident Ronald Eagle to Once Again Lead Area Head for the Hills Festival that Aids Veterans
The Head for the Hills Festival will soon kick off its second year. The festival, sponsored by S&P Harley Davidson of Williamstown and the Greater Parkersburg Convention & Visitors Bureau, is built around offering one of life’s most important things to Veterans. “That is the joy of living and...
connect-bridgeport.com
ToquiNotes: Harrison County's Citizen of the Year is in Bridgeport and is Most Likely Out Doing Good Deeds
When you write about someone who just happens to be alive and well, the standard mode of operation is to talk to that person. After all, it does give a little bit of insight into the person in question. If the person you are tying to talk to is Lisa...
connect-bridgeport.com
BHS Grad, Veteran, Youth Sports Advocate, and Local Business Owner, Larry L. Atha, Passes Away at 71
Larry L. Atha, 71, of Bridgeport, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on July 8, 1951, the son of the late Robert Lee and Ruth Elizabeth (Southern) Atha. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Kathryn A. (Life) Atha, whom...
connect-bridgeport.com
City of Bridgeport Public Pool Reveals its Operational Hours Now in Place through Labor Day Weekend
The City of Bridgeport Public pool will be open this weekend August 27-28 (12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday) and next weekend Sept. 3-5, Labor Day Weekend, the following hours: Saturday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Labor Day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Police Investigating Assault On Commercial Bus Traveling In Town Of Newburgh
State Police are investigating a reported assault on a commercial bus traveling on the New York Thruway overnight. The bus was traveling southbound from Albany to New York City, with approximately 30 passengers on board when a physical altercation began between two male passengers at about 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, according to police.
ID Released For Many Found Burning At Park In New Canaan
A man who was found burning in a park in Fairfield County has been identified by the medical examiner's office. The incident took place in New Canaan around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Lapham Road near Waveny Park. On Thursday, Aug. 25, the medical examiner's office...
5 CT men indicted in stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring
(WTNH) – Five Connecticut men were indicted in a scheme to steal and sell catalytic converters. The indictment charges: Alexander Kolitsas, 28, of Wolcott Bryant Bermudez, 31, of East Hartford Roberto Alicea, 30, of New Britain Francisco Ayala, 22 of Ansonia Theodore Roosevelt Owens, 21, of Hartford According to court documents, law enforcement has been […]
New Haven man sentenced to 6 years for lottery and romance scheme
Rodney Thomas, Jr., 31, was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Tuesday on charges that he engaged in lottery and romance scams along with a group of others between 2017-2020. The post New Haven man sentenced to 6 years for lottery and romance scheme appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Winning Take 5 Ticket Sold At Spring Valley Store
A winning lottery ticket valued at more than $34,000 was sold at a Hudson Valley store. A $34,828.50 prize-winning Take 5 ticket was sold in Rockland County, New York Lottery announced on Monday evening, Aug. 22. NY Lottery said the ticket was purchased at Alizeh Food Mart, located at 22...
Zombies Take Over Subway Station in Downtown Newark, Police Expect Undead Traffic Terror
TRAFFIC ADVISORY – Delays Anticipated for Film Production – Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Newark Public...
Pharrell meets with Virginia Beach leaders for the first time after moving Something in the Water festival
For the first time since Pharrell Williams announced he was pulling his Something in the Water music festival from Virginia Beach, citing the city energy as "toxic," he met with multiple leaders from his hometown over lunch.
Police locate suspect who fled Hartford Superior Court
Editor’s note: Due to incorrect information from the Connecticut State Police, a previous version of this story had the incorrect name of the suspect. HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police found the suspect who fled Hartford Superior Court in East Hartford Thursday night. State police said judicial marshals notified them around 12:05 p.m. that 24-year-old Marico […]
2 Stabbed On Metro-North Train In Naugatuck
Two men were stabbed on a Connecticut Metro-North train. The incident took place in New Haven County around 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22, in Naugatuck. According to the Naugatuck Police, officers were dispatched to the Naugatuck Train Station to investigate a stabbing that had occurred on an MTA train en route from the Waterbury Station.
Framingham Police Arrest & Charge NY Woman With Assault With Dangerous Weapon
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a woman from the Bronx after she allegedly showed a fire arm to another individual during an ongoing dispute, said the police spokesperson. The incident happened on Sunday, August 21. Arrested at 126 Beaver Street at 7:45 p.m. was Carmen Cintron, 32, of 162...
longisland.com
Attorney General James Announces Indictment of New York City Correction Officer on Murder and Manslaughter Charges
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Dion Middleton, 45, of the Bronx, on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Manslaughter in the First and Second Degrees. The indictment alleges Middleton, an off-duty Correction Officer, shot and killed 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant in the Bronx in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Woman Wins $1M Lottery Prize From Ticket Purchased In Fishkill
A woman claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a Hudson Valley store. The ticket was purchased in Dutchess County at Smokes 4 Less, which is located at 982 Main St. (Unit 9) in Fishkill. Angela Chiapetta, a resident of Freehold, New Jersey, claimed a $1,000...
Man seriously injured in shooting on State Street in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was injured during a shooting in New Haven Tuesday night, police said. The New Haven Police Department responded to State Street, in the area of Warren Place and May Street, around 7:40 p.m. Responding officers said they located a 48-year-old New Haven man who had been struck by […]
Illegal dirt bikes, ATVs and drugs seized in weekend bust in New Jersey
"Operation Confiscation" also resulted in multiple arrests and the confiscation of heroin, cocaine and meth.
Scarsdale Resident ID'd As Second Victim In Double-Fatal NJ Turnpike Rush-Hour Crash
Police have identified a Westchester County resident as the second victim of a double-fatal crash on the New Jersey Turnpike last week. Seyed Tarighati, age 69, of Yonkers, the driver, and his passenger, Robert Birnbaum, age 85, of Scarsdale, both died in the crash Friday, Aug. 19 during afternoon rush hour, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
Man Killed After SUV Crashes Into Tree On Palisades Parkway In Stony Point, Police Say
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead on a busy stretch of the Palisades Interstate Parkway. It happened in Rockland County around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 in the town of Stony Point. State Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that a gray 2017 Ford Escape...
